 

Pat Monteferrante: Curtail wildlife trapping

Feb. 14, 2016

Editor’s note: This commentary is by Pat Monteferrante, who is vice president of the nonprofit Protect Our Wildlife (POW) www.ProtectOurWildlifeVT.org.

The public has been misled to believe that trapping is a necessary wildlife management tool. Available data points to the opposite conclusion. Vermont hears a lot of pro-trapping propaganda from the state, but there is a reason for that. State agency budgets, reliant on the sale of trapping licenses and matching federal funding, ultimately cater to trappers and other consumptive parties – a small yet vocal minority whose interests dictate wildlife policies. Follow the money trail.

Traps are indiscriminate in the animals they trap. It is estimated that at least two “non-target” animals are trapped for every animal species actually targeted. Moreover, traps are just as likely to capture healthy, young and productive animals, as diseased or mature ones. Therefore, trapping cannot target certain animals in order to “manage” a population. Another flaw in the trapping as a “management” tool mantra is that it’s oftentimes counterproductive to its intent to control populations. For example, research shows that when coyotes are aggressively “controlled,” it actually triggers changes in their reproduction cycles, causing them to breed at an earlier age and have larger litters, with a higher survival rate among young.

 As the state continues to purchase more land and encourages people to explore these open spaces, it is vital for the public to understand the inherent risks trapping presents and to ultimately question their legitimacy.

 

It’s also hard to accept that trapping is a regulated wildlife management tool since the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department relies on self-reporting by trappers. Consequently, the department cannot even provide reliable figures on animals trapped, upon which to base sound wildlife management decisions. It is also hard to understand how the state can claim that trapping is highly regulated when they don’t even require mandatory reporting of state endangered, threatened and protected species.

Leghold traps, commonly used in Vermont, are a particularly cruel way to trap an animal. These traps are not designed to kill, but rather, to forcefully immobilize an animal until the trapper returns to either shoot, bludgeon or suffocate the animal. Many non-target species are caught in leghold traps, including birds of prey such as owls, and Vermont endangered animals like the American marten. Since trappers are only required to check traps every 24 hours, the animals suffer for hours on end, often with injuries and exposed to weather extremes, before being killed and skinned for their fur. Leghold traps set underwater kill the animals by drowning, which can take up to 15 minutes for beavers.

Trapping poses additional harm when undertaken on public lands, which are accessed by a wide sector of the public, accompanied by their pets. As the state continues to purchase more land and encourages people to explore these open spaces, it is vital for the public to understand the inherent risks trapping presents and to ultimately question their legitimacy. This is why an initiative in Montana proposes to ban trapping on all of its public lands, despite the presence of a strong hunting and trapping culture there. Vermont should do the same.

134 Comments on "Pat Monteferrante: Curtail wildlife trapping"

Ashley Prout McAvey
10 months 25 days ago

I could not agree more! THANK YOU for this intelligent, fact-based, and much-needed voice on this important topic. Enough with the pain and suffering we are inflicting on the creatures of this world. Enough. THANK YOU, Protect Our Wildlife. Please keep fighting until this is no longer an acceptable forms of torture- let’s call it what it is. And this comment is coming from a member of a family of hunters and gun-owners– who would NEVER trap. Enough is enough! THANK YOU!

Sandy Butkovich
10 months 25 days ago

It is with great horror that I read the commentary by Pat Monteferrante regarding the trapping of wildlife in the state of Vermont. How is it that the state of Vermont allows this to continue? The fear, pain and suffering trapped animals must feel will keep me awake for many nights. Vermont, be a leader and join Montana to end this barbaric form of killing. Thank you Protect Our Wildlife for bringing this archaic torture of animals to light. This is unacceptable. Thank you.

Justin Valaske
10 months 23 days ago

I read lots of passionate words but no actual facts or sources were provided. This was an opinion piece. “The fear, pain, and suffering trapped animals must feel will keep you awake for many nights.” Really? So are you telling me you haven’t slept since Monday? This is exactly the type of over emotional shock comment that make the supporters of GMAD and POW very difficult to take seriously. More facts please, the over use of emotion and rhetoric are not helping your position.

Susan Clark
10 months 22 days ago

You are hearing legitimate compassion. I guess we could put you in a leg-hold trap for 24 hours and see if it causes any pain and suffering in order to provide some “facts”.

Justin Valaske
10 months 21 days ago
Well Susan that is not at all what I am reading. I’m reading a lot of over emotional and hysterical comments regarding trapping from people who have never tried or engaged in the activity themselves. The comments are being made purely because trapping is not agreeable to their way of life and they feel the need to control others. A lot of the anti-trapping crowd are trying to force their beliefs onto to others in regards to how they should live with nature and survive. If you want to be a vegetarian, treat animals as if they are equal to… Read more »
Olguita Sobko
10 months 21 days ago
“The angry ones draw their swords, the angry ones aim their bows To put down the poor and the weakened and to kill those who walk on the path of righteousness. But their sword hits their own heart, their bows will be broken. With his poverty, the righteous one is richer than all the angry ones in their abundance.” Bible, Psalm 37, 14-16 Until he extends his circle of compassion to include all living things, man will not himself find peace. Albert Schweitzer Compassion, in which all ethics must take root, can only attain its full breadth and depth if… Read more »
Pauline Bellemore
4 months 28 days ago

JJustin, there is a saying about walking in the other mans shoes, try putting your hand into one of these traps and stay there for days until you die then tell me this is humane, am sure you might think twice about saying this is okay to treat these animals that just want to live, just like us!

