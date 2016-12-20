Nancy Tips: Top 10 reasons to end the romance with Big Wind

Editor’s note: This commentary is by Nancy Tips, who is a member of Friends of Windham.It’s the time of year when jolly end-of-year lists abound. You know the type: 10 Mistakes I Made in 2016 That I’ll Never Make Again; Top 10 Chicken Recipes for 2016, etc. It put several of us to thinking about our “top 10 for 2016.” And so, clutching our eggnog and cookies, we sat down to make a list. Our eggnog was without bourbon, so we consider this list sober as well as comprehensive:
2016’s Top 10 Reasons for Why Vermont Needs to End its Romance with Industrial Wind Projects
1. The saddest reason: Vermont’s rural communities don’t want giant industrial plants to destroy their most beloved assets, peace, quiet, wildlife and scenery that lift the heart of all but the cruelest. Even in hard-working communities such as Windham in southern Vermont, people refuse by a nearly two-to-one majority to accept payment for giving up the qualities they love best about their chosen home. This is the saddest reason because having to choose between money or quality of life pits community residents against each other and creates lasting rancor in places with long, proud histories of harmony. (See, for example, Windham, above.)
2. Or perhaps this one is even sadder: Big Wind has corrupted our democracy. Wind developers dictated the terms of the referendums in Windham, Grafton, and the Unified Towns and Gores of Essex County, and offered cash payments to property owners if their industrial wind projects were approved.
2a. On the other hand: The wind developers lost each election, despite their deception and bribery.
3. The most infuriating reason: Connecticut, the state that arguably benefits most from the sale of Vermont’s Renewable Energy Credits (RECs), has cast Vermont as a bit player in Connecticut’s drive to use all the energy it wants and feel good about it. Poor little Vermont, with no assets except its cherished terrain, gets to destroy itself so that the good people of Connecticut can leave the lights on all night at splendid play-places for the very conceited.
4. Wait! This reason might be even more infuriating: Vermont’s regular people, citizens of all income levels, will have to pay the most regressive form of economic penalty, now that we are witnessing the crash of the REC market. Power companies like Green Mountain Power are stuck with long-term commitments to pay for expensive renewable energy, such as that generated by the wind installation in Deerfield. They had been planning to offset the cost by selling RECs to Connecticut, but now guess who, that would be you, will be footing the bill in the form of higher electricity rates. The reason? The price of RECs, which had been high, is falling through the floor due to oversupply of renewable energy. Meanwhile, demand is pretty much maxed out by states that have already enacted draconian renewable energy goals, and can’t be expected to do much more in the way of increasing those goals.
Our carbon emissions remain the lowest of the 50 states, and we are near the bottom of the list of per capita carbon emissions by state. We’re already “doing our part” to stop climate change.
5. The most hypocritical and dishonest reason: Wind developers and their cronies never talk about the fact that new gas plants will have to be built to balance wind energy in the regional grid. Natural gas is a more potent greenhouse gas than CO2. But they say: “natural gas and renewables are natural partners;” “wind gets us off coal and oil;” “wind gets us off foreign fossil fuels;” “wind has the lowest lifecycle emissions of any electric power source.” Oops. They all forget to mention that new gas plants would have to be built as backup for wind-generated power.
6. The best “no-brainer” reason: Vermont has a tiny carbon footprint because of a decade of energy-conservation efforts and our widespread use of clean electricity. Our carbon emissions remain the lowest of the 50 states, and we are near the bottom of the list of per capita carbon emissions by state. We’re already “doing our part” to stop climate change.
7. The most ironic reason: Vermont’s renewable energy program is touted as effective climate action. Yet the current scheme degrades our environment and exacerbates the very climate effects that a smarter, more honest leader would have tried to mitigate. Some of the potential costs: habitat destruction for species stressed by climate change; destruction of high-elevation forests that sequester carbon and provide the best flood mitigation in response to more frequent heavy downpours predicted to result from climate change; destruction of farms, homes, businesses and infrastructure by unbridled renewables profiteers; food security threatened by wholesale conversion of agricultural lands to industrial-scale solar installations.
8. The most ridiculous reason: Through various tax incentives, Vermont ridgeline wind projects would divert huge amounts of taxpayers’ money to international corporations, which would then offer to give back a few bucks to bribe communities to accept their projects.
9. The most obvious reason: State officials have stated publicly that Vermont’s renewable energy efforts will not affect global warming. In fact,Vermont emissions were not considered in the development of Vermont’s Comprehensive Energy Plan. Citizens might wonder why would we agree to destroy our natural heritage, the social fabric of our rural population, and the peace of some of our citizens, for a goal that is purely emblematic?
10. The “who-ya-gonna-trust” reason: While wind developers insist that Vermont communities need to “trust the process” and allow the Vermont Public Service Board to decide where turbines should be placed, many communities don’t agree. We have looked at the PSB’s dismal record of bowing to developers, setting up impossible hurdles for communities and individuals, and allowing developers’ transgressions against individuals and communities to continue and to go unpunished. Many of us want to stop, look, and listen before allowing more industrial wind to be sited in Vermont.
