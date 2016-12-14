 

Norwich teacher contract talks go to mediation

Dec. 14, 2016, 8:04 pm by 17 Comments
Norwich school

Kids skate on the common in front of the Marion Cross School in Norwich. Wikipedia Commons photo by Stephen Flanders

Contract negotiations between the Norwich School Board and Marion Cross School teachers hit an impasse last week. Both sides hope that a third party mediator will help them bridge the gulf between their salary, health care and continuing education proposals.

“This is not admitting defeat, we did our best at the table, now maybe it is best to get somebody in here to help us out to get to an agreed upon contract,” said Neil O’Dell, chair of the Dresden school board and a member of the school district’s negotiating team.

Mary Coffey, the VT-NEA representative for Marion Cross, did not respond to requests for an interview.

The negotiations for a contract that would start in the 2017 school year are being held in public.

Marion Cross School in Norwich is a K-6 school for the Norwich School District, but it is also part of the interstate district known as Dresden School District where students attend Richmond Middle School and Hanover High School in New Hampshire.

In October, the Marion Cross teachers opened bargaining, asking for a 12 percent raise to their base pay over three years and that the town cover 98 percent of their health care costs.

The school board balked.

Two bargaining sessions later, the points of contention remain mainly over salary and health care. In their latest proposal, the school district offered an additional $650 to each step increase in the first year and $850 the second year. They left the third year blank because teachers had suggested the possibility of a two-year instead of a three-year contract.

The teachers dropped their request to a 2.5 percent increase on base pay each year for three years.

Rick Newton, a physical education teacher and negotiator, said at the November meeting that teachers want a percentage increase to their base pay instead of a dollar amount added to each step. “Younger teachers in the school need it to survive and help with their cost of living,” he said. “They really need that cost increase and the step. That is why we are so adamant about it.”

Each year, a teacher gets an increase in base salary for gaining a year of experience; this is called a “step” increase. The school board increased each existing step, but teachers would like an across-the-board percentage increase on this base step that accumulates each year, starting at 2.5 percent.

At the November meeting, Elly Fors, a second grade teacher who lives in White River Junction, said that she works a weekend job to make ends meet. She said paying student loans and the cost of living are difficult for young teachers that are just starting out. “I work a weekend job, 10 to 15 hours on Saturday, to be able to survive in this community,” she said.

Norwich School Board Chair Tom Candon, who is negotiating for the school district, said that the teachers’ request actually increases salary more than 2.5 percent because it is added to the total increase of the steps. The step increase represents a 1.3 percent increase and when adding that to new salary, it becomes 3.8 percent for the first year and 5.8 percent in the second year.

“We are concerned with a big difference between the proposals, as they currently stand there is a 3.8 percent increase in the first year and a 5.8 percent in the second year and ours have about 2 percent per year,” said Candon at the December meeting. “When you look at total money it is still above the CPI (consumer price index).”

The two sides haven’t been able to reach agreement on health care either. All Vermont teachers must move to new health care plans by Jan. 1, 2018, making it a big part of the bargaining this year.

The Vermont Education Health Initiative (VEHI) is offering four different plans with the same network and the same doctors, but premiums are lower and there are out-of-pocket costs for teachers — unless the school district offers to cover them.

The four plans include: Platinum, Gold, VEHI Gold Consumer Directed Health Plan and the Silver Consumer Directed Health Plan. The school board has focused on the Gold Consumer Directed Health Plan plan while the teachers want to consider the Gold plan.

Because there are four plans, it is difficult to negotiate prices, according to Jamie Teague, business administrator for SAU 70. “I think health care complicates it (negotiations) terribly this year. If that dynamic weren’t there, I think we would have gotten to a point we are comfortable with quicker,” she said.

Depending on the plan, the school district has offered to pay between 78 and 100 percent of premium costs the first year of the contract and between 64 percent and 99 percent in the second year.

Under the teachers’ current contract, which runs out at the end of the 2016-17 school year, teachers pay 16 percent of their premiums.

The district is also offering a 50/50 split with teachers to help pay for deductibles; they are listed on the VEHI site.

By the December meeting, the teachers offered to pay 12 percent of the Gold plan premium and asked the district to cover 88 percent. They also want the school district to pay for 90 percent of the total maximum out-of-pocket expenses for services and prescription drugs.