Jennifer Lovett
10 months 25 days ago
This is an excellent letter that outlines some of the many problems associated with trapping.Perhaps long ago this tradition may have made sense but in today’s world— where wildlife is struggling to survive on fragmented habitat and depleted food sources—there is no place for trapping. The lack of regulation and control is of critical importance and it is difficult to understand how Fish and Wildlife can defend a practice that has killed at least 22 protected American Martens recently. The kills reported by trappers, which are probably much higher in reality because reporting is not mandatory, reflect a high number… Read more »
Justin Valaske
10 months 23 days ago

Seems as though with such strong feelings you may want to try and seek an appointment on the fish and game board. It’s easy to complain about what others are doing, especially when you’re not doing much yourself. Usually the people who get appointed to these positions are familiar with the laws regarding hunting, fishing, and trapping and have significant experience doing at least one of these activities along with wilderness survival and other relevant knowledge. Never too early to start today.

Lisa Jablow
10 months 25 days ago
Thanks to Pat Monteferrante and to POW for these rational and factual comments. Even if trapping could somehow be confined to target species it is still brutal and cruel. And it is certainly no “sport.” There is nothing sportsmanlike about it. Thanks to the rise of conscious consumerism the demand for pelts is waning, taking along with it the justification for trapping. As for the management argument–the only reason populations need to be “managed” is because humans have interfered with them, either by destroying habitat or killing too many in the first place. It’s time for Fish and Wildlife to… Read more »
Holly Tippett
10 months 25 days ago
Trapping, like bull fighting, is a ‘tradition’ that needs to be eliminated. What we know about trapping— the indiscriminate suffering and cruelty– makes this practice unacceptable. And while trappers number in the hundreds in Vermont, they trap, by some estimates, over 12,000 animals each year. That means 12,000 animals that suffer terrifying and agonizing deaths. That population includes bobcats, foxes, raccoons, beavers, dogs, cats, martens, raptors and more. Trappers hide behind the well organized hunting community yet trapping bears almost no resemblance to hunting because of its indiscriminate nature. Most hunters I know would NEVER trap because of this. There… Read more »
Tom Grout
10 months 25 days ago

The portion of this story about coyotes being aggressively controlled is a bit far fetched. First of all these creatures are very ellusive let alone form a conclusion their reproduction systems somehow mutate when being trapped. There are so many changing factors in any species mating and reproduction cycles that one very limited trapper in small town Vermont is not evidence of major change.
I am constantly taken back at the truth being manipulated to suit ones commentary. Free speech for sure but not free right information.

Tom Sullivan
10 months 25 days ago

Open season year round for coyotes seems aggressive to me.

OlguitaSobko
10 months 24 days ago

It is! there is no measure, monitoring or accountability by the VT FWD regarding not only open season on coyote, but also the allowance for coyote killing contests-aka bounty rewards. There are no regulations in place for coyote not to be killed during their gestational time, denning with their pups or adolescent raising of their young. It is absolutely unethical and unwarranted to allow such un-checked, unbalanced and unscientifically supported allowances in an open season.

Brittany Lake
10 months 24 days ago

Tell that to livestock owners. Tell that to people who’s tiny dogs or cats go “missing”. We do not need more nuisance critters destroying our property and killing our animals. There is a reason why its been working so far.

OlguitaSobko
10 months 24 days ago

missing cats and dogs…. try looking at indiscriminate trapping. livestock loss… per the dept of AG more livestock/calves are lost to disease and natural causes than any predator.!

Rodney Campbell
10 months 24 days ago

How do you devise that the trappers are responsible for lost pets I would like to see your information to support this claim. Pets disappear in the middle of the summer no land trapping takes place in the summer except the very limited damage control trapping near livestock pens or damage control for beaver which is most often underwater.

Rebecca Trono
10 months 22 days ago

If your dog or cat it outside unattended, that is YOUR lack of supervision to blame, not a wild animal who was here long before you and your pets, should be respected as an important part of the ecology of the state, and shouldn’t be considered a ‘nuisance’ species in the first place. Frankly, a dog or cat running free is more of a nuisance than a coyote. and…’destroying your property’…really????

OlguitaSobko
10 months 24 days ago
First, coyote mate for life. Second, according to the HSUS, Research suggests that when aggressively controlled, coyotes can increase their reproductive rate by breeding at an earlier age and having larger litters, with a higher survival rate among young. This allows coyote populations to quickly bounce back, even when as much as 70 percent of their numbers are removed. One trapper, trapping in a small town, all year round does have a significant impact on the life cycle of the coyote. Additive to that, are the coyote killing contests and the hunters who deem it is fun and an a… Read more »
Mike Covey
10 months 24 days ago

On the Gaspe Peninsula trapping is actually the only method the government has found to keep coyote numbers in check. The deer herd was nearly wiped out in the early 90’s, and trapping has become
It’s lifeline.

OlguitaSobko
10 months 24 days ago
…and deer are harbingers of ticks who are vectors for lyme disease, and several other horrific co-infections.Coinfections may be common – at least among those with chronic Lyme disease. A recently published LDo survey over 3,000 patients with chronic Lyme disease found that over 50% had coinfections, with 30% reporting two or more coinfections. The most common coinfections were Babesia (32%), Bartonella (28%), Ehrlichia (15%), Mycoplasma (15%), Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever (6%), Anaplasma (5%), and Tularemia (1%). All challenging to diagnose and treat. Perhaps, according to your ‘only method to keep something in check is to have it either trapped… Read more »
Rebecca Trono
10 months 22 days ago

It’s actually field mice that are the true cause of the spread of ticks and Lyme Disease. Please don’t encourage an open season on deer; they’ve been over-hunted as it is!

Olguita sobko
10 months 22 days ago

Rebecca – yes, mice are, thus the essential need for predators such as fox, coyote who prey upon mice and actually help control the rodent population. (there for reducing lyme and co-infection transmission from MICE to DEER) .For anyone to suggest that keeping coyote in check by trapping is the only way to manage the loss of deer is ludicrous. This was an an attempt to demonstrate the irrational reply made by M Covey.–NOT an an actual suggestion.