Bonus reason: Vermont laws respect property rights, due process, and the right to compensation in the event of a trespass or taking of one’s property. What the PSB has sanctioned by permitting industrial wind facilities and by failing to punish the owners when they don’t comply with requirements of their permits is illegal and unconstitutional, because it results in trespass on neighbors without compensation.
21 Comments on "Nancy Tips: Top 10 reasons to end the romance with Big Wind"
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
11. Significant Legislative leaders listen to lobbyists and special interest groups and could care less about the welfare of Vermont and Vermonters=right from the Golden Dome to cushy jobs with the utilities, lobbyists and developers. Is this the Vermont way? Thank you Ms. Tips for giving us the top ten but my guess this list will continue to grow and grow, let’s just hope that the end of the list is close at hand..
Nancy…….If only the relationship with big wind were a “romance”.
Sadly, it’s been an abusive relationship with big wind and solar behavior abetted by an at sea group of politicians and bureaucrats in Montpelier that has lost sight of who they are working for.
Now it’s Governor – Elect Scott’s time to end this abusive relationship by bringing rationality, fairness and the local communities into the siting and development of big wind and solar.
Real tragedies and consequences take a back seat to fictitious bird death statistics and psychosomatic “wind turbine syndrome.”
I agree, but we’ll be “doing our part” only when we also (1) stop selling the RECs, (2) use less energy overall, and (3) remember that there is more to “energy” than electricity. 2/3 of Vermonter’s direct energy use (and 95% of our direct GHG emissions) is for heating and transportation, and we also use large amounts of energy indirectly by buying products manufactured elsewhere – mostly in China using coal as the energy source.
(1) if REC’s weren’t sold then there would be very little renewable energy build-out. By far, most wind, solar, etc installations are to save or make a buck, not to save the planet. No REC’s = no profit
(2) absolutely agree
(3) 2/3 of energy use is heating and transportation….today. The objective is to “electrify” heating (heat pumps, geothermal) and transportation (EV’s). Planning for the future means we will need more electricity. And the imported products situation is like the answer to (1)……making a buck.
No retiring the RECs = no preventing climate impact. You can’t “save the planet” without either spending some money, or using less energy and stuff. It’s the putting of “making a buck” above all else that’s got us into this mess.
And I don’t believe we’ll ever transition to electric cars and still drive personal automobiles like we do now. There isn’t enough lithium on the planet…
Some say you can save the planet by de-populating it, therefore less people using less energy and stuff and it would not cost society much, if anything. Not too many of our political leaders are saying much about that though even if the de-population was by controlling birth rates. 7.4 billion and growing.
From what I read lithium is quite abundant. I also read that there is not much lithium in a lithium battery, cobalt being the main ingredient. Electric vehicles are cool !
http://physics.ucsd.edu/do-the-math/2012/08/battery-performance-deficit-disorder/
Moshe Braner
Interesting article
I don’t care who gets the RECs. They are meant to encourage growth of renewable power, displacing fossil fuel. When CT pays me a bonus to install solar, it gets installed, it reduces fossil fuel use. What is the deal with people and RECs? It seems stark raving insane, the hate about which state gets credit for saving the atmosphere. Maybe if the atmosphere didn’t move around from state to state???
Reason 1 above – Anti-wind Vermonters want their electricity to continue coming from coal mining and fracking in Pennsylvania, because they don’t believe it causes any harm.
You have another option to gas plants and that is energy storage. And here you have 2 basic choices. Chemical batteries that will require long term mining, refining, and battery replacement or pump storage hydro that has no consumables and you build once to use for a century or more. Guess which one I would choose ?
Elon Musk’s promises of cheap endless batteries ain’t gonna pan out. And hydro storage can only be done at large scale at a few sites. But tell you what: plain old hydro (like what we get from Hydro Quebec) has storage built in: they let the water through the gates to the turbines at the rate needed to produce the power demanded at the moment. That’s all we need to balance out intermittent renewable power in this region, assuming we build enough transmission capacity.
Sellers of renewable energy credits are about to be overcome by a tsunami of cheaper renewable hydropower available to southern NE via the underwater cable running the length of Lake Champlain. This abundance of hydropower will render Vermonts wind farms non competitive in the the REC marketplace. The consequence of that will be to move to repatriate those RECs to Vermont ratepayers to take responsibility for. I’ll say it again– windpower cant stand up to market forces, even in a renewable market.
Wind brings in the money to the community. The land owners get paid and taxed. This circulates through the community several times helping most everyone.
Last fall GMP, the Vermont Electric Cooperative (VEC) and the Burlington Electric Department (BED) all said they have enough wind energy and are not interested in buying any more. I’d say that’s a pretty good reason as well.