Candon said that he thinks the board has a strong proposal, but the differences when it comes to health care is a problem.

“When building a budget this is a significant increase to ask the community to take on,” Candon said.

The school district is not trying to level fund the budget. Their proposal represents an increase of $33,000 the first year and $31,400 the second year. The increase includes some cuts to continuing education.

Similar to negotiators in Burlington over the summer, the Norwich school board has been saying that it needs to bring teacher salary increases and benefits in line with what those in the community experience.

Candon said that raises for many people in the area are between 1 and 2 percent.

Last year, contract negotiations in Dresden and Hanover, where Norwich students go to middle and high school, ended with wage increases between .5 percent and 1.75 percent.

The average teacher pay for teachers for grades 1-6 at Marion Cross School is $71,035, according to the Agency of Education Teacher and Staff FTE report for 2015-16.

The school board found that Marion Cross teachers are the 11th highest paid in the state. On average, teachers in Hartland make $6,000 less than Norwich teachers in the same grade, White River teachers make $12,000 less, Woodstock teachers make $13,000 less, Sharon teachers make $16,000 less and at the Newton School in Strafford teachers make $21,000 less, according to Candon, who referenced AOE numbers.

Justin Campfield, a member of the school board who is not on the negotiating team, said at the November meeting that the board has to present a budget to the town that will pass on Town Meeting Day. “We have to sell this budget and convince town voters … if they aren’t receiving increases in their salary, if they feel like they are paying a lot out-of-pocket for health care, that’s the environment we are going to have to sell this budget in and we don’t want budgets to fail.”

During a public comment period, Marguerite Ames, a Grade 6 social studies and science teacher, asked the school district, “When is the last time a school budget failed [in Norwich]? Not in at least 20 years.”

“I don’t want to be on the board that sees that budget go down,” said Campfield.

edward letourneau
11 days 19 hours ago

People on Social Security got 0.03%. Nothing last year. Teacher raises ought to be tied to what the taxpayers get. We also should expose what teachers actually earn per hour when the actual hours worked are divided into the salary, benefits and retirement. — I bet its around $100.00 per hour over a lifetime.

29
 | 
-5
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Jim Samler
11 days 17 hours ago

Ed,Before you judge, think about the hard work and dedication you have to be a good teacher.

6
 | 
-27
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Paul Richards
11 days 14 hours ago

Jim, that’s not the point. Not to be critical but we all have to perform hard work and be dedicated to our jobs if we want to succeed. The difference is that those of us outside public sector unions either make it or not based on our own merit and those in the public sector, taxpayer funded monopoly make it based on how well their sole purpose lawyers force us all to pay. If they don’t want to be judged perhaps they should seek employment that rewards them solely on their demonstrated abilities rather than on coercion.

27
 | 
-6
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Edward letourneau
11 days 13 hours ago

I’ve been in the classroom and served on school boards. I know they work hard — but they also have good pay and benefits and retirement — that no one else in the non-union environment gets. And teachers don’t work any harder than anyone else. Whether they believe it or not is not relevant.