Justin Valaske
10 months 21 days ago

Olguita Sobko -If anything, your comments have helped demonstrate that both Mike and Kevin are credible and knowledgeable in wildlife management and habitat while on the other hand your theories lack realistic grounds and rely on a shakey “six degrees of Kevin Bacon” type of philosophy to attempt and prove loose theories. The connection of deer to tick, then thowing out co-infection statistics, and coming back around to fox and coyote prey on mice, and coyotes are needed to stop mice from spreading lyme to deer, is a complete sloppy mess. It’s rambling inconsistantly at best.

Olguita Sobko
10 months 21 days ago

obviously you don’t know or understand wildlife ecology and the connections of disease and their vectors/hosts. Trapping coyote does not serve any purpose … only feeds the myths and misunderstandings .your comment demonstrates your lack of knowledge and blind follwing

Daryl DeJoy
10 months 23 days ago

The deer herd on the Gaspe Peninsula is at it’s northermost tip. There is little to no evidence that proves what you are saying, except that the government is artificially trying to raise the deer population by running a predator management program. Bad science, at it’s worst.

Kevin Lawrence
10 months 25 days ago
Another hack commentary from the desperate POW gang of 6. The misrepresentations here are numerous, but here are some of the more obvious: 1) The “money trail” ? There are no matching funds from the purchase of trapping licenses. That’s a total lie. The only real money issue is that trappers do in fact save landowners hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in avoided and property damage; controlling raccoon numbers, for example, around farms lowers the rabies risk for young, unvaccinated cows, sheep, etc. Beavers flooding managed timber land or backing up streams over leach fields are removed at… Read more »
Jennifer Lovett
10 months 25 days ago
The writer did not bother to identify himself as one of the Board of Fish and Wildlife and, as such, not really a non-biased responder. Fish and Wildlife has repeatedly refused to listen to the advice about trapping from wildlife biologists and continue to support the inhumane and sadistic “tradition” of trapping. How does F& W justify 22 protected American Martens reported by “discriminating” trappers? Does he think the traps that are baited for predators can tell who is the target and who isn’t? Bald eagles, owls, domestic dogs and cats are regularly caught in leg-hold traps in Vermont. How… Read more »
Brenna Galdenzi
10 months 25 days ago
Kevin, it’s unfortunate that you are the chair of the Fish & Wildlife Board and Vermonters must rely upon you to act in an open and professional manner. You have shown us time and time again that you are unable to engage in a respectful, unbiased fashion. Your behavior illuminates the urgency for a change in how our wildlife is “managed”. You mock POW by intimating that we are organization of 6. We are a nascent organization yet have over 2,000 Vermont members and supporters. We are pure grassroots, have no staff and exist simply because we are no longer… Read more »
Jason Michaud
10 months 24 days ago

Simply and purely made up Brenna, don’t let the truth blind you! Trapping and consumptive uses of animals are natural and part of Vermont life.

Rodney Campbell
10 months 24 days ago

If you call your supporters the people that have liked your page on facebook then you have again mislead people in this state as some of your facebook supporters are from Maine Massachusetts Washington and canada . You also say that the majority of Vermonters support you I wonder where you get that from I have never seen any votes on that. But if you go by the number of trapper licenses sold you agian mislead the public because licence number do not reflect the people that suppott trapping but dont have the time to trap or choose not to

Walter Medwid
10 months 25 days ago

Mr. Lawrence….you seem to have forgotten that you hold a position of public trust. As chair of the fish and wildlife board, you have a responsibility to represent all Vermonters in decisions that affect of all of us. If you are unable to be open to, to respect views that differ from your own, it clearly is time for you to resign your position. Vermont’s governance, Vermont citizens deserves no less.

Tom Sullivan
10 months 24 days ago

So if a trapper “sets” for fox or coyote, a neighbors dog (for example) would be safe? Being in the position that you are currently in, your objectivity is in question.

Pat Rayta
10 months 24 days ago

Join the discussion The dog would certainly be safe, if it was at home, where it belonged, considering most towns have leash laws.

Tom Sullivan
10 months 24 days ago

Your dog never got off it’s leash?

Nice try Pat. Coyotes fill the niche that was left by the destruction of wolves and catamount. You remember, the predators that were decimated by hunters.

Rodney Campbell
10 months 24 days ago

My beagles are not off their leashes unless I am rabbit hunting. I don’t worry about traps. I don’t run my dog’s during trapping season. Simple solution to that problem.

olguita sobko
10 months 23 days ago

why don’t you run them during trapping season? the answer being obvious; to avoid incidental trapping

Rodney Campbell
10 months 22 days ago

Nope because I’m busy helping control furbears

Olguita Sobko
10 months 21 days ago

“helping” is highly questionable. “controlling” is the operative word behind a sense of authority and being righteous

Justin Valaske
10 months 23 days ago
Tom, Other people have the right to be outdoors in public areas without strange dogs uncontrollably approaching them. Just because you “love” your dog that does not mean others have the same feeling. If you’re dog accidentally gets off it’s leash or is not under your control, whatever happens to the animal is 100% your fault. You have failed that animal in your most important duty to it, which is to be responsible for it’s safety. This applies to hunting and tracking dogs as well. If a dog is used for either purpose it needs to be trained, and under… Read more »
Olguitasobko
10 months 24 days ago
Join the 1. The State of Vermont has a rabies vaccine bait drop that is dropped from aircraft in rural areas and placed by hand in large residential areas. The Rabies Bait Drop Project is an interstate/international cooperative effort by research veterinarians and wildlife biologists to keep raccoon rabies from spreading across the Vermont/Canadian border. When necessary, trapping a rabid raccoon can be accomplished humanely by a live containment trap method. 2. Trapping is indiscriminate regardless of the actions of the trapper. This would account for the incidental trapping of other wildlife or bird of prey who are attracted to… Read more »
Jim White
10 months 25 days ago

Thank you for this article. It really exposes the thin veneer on the argument that trapping is somehow effective conservation. Clearly, trapping in no way serves the well-being of Vermont’s wildlife. That raises the question — who does it serve — and Pat zeros in on the answer. It serves trappers, and the state’s need for revenue. I suspect the public would be more than willing to contribute for policies that would really support wildlife. And given the size of the public versus the small number of trappers, that could amount to some real dollars to invest in wildlife management.

