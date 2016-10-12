John Klar: So you think background checks are OK?

Editor’s note: This commentary is by John Klar, a Vermont grass-fed beef and sheep farmer, and an attorney and pastor who lives in Irasburg.Recent calls for universal background checks for all sales of guns in America have come from Hillary Clinton and, here in Vermont, from Sue Minter and David Zuckerman. This issue bears some examination, because the ease with which many Americans are being drawn into such a change of our laws reveals how little they understand about their Constitution.
Both the federal and Vermont constitutions shield the right to bear arms from government regulation. The federal Constitution even states that “the right to bear arms shall not be infringed.” Our U.S. Supreme Court has ruled (in Heller v DC) that this right includes an individual right to bear arms (not just for a well-organized militia).
If the government insisted that because of the risks associated with abortion all women contemplating an abortion must first obtain government approval, there would be a shrill outcry. But universal background checks seek to do exactly this to would-be gun owners, and have more widespread implications than people perceive.
Consider, as an example, the medical marijuana registry. The Vermont Department of Public Safety assures citizens that the list of approved medical marijuana users is safely protected: It states on its website that “… the Vermont Criminal Information Center … has as one of its missions the protection of the confidentiality and privacy of the personal identifying information contained in these databases.” In fact this is a flat-out lie. Our Vermont Department of Public Safety provides this list to the federal government, which uses it to prohibit Vermont citizens on the medical marijuana registry from purchasing a firearm: no hearing, no judicial appeal, no due process. This last part (no due process: that is, a right to challenge the government’s action taking away a specifically protected right) is itself an additional constitutional violation. Those who oppose guns do not appear to care one wit that such violations occur – which is why the Second Amendment was enacted to begin with.
Interestingly, a Vermonter on the medical marijuana registry is not banned from buying a gun legally from a private citizen. But if our state were to enact a “universal” background check system, all such private sales would fall within government oversight, and no marijuana registry member could ever legally buy a gun again – to buy a gun from a private citizen without going through the registry would be a serious crime.
Some readers may say, “Too bad for the potheads.” True, people can drink alcohol regularly and not be banned from their constitutional freedom to defend their home; and true, alcohol abuse results in vastly more violent crime and domestic abuse than marijuana. But aside from this glaring incongruity, Americans must see where this slippery slope leads. The government may well decide eventually that any alcohol use is grounds to prohibit gun ownership: too bad for the drinkers. Similarly, the government may decide to ban those who have seen a psychologist or psychiatrist, who have taken antidepressants or anti-anxiety medications, or who have complained of PTSD symptoms. Our veterans are likely to be targeted for exclusion from the enjoyment of this clearly-protected constitutional freedom: They are already being deprived of their guns in some cases based wholly on government speculation (Connecticut has practiced such due process violations).
Soon it will be users of many medicines besides cannabis that are banned from gun ownership – Prozac, Wellbutrin, Elavil, Xanax.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit recently ruled that the federal government could ban all marijuana registry members from purchasing a gun through a federally licensed firearm dealer; with universal background checks such people will never legally be able to own a gun again. What if no pot smoker could have an abortion? – they may be violent or lack judgment, don’t you know.
Some bristle that I compare the “right to bear arms” with the “right” to abort a fetus. But both rights are squarely acknowledged in our law (though the “right” to an abortion is an implied right, whereas the right to bear arms is expressly shielded); to favor restricting the right to own a gun via methods which would be objectionable if directed toward abortion is indeed two-faced, and invites a lack of respect. Liberals may chuckle when they denigrate the rights of others to defend their persons and homes – but they invite similar future attacks on other rights they may hold dear. All of us suffer when our mutual respect for the rights defined by our laws deteriorates.
Maybe a young woman considering an abortion and suffering from depression should have the government prevent her from doing that? Of course this would be an “infringement” of her “right to choose.” If the objection is interposed ”Guns kill people: abortions don’t kill others,” I would observe that, whether or not abortions kill others, the distinction between these rights does not exist in our Constitution or law. When Americans placed the right to bear arms squarely within the Constitution’s specific protections, they knew full well that guns could hurt others.
As Hillary Clinton and Sue Minter (backed by out-of-state interests) attempt to pedal the deception of universal background checks, it is worth noting also that such background checks would have done nothing to prevent the two chief events employed to justify them – Sandy Hook and Orlando. In the case of Sandy Hook, the perpetrator obtained the weapons from his mother. In the Orlando attack, the perpetrator had purchased the guns despite a background check.
So the federal government (the Ninth Circuit) has ruled that the federal government (the ATF) can prohibit people from owning guns if they use a medicine called cannabis. What a surprise! With a registry, this restriction (infringement) will be fully “universal,” and the infringement will become a prohibition – no hearing, no right to object. Already the federal government is targeting others for exclusion based on mental health or other issues (through information released under HIPPA, which “protects” private information in the same way that Vermont’s marijuana registry doesn’t). Soon it will be users of many medicines besides cannabis that are banned from gun ownership – Prozac, Wellbutrin, Elavil, Xanax. Such people could be dangerous to themselves or others, and should be banned from owning a gun ever. A right to appeal such administrative determinations? – nope.
