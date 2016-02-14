Pat Monteferrante: Curtail wildlife trapping

Editor’s note: This commentary is by Pat Monteferrante, who is vice president of the nonprofit Protect Our Wildlife (POW) www.ProtectOurWildlifeVT.org.The public has been misled to believe that trapping is a necessary wildlife management tool. Available data points to the opposite conclusion. Vermont hears a lot of pro-trapping propaganda from the state, but there is a reason for that. State agency budgets, reliant on the sale of trapping licenses and matching federal funding, ultimately cater to trappers and other consumptive parties – a small yet vocal minority whose interests dictate wildlife policies. Follow the money trail.
Traps are indiscriminate in the animals they trap. It is estimated that at least two “non-target” animals are trapped for every animal species actually targeted. Moreover, traps are just as likely to capture healthy, young and productive animals, as diseased or mature ones. Therefore, trapping cannot target certain animals in order to “manage” a population. Another flaw in the trapping as a “management” tool mantra is that it’s oftentimes counterproductive to its intent to control populations. For example, research shows that when coyotes are aggressively “controlled,” it actually triggers changes in their reproduction cycles, causing them to breed at an earlier age and have larger litters, with a higher survival rate among young.
As the state continues to purchase more land and encourages people to explore these open spaces, it is vital for the public to understand the inherent risks trapping presents and to ultimately question their legitimacy.
It’s also hard to accept that trapping is a regulated wildlife management tool since the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department relies on self-reporting by trappers. Consequently, the department cannot even provide reliable figures on animals trapped, upon which to base sound wildlife management decisions. It is also hard to understand how the state can claim that trapping is highly regulated when they don’t even require mandatory reporting of state endangered, threatened and protected species.
Leghold traps, commonly used in Vermont, are a particularly cruel way to trap an animal. These traps are not designed to kill, but rather, to forcefully immobilize an animal until the trapper returns to either shoot, bludgeon or suffocate the animal. Many non-target species are caught in leghold traps, including birds of prey such as owls, and Vermont endangered animals like the American marten. Since trappers are only required to check traps every 24 hours, the animals suffer for hours on end, often with injuries and exposed to weather extremes, before being killed and skinned for their fur. Leghold traps set underwater kill the animals by drowning, which can take up to 15 minutes for beavers.
Trapping poses additional harm when undertaken on public lands, which are accessed by a wide sector of the public, accompanied by their pets. As the state continues to purchase more land and encourages people to explore these open spaces, it is vital for the public to understand the inherent risks trapping presents and to ultimately question their legitimacy. This is why an initiative in Montana proposes to ban trapping on all of its public lands, despite the presence of a strong hunting and trapping culture there. Vermont should do the same.
I could not agree more! THANK YOU for this intelligent, fact-based, and much-needed voice on this important topic. Enough with the pain and suffering we are inflicting on the creatures of this world. Enough. THANK YOU, Protect Our Wildlife. Please keep fighting until this is no longer an acceptable forms of torture- let’s call it what it is. And this comment is coming from a member of a family of hunters and gun-owners– who would NEVER trap. Enough is enough! THANK YOU!
It is with great horror that I read the commentary by Pat Monteferrante regarding the trapping of wildlife in the state of Vermont. How is it that the state of Vermont allows this to continue? The fear, pain and suffering trapped animals must feel will keep me awake for many nights. Vermont, be a leader and join Montana to end this barbaric form of killing. Thank you Protect Our Wildlife for bringing this archaic torture of animals to light. This is unacceptable. Thank you.
I read lots of passionate words but no actual facts or sources were provided. This was an opinion piece. “The fear, pain, and suffering trapped animals must feel will keep you awake for many nights.” Really? So are you telling me you haven’t slept since Monday? This is exactly the type of over emotional shock comment that make the supporters of GMAD and POW very difficult to take seriously. More facts please, the over use of emotion and rhetoric are not helping your position.
You are hearing legitimate compassion. I guess we could put you in a leg-hold trap for 24 hours and see if it causes any pain and suffering in order to provide some “facts”.
JJustin, there is a saying about walking in the other mans shoes, try putting your hand into one of these traps and stay there for days until you die then tell me this is humane, am sure you might think twice about saying this is okay to treat these animals that just want to live, just like us!