OlguitaSobko
10 months 25 days ago
According to the North America Fur Auctions; it is critical that Vermonters actually see just how shameless the business of trapping really is. China, Russia and Korea are the key players in the fur market because they produce the garments that are sold to them by trappers. Economically, these countries are no longer seeing the demand, therefore the price of pelts continue to remain low and are forecast to continue to become even lower. Imagine, the value of these animals who struggle and suffer in traps only to be reduced to just a few dollars. Raccoon; $3-10, Mink; $5-10, Beaver:… Read more »
Daryl DeJoy
10 months 23 days ago
Never mind that once “fur” is removed from the animal, it no longer is natural. The amount and types of toxic chemicals required to stop the natural process of decay after death is a nightmare. Chromium, formaldehyde, benzene, chlorine, etc are carcinogens of the highest order. Cancer rates around tanning factories is obvious and a real concern, even in China. This is all documented. Of course, once the chemically treated fur is made into a coat, it then continues to be problematic in that storage is typically done in energy inefficient cold storage, the use of electricity which cannot be… Read more »
Stephen Dybas
10 months 24 days ago

How can our legislators and employees at the department of Fish and Wildlife clam to manage Wildlife when they don’t collect data on animals caught in traps? This is a simple step. Why are our legislators and staff at the FWD working in the dark on this issue? It makes no sense to govern this way.

Dr. jenny Joczik
10 months 24 days ago
I’m puzzled by Mr. Lawrence’s insistence that the Fish and Wildlife Department closely regulates and scrutinizes the activities of trappers, since I have in front of me the Lawrence Pyne article from last Saturday’s Burlington Free Press which clearly states that the Department does not have accurate information, due to the fact that they receive only a “paltry” number of surveys from hunters, who also are refusing to submit the requested bear and deer teeth. Perhaps it would be more useful for Mr. Lawrence, who did not identify himself as the Chair of the Fish and Wildlife Board, to better… Read more »
Mike Covey
10 months 24 days ago

One cannot trap deer or bear. Based on this comment, you must also oppose hunting as a management method. Again, these conservation tools have provided for the healthy, robust wildlife populations we see today.

Dr. Jenny Joczik
10 months 24 days ago
Mr. Covey — I encourage you to actually read my comment. There is nothing there to suggest that I believe bear or deer can be trapped! My point is that the Fish and Wildlife Department have admitted that they don’t have a sound record-keeping system which would provide them with the necessary information to effectively manage the wildlife population. Hunting for food is one thing; trapping for “fun and recreation” is entirely another. Even seasoned hunters agree that trapping is an ineffective, inhumane activity. To quote one hunter who opposes trapping: “You might not even catch the species you are… Read more »
Tom Sullivan
10 months 24 days ago

Hey Mike,

“You’re the person who wanted to de-list the Canada Lynx because its endangered status makes trapping more of a risk for you”

If thats true sir, please explain.

Rodney Campbell
10 months 24 days ago

I will respond to your question. The Canadian lynx does not inhabit Vermont they travel down in their nomadic lives. Just north of the border they can and are hunted and trapped. Just miles from the nulhegan basin. Their numbers here are just nomadic animals they come crossed the border and go back

Tom Sullivan
10 months 23 days ago

That’s not true according to VT fish and wildlife who had determined that Canadian Lynx are breeding in the NEK, and not just travelling down in VT.

http://www.vtliving.com/lynx-in-vermont/

Daryl DeJoy
10 months 23 days ago

So you have proof that there is no breeding population of Canada Lynx in Vermont? Sorry, you are not qualified to state that.

Brenna Galdenzi
10 months 23 days ago

It is my understanding that the VT furbearer department did not conduct a study this season on Lynx population. I am apoplectic that Mr Covey has such little regard for endangered species and is so quick to make uninformed, self-serving statements.

Mike Covey
10 months 23 days ago
As I recall, Miss. Galdenzi initiated the conversation about the state seeking an incidental take permit in that meeting. I simply stated that I agreed it seemed like a good idea as she insistently repeatedly asked if they were yet persuing one. I think the Lynx should be delisted because there is no boilogical reason for it to be listed. If we look at the “Two Countries, One Forest” initiative, it sets a great model for ecosystem management across the American/Canadian border by acknowledging that human political boundaries aren’t recognized by a contiguous habitat. This should also be applied to… Read more »
Mike Covey
10 months 24 days ago
It is somewhat difficult to take this commentary seriously. It is rife with falsehoods and misinformation as we have come to expect from your organization. Trapping is a great management tool for maintaining furbearers at balanced levels within the ecosystem, relocating animals (as trappers did when they helped reintroduce the American Marten, Fisher, and wild turkey to Vermont), providing data to biologists (Vermont has the best Fisher studies in the nation with similar volumes on bobcat and otter), and mitigating property and livestock damage. These are all facts, and no amount of hyperbole or hysterics can change that. You attempt… Read more »
Brenna Galdenzi
10 months 24 days ago
Mike, You’re the person who wanted to de-list the Canada Lynx because its endangered status makes trapping more of a risk for you. You call yourself a conservationist yet your emotional plea last summer to the VFWD to de-list the lynx, who are federally protected under the ESA, speaks volumes. No true conservationist would’ve made such an impetuous remark to a room full of professionals, including the state’s endangered species committee. With regard to funding for VFWD, consumptive interests fund the Department. Hunting, trapping, fishing all fall under the safety of the VFWD umbrella as far as the Department’s biases… Read more »
Daryl DeJoy
10 months 23 days ago

They (trappers) are “conservationists” when it suits their argument. To them, science and statistics are mere inconvenient truths.