Our U.S. Constitution is in tatters. I wonder whether any cannabis users will challenge Vermont’s violation of their due process rights and right to own a gun under the Vermont Constitution? But then, our state government and police are very quick to serve the federal powers that they are charged to shield us from – that’s why Keith Flynn provides the medical marijuana database to the federal government for its use, while promising citizens on the Department of Public Safety website that the information is protected. Only citizens who comprehend the Constitution would care.
Something to think about when the ‘do-gooders” create more harm then they remedy.
The Second Amendment is the only one whose wording includes the term “well-regulated.” Clearly this right may be regulated, same as every other right we have— voting, speech, abortion.
The Second Amendment was not proposed for citizen protection against government; in the debate over the Bill of Rights, it was included as a compromise to secure the support of the Southern (slave) states who wanted to keep their state militia to suppress slave rebellions, and feared preemption by a more powerful federal government.
That’s a common misconception. The militia may be regulated, but the right belongs to the people – and that shall not be infringed, for good reason. The people are responsible for their defense and for safeguarding the nation’s liberty.
Read DC v. Heller
It is “the right of the people”, not a right of the militia.
“well regulated” applies to the militia, not “the right of the people”.
Membership in a militia is neither a requirement nor a prerequisite to exercise the Right, through simple grammar, history, legal precedent or intent of the authors.
When called up, you can regulate the hell out of it. (And we do so.)
Also, SCOTUS has a 240-year history of defining it as an individual Right.
“The Second Amendment was not proposed for citizen protection against government; in the debate over the Bill of Rights, it was included as a compromise to secure the support of the Southern (slave) states who wanted to keep their state militia to suppress slave rebellions”
Citations required. Because I doubt you can find any serious proposals from that period, to abolish any militia organizations for ANY reason.
Read “The Second Amendment: A BIography” by highly rated historian Michael Waldman (2014).
Sorry, but Waldman is a hack.
And you’ve posited nothing that refutes my citations above.
The phrase “well-regulated” was in common use long before 1789, and remained so for a century thereafter. It referred to the property of something being in proper working order. Something that was well-regulated was calibrated correctly, functioning as expected. Establishing government oversight of the people’s arms was not only NOT the intent in using the phrase in the 2nd amendment, it was precisely to RENDER THE GOVERNMENT POWERLESS to do so that the founders wrote it.
Incorrect.
Regulating gun sales by commercial dealers is one thing; regulating sales among private citizens is quite another. The real problem with UBC is that it will have little or no effect on “gun violence”, so there will be constant pressure to include more and more types of people on the prohibited list. This leads to the long time goal of the gun control groups, registration, licensing and ultimately confiscation. For more on this, see http://vtdigger.org/2016/07/06/john-mcclaughry-gun-control-ideas-that-wont-work/
Mr. Miller: Your assessment of Swiss gun laws appears to be inaccurate.
“The [Swiss] law allows citizens or legal residents over the age of 18, who have obtained a permit from the government and who have no criminal record or history of mental illness, to buy up to three weapons from an authorized dealer, with the exception of automatic firearms and selective fire weapons, which are banned. Semiautomatics, which have caused havoc in the U.S., can be legally purchased.”
Please point to exactly what, in my reply, was inaccurate. I was describing the possession and use of military-issued weaponry, which is what Mr. Sweatt was ostensibly referring to with his statement regarding government-issued AR15s. I was responding specifically to his claim that “their Government mandates that every citizen or household be issued an AR15 with ammo or equivalent and to receive training each year to know how to use them in time of need and self defense.” I was not describing the public firearms marketplace, nor was it relevant to what I said.
Mr Miller, I’m going to give you a tip. An “AR” is not a military weapon. Jay’s quote shows that semi-automatics are legal in the country (AKA AR)
“Any person wishing to carry a gun in public must obtain a separate, special permit from their canton. The screening process is essentially the same as for the purchase of firearms. In addition, applicants must demonstrate a legitimate need to protect themselves, other persons, or goods against specific
risks.”
This doesn’t say the Swiss are ‘prohibited’ from protecting themselves.
I didn’t say anything about AR 15s (except to point out that semi-automatic weapons can be purchased in Switzerland), or about Mr. Sweatt, or the NRA, nor did I try to read anything into Swiss gun laws.
I see I must repeat myself….
It is “the right of the people”, not a right of the militia.
“well regulated” applies to the militia, not “the right of the people”.
Membership in a militia is neither a requirement nor a prerequisite to exercise the Right, through simple grammar, history, legal precedent or intent of the authors.
P.S. The militia still very much exists.
When called up, you can regulate the hell out of it. (And we do so.)
Also, SCOTUS has a 240-year history of defining it as an individual Right.
The TRUTH about the “supremacy clause” – our Constitution does not delegate to the national government authority to restrict our arms, ammunition, regulate firearms dealers, do background checks, etc. The national government may not lawfully circumvent this restriction by means of a treaty wherein the signatory governments agree to disarm their Citizens or Subjects.