Seems as though with such strong feelings you may want to try and seek an appointment on the fish and game board. It’s easy to complain about what others are doing, especially when you’re not doing much yourself. Usually the people who get appointed to these positions are familiar with the laws regarding hunting, fishing, and trapping and have significant experience doing at least one of these activities along with wilderness survival and other relevant knowledge. Never too early to start today.
The portion of this story about coyotes being aggressively controlled is a bit far fetched. First of all these creatures are very ellusive let alone form a conclusion their reproduction systems somehow mutate when being trapped. There are so many changing factors in any species mating and reproduction cycles that one very limited trapper in small town Vermont is not evidence of major change.
I am constantly taken back at the truth being manipulated to suit ones commentary. Free speech for sure but not free right information.
Open season year round for coyotes seems aggressive to me.
It is! there is no measure, monitoring or accountability by the VT FWD regarding not only open season on coyote, but also the allowance for coyote killing contests-aka bounty rewards. There are no regulations in place for coyote not to be killed during their gestational time, denning with their pups or adolescent raising of their young. It is absolutely unethical and unwarranted to allow such un-checked, unbalanced and unscientifically supported allowances in an open season.
Tell that to livestock owners. Tell that to people who’s tiny dogs or cats go “missing”. We do not need more nuisance critters destroying our property and killing our animals. There is a reason why its been working so far.
missing cats and dogs…. try looking at indiscriminate trapping. livestock loss… per the dept of AG more livestock/calves are lost to disease and natural causes than any predator.!
How do you devise that the trappers are responsible for lost pets I would like to see your information to support this claim. Pets disappear in the middle of the summer no land trapping takes place in the summer except the very limited damage control trapping near livestock pens or damage control for beaver which is most often underwater.
If your dog or cat it outside unattended, that is YOUR lack of supervision to blame, not a wild animal who was here long before you and your pets, should be respected as an important part of the ecology of the state, and shouldn’t be considered a ‘nuisance’ species in the first place. Frankly, a dog or cat running free is more of a nuisance than a coyote. and…’destroying your property’…really????
On the Gaspe Peninsula trapping is actually the only method the government has found to keep coyote numbers in check. The deer herd was nearly wiped out in the early 90’s, and trapping has become
It’s lifeline.
It’s actually field mice that are the true cause of the spread of ticks and Lyme Disease. Please don’t encourage an open season on deer; they’ve been over-hunted as it is!
Rebecca – yes, mice are, thus the essential need for predators such as fox, coyote who prey upon mice and actually help control the rodent population. (there for reducing lyme and co-infection transmission from MICE to DEER) .For anyone to suggest that keeping coyote in check by trapping is the only way to manage the loss of deer is ludicrous. This was an an attempt to demonstrate the irrational reply made by M Covey.–NOT an an actual suggestion.
Olguita Sobko -If anything, your comments have helped demonstrate that both Mike and Kevin are credible and knowledgeable in wildlife management and habitat while on the other hand your theories lack realistic grounds and rely on a shakey “six degrees of Kevin Bacon” type of philosophy to attempt and prove loose theories. The connection of deer to tick, then thowing out co-infection statistics, and coming back around to fox and coyote prey on mice, and coyotes are needed to stop mice from spreading lyme to deer, is a complete sloppy mess. It’s rambling inconsistantly at best.
obviously you don’t know or understand wildlife ecology and the connections of disease and their vectors/hosts. Trapping coyote does not serve any purpose … only feeds the myths and misunderstandings .your comment demonstrates your lack of knowledge and blind follwing
The deer herd on the Gaspe Peninsula is at it’s northermost tip. There is little to no evidence that proves what you are saying, except that the government is artificially trying to raise the deer population by running a predator management program. Bad science, at it’s worst.
Simply and purely made up Brenna, don’t let the truth blind you! Trapping and consumptive uses of animals are natural and part of Vermont life.
If you call your supporters the people that have liked your page on facebook then you have again mislead people in this state as some of your facebook supporters are from Maine Massachusetts Washington and canada . You also say that the majority of Vermonters support you I wonder where you get that from I have never seen any votes on that. But if you go by the number of trapper licenses sold you agian mislead the public because licence number do not reflect the people that suppott trapping but dont have the time to trap or choose not to
Mr. Lawrence….you seem to have forgotten that you hold a position of public trust. As chair of the fish and wildlife board, you have a responsibility to represent all Vermonters in decisions that affect of all of us. If you are unable to be open to, to respect views that differ from your own, it clearly is time for you to resign your position. Vermont’s governance, Vermont citizens deserves no less.