Nate Smead
10 months 24 days ago
Each year there is a surplus of critters on our landscape. I am not a trapper. I simply don’t have the time to dedicate to trapping, but I thank those that do trap. They play an important role in the overall health and vitality of Vermont’s wildlife. This dialogue bothers me, as I do not think the representatives from this anti trapping, anti hunting group are well informed. Leg hold traps are not “kill traps”. Trappers target specific species and check their traps regularly. In the rare instance that a non target species is caught in a leg hold trap,… Read more »
Kathy Ehlers
10 months 24 days ago

I couldn’t have said it better.

Brenna Galdenzi
10 months 24 days ago

Thank you Kathy!

Nate Smead
10 months 24 days ago

Skip Woodruff
10 months 24 days ago

You are correct Nate, except for one point. We don’t use Leghold traps. Our traps are designed to catch an animal by the pad of the foot. Any trapper can succesfully remove animals from our foothold traps completely unharmed.

Brenna Galdenzi
10 months 24 days ago
Skip, you cannot claim that trappers can successfully remove animals from footholds (aka legholds) completely unharmed. That just defies all logic. You have an animal like coyote or raccoon who will fight the trap and they’re left there restrained by their foot for 24 hours (or longer) Think of the damage they can cause to themselves from chewing at the trap and their feet, torn ligaments, not to mention being preyed upon by other animals while they’re left defenseless. Raccoons’ paws are very sensitive and to think that these traps forcefully immobilize them by their paws is unfathomable. We have… Read more »
Jason Michaud
10 months 23 days ago

Your wrong Brenna, many species have been reintroduced because of the foothold trap…I’ll throw a video up of ME trapping and release a fox and a coon that defies anything you say, they don’t harm the animals!

Olguita Sobko
10 months 24 days ago

Please demonstrate just how harmless leghold traps are. Your are challenged to prove your statement. Invite the media and objective viewers to observe the event. Step into a trap with your foot; without access to release, food, shelter, water and during a trapping season sub zero winter day and night 24 hour period. Then submit to medical evaluation to document the trauma.

Nate Smead
10 months 24 days ago

Yes, sorry. Foothold is what I should have said.

Larry martin
10 months 24 days ago

Genesis 1 – 26 “And God said,Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let him have dominion over the fish of the sea, over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth.”
To me this would include the biological control of fur bearers as well.
I welcome your atheistic response to this.

OlguitaSobko
10 months 24 days ago

have you heard of separation of church and state? Keep your religious, dogmatic and sanctimonious sense of dominion over others in your home… NOT with our state laws, regulations or policies.. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Dept is a STATE agency not a place of worship. All people in Vermont do not support, believe or follow your dogmatic ideology.

Kathy Leonard
10 months 24 days ago

“and let him have dominion over the fish of the sea, over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth.”

Man has failed this directive from God, Larry. Our dominion is “extincting” 150-200 species daily, so maybe you should rethink this. Perhaps we should be legholding humans for what we have done to this Earth. 🙂

Adam Steinberg
10 months 24 days ago

Trapping only for those under the illusion that humans wiser than nature. Treating others as we would like to be treated applies to all sentient beings!

Brandy Sullivan
10 months 24 days ago
There is quite a bit of misinformation in this article. A group of people in Montana are on their third year of trying to collect enough signatures to ban trapping, they failed the last 2 years. It is not the state itself as this article suggests. Furthermore the state of Montana House Bill 212, passed by the 2015 Legislature, went into effect Oct. 1. In part, it clarified that the word “harvest” in the Montana Constitution includes trapping. Trapping in Vermont is also a constitutional right, Vermont was actually the first state to constitutionally protect this right in 1777. Furthermore… Read more »
OlguitaSobko
10 months 24 days ago
.. and Slaveholding was a constitutionally-protected right inasmuch as the right to property was. We are hopefully a more ethically, morally, scientifically and technologically advanced society than we were in 177!!!!. Today in 2016, there are sustainable and non-lethal methods for monitoring, conserving and protecting land, water and wildlife humanely and responsibly without suffering; particularly…. for a fur coat. Perhaps trapping may be required or necessary in very limited instances, but trapping for sport, fun and as an extracurricular activity …it has NO place in our society. Even Trapping Today acknowledges the only reason any one traps now it is… Read more »
Brandy Sullivan
10 months 24 days ago
First let me say I am not a trapper, nor do I make money of pelts. Second the real issue is that there are no facts or plans presented to the public by POW or any other anti-trapping group that are feasible and cost effective. Also bringing slavery into your response just goes to show that you have no real facts to respond with so you are going for shock and awe…shameful tactics trying to scare the general population into supporting your views. I simply listed actual facts that can be checked through official sources (not opinion based ones). A… Read more »
Brenna Galdenzi
10 months 24 days ago
There are plenty of cost effective and sustainable methods to address wildlife doing damage that represent a 21st, heck a 20th century, way of thinking. However, Fish & Wildlife agencies have no interest in pursuing those methods because it would upset their base (trappers as well as hunters and other consumptive parties). What kind of damage are you referring that could not be addressed in a non lethal manner? I understand that you’ve prescribed to the accepted, old world way of doing things, but that does not mean that there aren’t better ways of doing things that don’t involve the… Read more »
OlguitaSobko
10 months 24 days ago

clearly when there is a statement made about constitutional rights one can address the facts about rights without them being shock value. Slavery is shocking and trapping is shocking to the majority of people across the nation.. Trapping for fur is not nuisance control. Certainly there are humane methods for non lethal management of your words ‘nuisance animals’. Perhaps you can define your source for the purported additional salaries, and increased cost to taxpayers

