Top reader picks for 2016 - VTDigger

Top reader picks for 2016

Dec. 27, 2016, 8:33 am by Leave a Comment
Susan Donegan

Susan Donegan, the commissioner of financial regulation, speaks at a news conference Thursday about the state’s fraud case against developers Bill Stenger and Ariel Quiros. Behind her is Gov. Peter Shumlin. Photo by Erin Mansfield/VTDigger

Google speaks

We use Google analytics to measure what readers are most interested in perusing.

While VTDigger publishes thousands of daily stories about politics, public policy, and state and community news, this year, as in the past, VTDigger’s investigative stories have topped the list.

Stories about Vermont Yankee, David Hall’s NewVistas project and passage of a bill licensing dental therapists made the readers’ list. But 6 out of 10 stories are about the EB-5 scandal in the Northeast Kingdom. VTDigger has covered the story closely since the Securities and Exchange Commission brought charges against the Jay Peak developers in April.

Here is the lineup:

Vermont Yankee

A caution sign on a swimming pool in the basement area beneath the Vermont Yankee reactor containing contaminated water.

1. Entergy used kiddie-style pools to store contaminated water at Vermont Yankee, a now defunct nuclear power plant. After the VTDigger story was published, the company held the water in secure containers which were shipped out of state for disposal.

ENTERGY GRAPPLES WITH GROUNDWATER INFILTRATION AT VERMONT YANKEE

24,215 readers

Ariel Quiros, Peter Shumlin, Ary Quiros, Bill Stenger

Gov. Peter Shumlin, Jay Peak CEO Bill Stenger, Ariel Quiros, the owner of Jay Peak, and his son Ary Quiros at a ribbon cutting. Photo by Hilary Niles/VTDigger

2. The Securities and Exchange Commission charges brought against the Jay Peak developers for allegedly defrauding EB-5 immigrant investors. Federal regulators say Ariel Quiros and Bill Stenger misused $200 million in investor funds.

UPDATED: FEDS CHARGE QUIROS AND STENGER WITH ‘PONZI-LIKE’ SCHEME

21,532 readers

NewVistas rendering of Joseph Smith's "Plat of Zion"

NewVistas rendering of Joseph Smith’s “Plat of Zion”

3. A Utah entrepreneur started buying up properties in the Upper Valley this year in an effort to create a Utopian community based on Mormon principals. David Hall, founder of NewVistas, hopes to bring 20 million people to four small towns in Vermont. Local residents say the project is out of scale.

MAN WITH A MORMON PLAN

21,210 readers

Alex MacLean

Alexandra MacLean of Jay Peak gets a tour of the CTLS cockpit from the plane’s owner, Gary Forrester, of Newport, N.H. Photo by Hilary Niles/VTDigger

4. VTDigger reported that the Shumlin administration asked to delete the emails of Alex MacLean, a former gubernatorial aide and key Jay Peak liaison, when state officials were apprised of SEC charges against the Jay Peak developers.

UPDATED: GOVERNOR’S OFFICE ASKS THAT OLD EMAILS OF FORMER TOP AIDES BE DESTROYED
17,384 readers

Jay Peak, Penthouse Suites

Penthouse Suites on the top floor of Hotel Jay. VTDigger photo

5. The top floor of Hotel Jay at Jay Peak Resort was known as the Penthouse Suites. While the developers, Bill Stenger and Ariel Quiros said they would build an additional 46,000 feet for 65 EB-5 immigrant investors. The developers, however, only constructed an additional 8,300 square feet.

EB-5 INVESTOR SAYS JAY PEAK DEVELOPERS DOUBLE-SOLD HOTEL JAY

16,355 readers

Plainfield Health Center 3

Dental hygienist Michele Feccia works on a patient at The Health Center in Plainfield. Photo by Morgan True/VTDigger

6. The House of Representatives passed legislation that allows for the licensing of dental therapists. The bill, which was fought by the Vermont Dental Association, was signed into law by Gov. Peter Shumlin. Advocates say the therapists will provide dental care to Vermonters who don’t have access to dentists.

HOUSE PASSES BILL TO LICENSE DENTAL THERAPISTS

15,749 readers

Bill Stenger

Bill Stenger thumbs through architectural renderings of pending developments at a press roundtable in September 2013. File photo by Hilary Niles/VTDigger

7. When charges were brought by the SEC against Bill Stenger, the former president of Jay Peak, said he didn’t do anything wrong. Stenger settled with the SEC in August. VTDigger takes a look at his role in the largest alleged EB-5 fraud in the nation.

DEPOSITION DETAILS STENGER’S ROLE IN ALLEGED FRAUD

14,061 readers

Michael Goldberg, Gov. Peter Shumlin

Michael Goldberg, left, the receiver for the Jay Peak and Burke ski areas, and Gov. Peter Shumlin at an April press conference at Jay Peak Resort. Photo by Anne Galloway/VTDigger

8. Michael Goldberg, the court-appointed receiver for properties owned by the Jay Peak developers, told investors in August he would no longer be employing Bill Stenger, the president of Jay Peak. Stenger would be kept on as a consultant for special projects, Goldberg said.

JAY PEAK RECEIVER SAYS STENGER NO LONGER WORKING FOR RESORT

13,760 readers

Jane Sanders

Jane O’Meara Sanders, former president of Burlington College, celebrated her husband’s presidential campaign kickoff at Waterfront Park in Burlington, May 27, 2015. File photo hoto by John Herrick/VTDigger

9. Bernie Sanders’ wife, Jane, was heavily involved in the Vermont senator’s run for president in 2016. In this report, we look at Jane’s connection to a media firm that made millions of dollars in media buys for the Sanders campaign.

SPECIAL REPORT: SANDERS CAMPAIGN MILLIONS GO TO MYSTERY FIRM
13,688 readers

Lawrence Miller

Former Secretary of Commerce & Community Development Lawrence Miller. File photo by Hilary Niles/VTDigger

10. In May 2012, Douglas Hulme, a former business partner at Jay Peak, warned Lawrence Miller, the secretary of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, about the improper handling of finances at the ski area, which was using $282 million in EB-5 investor funds to expand the resort. It was later revealed that the developers used investor monies to purchase the Jay Peak ski area as part of what became a Ponzi-like scheme

DOCUMENTS SUGGEST STATE IGNORED WARNINGS ABOUT JAY PEAK IN 2012

13,565 readers