So if a trapper “sets” for fox or coyote, a neighbors dog (for example) would be safe? Being in the position that you are currently in, your objectivity is in question.
Join the discussion The dog would certainly be safe, if it was at home, where it belonged, considering most towns have leash laws.
Your dog never got off it’s leash?
Nice try Pat. Coyotes fill the niche that was left by the destruction of wolves and catamount. You remember, the predators that were decimated by hunters.
My beagles are not off their leashes unless I am rabbit hunting. I don’t worry about traps. I don’t run my dog’s during trapping season. Simple solution to that problem.
why don’t you run them during trapping season? the answer being obvious; to avoid incidental trapping
Nope because I’m busy helping control furbears
“helping” is highly questionable. “controlling” is the operative word behind a sense of authority and being righteous
Thank you for this article. It really exposes the thin veneer on the argument that trapping is somehow effective conservation. Clearly, trapping in no way serves the well-being of Vermont’s wildlife. That raises the question — who does it serve — and Pat zeros in on the answer. It serves trappers, and the state’s need for revenue. I suspect the public would be more than willing to contribute for policies that would really support wildlife. And given the size of the public versus the small number of trappers, that could amount to some real dollars to invest in wildlife management.
How can our legislators and employees at the department of Fish and Wildlife clam to manage Wildlife when they don’t collect data on animals caught in traps? This is a simple step. Why are our legislators and staff at the FWD working in the dark on this issue? It makes no sense to govern this way.
One cannot trap deer or bear. Based on this comment, you must also oppose hunting as a management method. Again, these conservation tools have provided for the healthy, robust wildlife populations we see today.
Hey Mike,
“You’re the person who wanted to de-list the Canada Lynx because its endangered status makes trapping more of a risk for you”
If thats true sir, please explain.
I will respond to your question. The Canadian lynx does not inhabit Vermont they travel down in their nomadic lives. Just north of the border they can and are hunted and trapped. Just miles from the nulhegan basin. Their numbers here are just nomadic animals they come crossed the border and go back
That’s not true according to VT fish and wildlife who had determined that Canadian Lynx are breeding in the NEK, and not just travelling down in VT.
http://www.vtliving.com/lynx-in-vermont/
So you have proof that there is no breeding population of Canada Lynx in Vermont? Sorry, you are not qualified to state that.
It is my understanding that the VT furbearer department did not conduct a study this season on Lynx population. I am apoplectic that Mr Covey has such little regard for endangered species and is so quick to make uninformed, self-serving statements.
They (trappers) are “conservationists” when it suits their argument. To them, science and statistics are mere inconvenient truths.
I couldn’t have said it better.
Thank you Kathy!
Brenna, I’m pretty sure Kathy was talking to me not you. Sorry.
You are correct Nate, except for one point. We don’t use Leghold traps. Our traps are designed to catch an animal by the pad of the foot. Any trapper can succesfully remove animals from our foothold traps completely unharmed.
Your wrong Brenna, many species have been reintroduced because of the foothold trap…I’ll throw a video up of ME trapping and release a fox and a coon that defies anything you say, they don’t harm the animals!
Please demonstrate just how harmless leghold traps are. Your are challenged to prove your statement. Invite the media and objective viewers to observe the event. Step into a trap with your foot; without access to release, food, shelter, water and during a trapping season sub zero winter day and night 24 hour period. Then submit to medical evaluation to document the trauma.
Yes, sorry. Foothold is what I should have said.
Genesis 1 – 26 “And God said,Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let him have dominion over the fish of the sea, over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth.”
To me this would include the biological control of fur bearers as well.
I welcome your atheistic response to this.
have you heard of separation of church and state? Keep your religious, dogmatic and sanctimonious sense of dominion over others in your home… NOT with our state laws, regulations or policies.. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Dept is a STATE agency not a place of worship. All people in Vermont do not support, believe or follow your dogmatic ideology.
“and let him have dominion over the fish of the sea, over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth.”