Brandy Sullivan
10 months 24 days ago
Sure I can define mine sources. Some states like Massachusetts are finding that trap bans have forced cities and towns to pay for animal damage control where they didn’t have to pay before. In Massachusetts, highway departments paid about $121,000 to handle 1668 beaver problems. With no beaver harvest, that cost is now estimated to climb to $1,208,0001 to handle beaver problems. These estimates are not with inflation-adjusted dollars and don’t include the costs to private citizens. Now please tell me where Vermont is going to come up with the 1 million dollars. Give me a few minutes I’ll pull… Read more »
Brenna Galdenzi
10 months 24 days ago

When citing sources, Brandy, you may want to choose a more credible source than “NAIA” whose very mission is to thwart any animal protection reform.

Also… Vermont is not Massachusetts so you’re drawing parallels that don’t make a lot of sense. We sincerely hope that you reconsider trapping as a hobby.

Brandy Sullivan
10 months 23 days ago

again let me point out that I do not trap..also if I cannot use Massachusetts as an example then POW should not on their Facebook page or in this article try to use other states/countries as examples either. A bit of the pot calling the kettle black.

Brandy Sullivan
10 months 24 days ago
Also Montana’s initiative (the one mentioned in this article) also recognizes the cost to F&W and taxpayers if trapping was banned. I-169 will result in the annual loss of approximately $65,040 in trapping license revenue to the state. In addition, the state would incur financial expenses for state employees and their agents to trap nuisance or conflict animals that are currently addressed by private trappers. These costs cannot be reasonably determined. Also please note that if Montana banned trapping F&W would still be trapping the same wildlife at a cost to taxpayers because they would need a bigger budget, meaning… Read more »
Olguita Sobko
10 months 23 days ago
conveniently you skipped the part that states this was spearheaded by the Montanans for wildllife management aka trappers and that the state of Montana had revenue in greater than $400 thousand per their dept of tourism for wildlife VIEWING… here is a perfect example per the link of the ethics involved by the trappers: “Trappers have stolen our petitions from vet clinics and events. They have illegally inscribed on the petition showing a complete disrespect for the initiative process. They have sent us nasty emails and publicized complete false allegations. They have sent us emails pretending to be supporters, telling… Read more »
Rodney Campbell
10 months 24 days ago

Where do you get the fact that “the majority of people” I don not recall a ballot item or any other poll on trapping or was trappers and other sportsmen not polled

Andrew Gagner
10 months 24 days ago
Preface this with stating that I’m not a “hobby” trapper, but have nothing against it… I keep hearing the commentators on the POW side of things referring to folks who don’t agree with them as “biased”…. of course they are. Aren’t you? Along those same lines, if your organization wants to kick in funds equal to what sportsmen give annually via Pittman-Robertson, go right ahead. Might make your demands on how WMA’s should be managed a bit more legitimate. Also seeing the oft repeated HSUS strategy of divide and conquer, attempting to pit hunters and trappers against one another, as… Read more »
Olguita Sobko
10 months 23 days ago
why wouldn’t you have something against it? how could you support this needless, inhumane source of wildlife suffering and cruelty?. Vermont revenue in 2011 per VT tourism amounted to well over $470,000 with wildlife viewing as a top rated reason for visiting VT…so people are kicking in..all the time. Equitably, yes, hunting does also draw revenue as well. Just as important, so do the activities that surround the opportunity to view wildlife; ie kayaking, hiking, photo-toursim etc. Take into account, park fees, rents, food, services and provisions that visitors and Vermonters alike purchase, utilize— all that contributes to the community… Read more »
Andrew Gagner
10 months 22 days ago
I mentioned WMA’s specifically…and what does that have to do with WMA funding? Absolutely nothing…. land for WMA’s is purchased and managed with funds from hunting/fishing/trapping license sales and excise taxes on equipment those folks use (firearms, ammunition, archery equipment…) and unless those folks are purchasing licenses, that $470k is not being seen by the Wildlife Management areas; which, incidentally exist and are open to the public free of charge, thanks to sportsmen. Want a seat at the table in regards to how they are managed? Pay your share. Sportsmen and women have been doing it for decades.
Rodney Campbell
10 months 22 days ago

I do not believe anyone is saying wildlife viewing is to be banned how does trapping stop wildlife viewing you say the surplus animals will die. Which is the animals that cause over population and we the trappers and hunters harvest. We don’t stop people from viewing wildlife.

Andrew Gagner
10 months 22 days ago

The silence speaks volumes….

Justin Valaske
10 months 21 days ago

It truly does……Brenna and both Pat have clear connections to GMAD. GMAD in their own round about way tell you through their literature that they are against hunting, trapping, fishing, farming, and more or less any circumstance where a human being will benefit from the consumption of an animal or use of their body parts.