14
 | 
-3
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Andy Davis
6 hours 30 minutes ago
Maybe it is time to shrink the “non-union environment.” Donald Trump just settled with his unionized hotel workers for increased health, retirement and wage benefits. These victories do not come without effort and organization. Rather than blame the folks with umbrellas, join forces for more umbrellas. New England used to be highly unionized. Depressed wages force people to shop for cheaper goods grown and manufactured overseas. We need more progressive taxation in Vermont so that working people are not broken by property taxes. A healthy economy is made up of fair wages and increased local economic activity.
0
 | 
0
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Santina Huskey
11 days 18 hours ago
Cost of living is high in Vermont for all of us, the difference is the general population is supporting not only their cost of living increases but those of educational staffing. It’s time for a state wide long term contract with Uniform pay and benefits and clearly spelled out health care and salary increases . Cost of living varies thru the state but leveling the teachers and support staff contracts would give a clear budget to the state house. Vermont should also ban teachers strike capacity to level the negotiation field as has been done in many states. Next step… Read more »
36
 | 
-2
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Paul Richards
11 days 15 hours ago
A statewide contract would not be beneficial to the taxpayers. It’s bad enough that they essentially compare themselves to themselves by comparing one district to another. Recognise this for what it is; a professionally corrupt monopoly that will do anything to get more and more and more. That’s what they are in the business of doing and it’s a huge business. They hire the best in the business to get their work done. A statewide contract would just bring in bigger and bigger guns to get their dirty work done. If that means national professionals to bring the pressure they… Read more »
12
 | 
-5
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Paul Richards
11 days 17 hours ago
“The school board increased each existing step, but teachers would like an across-the-board percentage increase on this base step that accumulates each year, starting at 2.5 percent.” We would all LIKE a raise on top of a raise too but we live in the real world, public sector union members do not. They have so many different raises it’s hard to keep track. It goes along with their whole package of deception. You have to ask which raise they are talking about. Is it the step raise, the COLA raise, the across the board raise, the continuing education costs raise,… Read more »
34
 | 
-3
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Jay Nichols
11 days 17 hours ago
If the real goal is to increase pay for the newer teachers that are struggling to get by, the best strategy is to do a dollar amount. When you do percentages you are paying the veteran teachers with bigger raises than the novice teachers – this makes the gap increase between veteran and newer teachers, drives up the budget by paying the veteran teachers a lot more than the newer teachers and does very little to help the newer teachers. When you give dollar raises that are equal for all teachers, you actually are giving bigger percentages to the newer… Read more »
30
 | 
-1
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Ritva Burton
11 days 17 hours ago

In Norwich , as in all school districts in Vermont, taxpayers are asked to support teachers salaries that are higher than their salaries!! Good teachers come from the heart, not their paychecks.

22
 | 
-3
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Dan Weber
11 days 14 hours ago

Cost of Living Increase!!!

Just buy everything you need on the cheap. It’s all right next store in that sales-tax free town called West Lebanon, New Hampshire. Booze, smokes, TV’s, furniture, food, etc.

14
 | 
-2
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Paul Richards
11 days 14 hours ago
Public sector unions have been unconstitutional from the beginning but the liberals in charge started the current pay to play system between them and the unions and this is what we are all forced to accept. I wonder how the unions and their members would feel about forcing them to contribute to a special pension plan for the rest of us. If social security is good enough for me it is good enough for them. Why am I forced against my will to pay into their discriminatory pension plans? I even have to pay for managing it. This is not… Read more »
12
 | 
-5
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
David White
11 days 14 hours ago
Why do boards always cave? Let them quit or strike. Hire or rehire new teachers. Take health benefits right out of the equation. If Vt health connect is good enough for Vt citizens then it should also be good enough for school and state employees. Don’t worry if you make under 47000/year you will receive a small stipend to ease the cost. Perhaps you may have to enroll in Medicaid if your salary is that low. Since the average salary is 72000/y no one will have a problem paying full rates will they? The requested 10% wage increase plus increased… Read more »
14
 | 
-3
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Jay Eshelman
11 days 12 hours ago
Why do boards always cave? Although they are duly elected, many school board members are retired teachers, administrators, school employees, or related to them; or they are beholden to education special interest groups in one way or another. It’s not only the ‘appearance of a conflict of interest’, it ‘IS’ a conflict of interest. Most other school board members are parents or community members working in the private sector, and they have neither the time, resources or the political support of the pervasive education special interest groups sufficient to take a stand against this totalitarianism. In other words, the system… Read more »
8
 | 
-4
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
George Cross
11 days 14 hours ago

Given that Norwich has the highest median family income in Vermont (Woolf Burlington Free Press, Dec. 15, 2016), it is tough to argue that teachers should be paid relative to the community in which they teach.

7
 | 
-6
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Jason Gaddis
11 days 12 hours ago

Many of the people who work in Norwich live in the surrounding, affordable towns, some of which are as poor as any in the state and with a 20-min commute. It is time for a single, state-wide contract by which even Rivendell and Dresden must abide or be dissolved.

8
 | 
-6
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Patrick Zachary
11 days 7 hours ago

Can’t we fix this. Why do we have to be the most expensive education system on the continent with vanilla results for what we pay. Let’s do what British Columbia does. 1/3 the cost and the school board is fired if they don’t contain costs. Seems fair to me.
http://watchdog.org/284113/farmer-leaves-vermont-to-thrive-in-bc/

5
 | 
-2
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