Man has failed this directive from God, Larry. Our dominion is “extincting” 150-200 species daily, so maybe you should rethink this. Perhaps we should be legholding humans for what we have done to this Earth. 🙂
Trapping only for those under the illusion that humans wiser than nature. Treating others as we would like to be treated applies to all sentient beings!
clearly when there is a statement made about constitutional rights one can address the facts about rights without them being shock value. Slavery is shocking and trapping is shocking to the majority of people across the nation.. Trapping for fur is not nuisance control. Certainly there are humane methods for non lethal management of your words ‘nuisance animals’. Perhaps you can define your source for the purported additional salaries, and increased cost to taxpayers
When citing sources, Brandy, you may want to choose a more credible source than “NAIA” whose very mission is to thwart any animal protection reform.
Also… Vermont is not Massachusetts so you’re drawing parallels that don’t make a lot of sense. We sincerely hope that you reconsider trapping as a hobby.
again let me point out that I do not trap..also if I cannot use Massachusetts as an example then POW should not on their Facebook page or in this article try to use other states/countries as examples either. A bit of the pot calling the kettle black.
Where do you get the fact that “the majority of people” I don not recall a ballot item or any other poll on trapping or was trappers and other sportsmen not polled
I do not believe anyone is saying wildlife viewing is to be banned how does trapping stop wildlife viewing you say the surplus animals will die. Which is the animals that cause over population and we the trappers and hunters harvest. We don’t stop people from viewing wildlife.
The silence speaks volumes….
It truly does……Brenna and both Pat have clear connections to GMAD. GMAD in their own round about way tell you through their literature that they are against hunting, trapping, fishing, farming, and more or less any circumstance where a human being will benefit from the consumption of an animal or use of their body parts.
Real Vermonters use traps to help protect our wildlife. How do you put down your farm animals that are raised for human consumption? Is there a difference between harvesting farm animals and surplus fur bearers. I sincerely doubt that you have seen diseased wild animals, if you had you might understand what Iam talking about. I trap animals for nuisance control and for sound wildlife management. I take great pride In presenting my furs to buyers, and they always command top price.
larry-seems to me killing wildlife is not a means of saving them. If you have such contempt towards wildlife, perhaps you might consider moving to the city, where there’s no wildlife to be a “nuisance”.
Didn’t work for you in Maine Daryl! Vermont’s constitution is much much stronger…trapping will continue…
I have a question for you Darly. As the Executive Director of Wildlife Alliance of Maine, what is your yearly salary that you collect to run your “non-profit” organization. Do you also collect any donations or payments from organizations such a the Humane society? It seems as though you have clear personal economic reasons for opposing trapping and hunting both.
“Do you also collect any donations or payments from organizations such a the Humane society? ”
You hit the nail on the head. Clearly people who receive donations from organizations such as the humane society are suspect and probably on the take. It can’t possibly have anything to do with the welfare of animals. See what I did there?
I’d still like that financial information from Daryl. I’d also like to see the same from Brenna and Pat. Please include annual salary amount and all “business” related expenses and additional benefits. Non-profits can sometimes be worse than corporations.
Well said.
Mr Valask’s description of the trapping culture is exactly why it’s a culture on the decline. Hunting in VT is also on the decline. It wont happen overnight, but this “tradition” will be a thing of the past. Cheers…….
http://www.sevendaysvt.com/vermont/gun-shy/Content?oid=2130949
Tom did you notice the article you linked to is almost ten years old? Don’t worry though, 70,000 hunting licenses shows there is still plenty of interest.
“They (trapping and hunting) are the same process, with the same results, and a fairly similar amount of time”
If trappers are good at anything, it’s misinforming.
From VT Fish & Wildlife under restrictions:
“A person who sets body gripping traps in the water or under the ice, or foothold or cage traps under the ice shall visit his/her traps at least once every three calendar days and remove any animal caught.
Three long days an animal sits in a trap. I think that most would agree that’s a longer process than hunting. Nice try.
First of all your reply doesn’t reflect the truth if your traps are under the ice you only have to check the traps every 72 hours but the animal is either caught in a foot hold trap under the ice (in water) or conibear so it will not be alive for 72 hours.
You’re in a fantasy world if you think every animal shot with a bullet or arrow dies immediately as a result of the wound. Ever heard of an infection from an untreated wound? Those pesky things usually take a bit of time, and cause some serious pain and suffering before death results.
Trapping should go the way of the whale hunt or the buffalo hunt. Train companies no longer hand out rifles to shoot buffalo from your coach. Ban trapping. It’s simply cruel. Period.