Larry martin
10 months 24 days ago
OK enough with the church, to the real issue. I was a professional trapper for 7 years of my life. This brought me to many states and allowed me to feed and care for a family of 4. A higher paying job reluctantly ended my trapping because of lack of time. I am older now and the last 5 years have been trapping Vermont again. Every year for the last 5 I have turned In a very accurate report on the number of animals I have trapped. I have removed, beaver flooding properties, raccoon destroying cornfields, coyotes killing sheep and… Read more »
Olguitasobko
10 months 24 days ago
many of us live with not only raccoon, mink, weasel, fox, coyote AND support a farm, chickens, livestock AND have dogs and cats. Many of us do not need or ever resort to trapping as a means to an end but utilize sound, humane and non lethal methods of protecting our animals, our farm or crops . WE live sustainable with wildlife in our presence, with respect and regard for their place and purpose as well as appreciation for their essential function in our ecosystem. There is a comment here about a dog that was caught in a trap… indiscriminate… Read more »
10
Larry martin
10 months 24 days ago

Real Vermonters use traps to help protect our wildlife. How do you put down your farm animals that are raised for human consumption? Is there a difference between harvesting farm animals and surplus fur bearers. I sincerely doubt that you have seen diseased wild animals, if you had you might understand what Iam talking about. I trap animals for nuisance control and for sound wildlife management. I take great pride In presenting my furs to buyers, and they always command top price.

Mike Ferzoco
10 months 17 days ago

larry-seems to me killing wildlife is not a means of saving them. If you have such contempt towards wildlife, perhaps you might consider moving to the city, where there’s no wildlife to be a “nuisance”.

Lisa Jablow
10 months 24 days ago
The raised hackles of trappers are forming a new ridgeline in the Green Mountains. It’s entirely understandable—most humans don’t take well to criticism, particularly when that criticism is aimed at their “way of life.” Invoking that phrase really means that people just like to do something. At one time, a couple of centuries ago, most people in this country did have to hunt for or trap their food. And, while some perhaps still do, the fact (a loaded word in this discussion) is that those numbers are vastly lower than they were and it’s probably safe to say that, of… Read more »
Nate Smead
10 months 24 days ago
Lisa, the reason why trappers and even non trappers (like myself) are quick to engage people like you is simple. Most of us don’t appreciate it when other people (mostly out of state transplants) try to dictate how we should live our lives and what activities we should enjoy. The liberal mentality is burdened with a desire to control others. I’m making an assumption that you are indeed a liberal. You are…..aren’t you? People don’t like to be controlled……period! This is the reason we push back. The basis of your argument lies on the premise that humans and animals are… Read more »
Daryl DeJoy
10 months 23 days ago
The simple fact is that this letter lays out exactly what trapping is. Pointing out that trapping is unnecessary should be a foregone conclusion to most people. Trapping is, very simply, a recreational activity that more closely resembles torture than “recreation”, which speaks strongly to those who choose to take part in it. This is not the 1800’s. This is no longer tradition, as it is necessary to include not only the action, but the intent of the action, when you consider something tradition. No one, at least in the lower 48 states, traps for food, or to feed their… Read more »
Jason Michaud
10 months 23 days ago

Didn’t work for you in Maine Daryl! Vermont’s constitution is much much stronger…trapping will continue…

Justin Valaske
10 months 23 days ago

I have a question for you Darly. As the Executive Director of Wildlife Alliance of Maine, what is your yearly salary that you collect to run your “non-profit” organization. Do you also collect any donations or payments from organizations such a the Humane society? It seems as though you have clear personal economic reasons for opposing trapping and hunting both.

Olguita Sobko
10 months 22 days ago
In VERMONT the more important concern is the VT FWD Board; with trappers and taxidermists as members and of which it appears Mr Kevin Lawrence is the CHAIR— It appears that not all uphold the responsibilities they are tasked with:”This board is responsible for the conservation of fish, wildlife and plants and their habitats for the people of Vermont and to protect the integrity, vitality and diversity of all natural systems. The duties of this board are diverse and include such things as collecting fish and wildlife population data, protecting important wildlife habitat, raising fish, enforcing laws, developing educational materials… Read more »
Tom Sullivan
10 months 22 days ago

“Do you also collect any donations or payments from organizations such a the Humane society? ”

You hit the nail on the head. Clearly people who receive donations from organizations such as the humane society are suspect and probably on the take. It can’t possibly have anything to do with the welfare of animals. See what I did there?

Justin Valaske
10 months 21 days ago

I’d still like that financial information from Daryl. I’d also like to see the same from Brenna and Pat. Please include annual salary amount and all “business” related expenses and additional benefits. Non-profits can sometimes be worse than corporations.

Laura Yanne
10 months 22 days ago
The mission of POW members and supporters as a nonprofit organization is to protect animals from suffering, terror, and death. Contrast this point of view with those who continue to trap for recreation or commercial gain. Trappers are backed by a full-time, taxpayer-funded state government agency, the Fish & Wildlife Dep’t, which is bound and determined to protect the status quo more vociferously than they are determined to protect wildlife. The dearth of regulation and data make this agency particularly vulnerable to calls for reform as more and more citizens believe trapping is primitive, barbaric, and unjustifiable—and are willing to… Read more »
Justin Valaske
10 months 21 days ago
I disagree completely with the continued thinly veiled attempt to mislead people about POW’s mission, and with very good reasons. As a simple start, You claim that the mission of POW members and supporters is to protect animals from suffering, terror, and death. If this is the case, then how can POW legitimately claim to be in support of hunting but not trapping? Hunting directly violates the mission statement provided above. If an animal is shot with a rifle, shotgun, black powder rifle, bow and arrow, or even a crossbow, there is SUFFERING. The followers can’t be that blind to… Read more »
Olguita Sobko
10 months 21 days ago
Killing animals for sport, for pleasure, for adventure, and for hides and furs is a phenomena which is at once disgusting and distressing. There is no justification in indulging is such acts of brutality. – The Dalai Lama your rhetoric is not only filled with rambling but truly demonstrates your FEAR …..vilifying POW, GMAD, and the HSUS and attacking people publicly for their position of compassion, empathy and dedication ..the only ones hidings are you; behind tyranny.
Tom Sullivan
10 months 21 days ago

Well said.

Mr Valask’s description of the trapping culture is exactly why it’s a culture on the decline. Hunting in VT is also on the decline. It wont happen overnight, but this “tradition” will be a thing of the past. Cheers…….

http://www.sevendaysvt.com/vermont/gun-shy/Content?oid=2130949

Justin Valaske
10 months 18 days ago

Tom did you notice the article you linked to is almost ten years old? Don’t worry though, 70,000 hunting licenses shows there is still plenty of interest.

Tom Sullivan
10 months 21 days ago

“They (trapping and hunting) are the same process, with the same results, and a fairly similar amount of time”

If trappers are good at anything, it’s misinforming.

From VT Fish & Wildlife under restrictions:

“A person who sets body gripping traps in the water or under the ice, or foothold or cage traps under the ice shall visit his/her traps at least once every three calendar days and remove any animal caught.

Three long days an animal sits in a trap. I think that most would agree that’s a longer process than hunting. Nice try.

Rodney Campbell
10 months 20 days ago

First of all your reply doesn’t reflect the truth if your traps are under the ice you only have to check the traps every 72 hours but the animal is either caught in a foot hold trap under the ice (in water) or conibear so it will not be alive for 72 hours.

Justin Valaske
10 months 18 days ago

You’re in a fantasy world if you think every animal shot with a bullet or arrow dies immediately as a result of the wound. Ever heard of an infection from an untreated wound? Those pesky things usually take a bit of time, and cause some serious pain and suffering before death results.

Justin Valaske
10 months 22 days ago
Pat, your closing paragraph contains some incorrect, misleading, incomplete, and out of date information. This should be addressed so people know the current status of the now “dead” initiative 177. There is not any active initiative that exists to ban trapping on Montana public lands. This statement is taken directly from Trap Free Montana Public Land. “We, Trap Free Montana Public Lands (TFMPL), are NOT doing a ballot initiative this year. Identity Confusion: To be clear, Trap Free Montana Public Lands is NOT conducting or participating in an initiative for the 2016 Montana ballot.” It has been publicly known since… Read more »
Mike Ferzoco
10 months 21 days ago

Trapping should go the way of the whale hunt or the buffalo hunt. Train companies no longer hand out rifles to shoot buffalo from your coach. Ban trapping. It’s simply cruel. Period.

Michelle dubignon
10 months 18 days ago

Please please continue with your petition. Please please stop trapping animals please

Ellen north
10 months 17 days ago

Trapping is inhumane and cruel. It must be stopped. The states can raise hunter licenses instead

Melanie Doorley
10 months 17 days ago

Is there any pending legislation or petition? I’m in California so obviously can’t vote on this but it pains me to learn of this I. Vermont or anywhere.

Renee Carden
9 months 13 days ago

Please stop the trapping. It is not right . We humans need these animals, it’s all part of the ecosystem.

Harriet Freetly
8 months 21 days ago

This is the cruelest form of hunting in my opinion, the animal is traumatized and not able to defend itself and most of the time will try to chew its limb off to get free! Please stop this way of wildlife trapping.

Laura klimist
7 months 24 days ago

We must learn to live with and protect our wildlife. This kind of hideous torture and cruelty cannot be tolerated. Come on America. We are better than this. Protect them. We all have a right to life.

elisa kleven
7 months 24 days ago

Trapping is barbaric and must be banned

sally carnes
7 months 24 days ago

Please stop this vile cruel and totally unnecessary practice now.

Beth lyons
7 months 24 days ago

These traps are so cruel!

Wendy Barner
6 months 28 days ago

Where is the petition?

kathy owen
5 months 29 days ago

Its cruel and just wrong!

Lauren Diane
5 months 28 days ago

DISGUSTING!! Wrong. Find a heart.

Lorna Hayne
5 months 28 days ago

Trapping is never acceptable,never,never.it is cruel and barbaric,the animals suffer terrible pain and fear.live trapping in a cage is a possible alterntive ,but leg traps no ,no way.

Mike Guenard
5 months 28 days ago

This is 2016. STOP trapping and torturing wildlife! They have every right to live a peaceful life and are not OURS to abuse or capture.

Bridget Doman
5 months 27 days ago

I thought the United States was a civilised country. Clearly that is not the case where everyone is concerned.

elisa kleven
4 months 28 days ago

This is heartless, barbaric and unnecessary

Dave Shepherd
4 months 28 days ago

This just HAS to be stopped! So inhumane…bring an end to it NOW..you know it makes sense!

gene gurewicz
4 months 27 days ago

You don’t have a clue what you are talking about when it comes to trapping

gene gurewicz
4 months 27 days ago

I will keep trapping and you can keep eating tofu

Marilyn Regan
4 months 10 days ago

It’s torture ofinnocent living beings that have every right to be here and were here before people. Then again, there are policies that say it is okay to kill and destroy anything that gets in our way…total intolerance.

Wendy Hemmes
3 months 24 days ago

Please stop de trapping of these defenseless animals, this is not a sport , but very in humane hurting animals !! How can you look at these poor things , what did they do wrong, people are very cruel, and have no heart to do such a thing😥😥

Jessica Martin
22 days 3 hours ago

Trapping is barbaric and needs to be banned

Jean robinson
22 days 1 hour ago

Before anyone sets a trap they have to ask themselves would I like to be caught in one if not then don’t set it that’s the golden rule how you treat other living beings

janet buller
22 days 1 hour ago

This is disgusting, I can’t believe people are still doing this, I thought America was a. Civilized country

Clare Murray
54 minutes 23 seconds ago

End this barbaric cause of suffering now!!!!!!!

