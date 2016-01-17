 

Special Report: Turbine sound and fury aggravates neighbors

Jan. 17, 2016, 6:32 pm by 41 Comments
wind

A view of Georgia Mountain Community Wind taken with a telephoto lens at the Highbridge boat launch near Scott and Melodie McLane’s property in Fairfax. Photo by Roger Crowley/VTDigger

It’s 5 o’clock on a drizzly early December morning.

The sound is not loud, but in the distance, a rumble thrums through the darkness, coupled with a soft, pulsing whoosh.

Standing on the porch of her Fairfax home, Melodie McLane motions toward the red lights standing sentinel high above an unseen ridgeline a mile away.

“It’s unnatural,” she says of the noise. “… It’s unnatural, so it feels wrong. It plays with your mind.”

While McLane and her family say the sound hasn’t caused health problems, they say it has hurt their quality of life since the facility was completed at the end of 2012.

“There are a lot of people who claim to be sick,” McLane says. “I can honestly say, we’re not to the point of being sick. It’s (more of) a ‘wake you up in the middle of the night and you cuss and moan and can’t go back to sleep.’”

wind

Melodie and Scott McLane, of Fairfax, live near the Georgia Mountain Community Wind facility. Photo by Roger Crowley/VTDigger

The sound led McLane and her husband, Scott, to file a motion for relief against Burlington Electric Department and Georgia Mountain Community Wind, the turbines’ owners.

Right before Christmas, the state filed a response that marks a potential turning point in the case.

The Vermont Department of Public Service, for the first time, acknowledged that wind farm neighbors sometimes experience severe negative effects from turbines spinning, she says.

The department’s Dec. 23 filing describes the McLanes’ complaints as “credible and serious” and states there is evidence “of a significant impairment of the quality of life for some nearby residents.” There is reason to believe, the department determined, that the McLanes potentially suffer significant adverse health effects.

But the department, whose role is to represent ratepayers, says the state’s quasi-judicial regulatory body, the Public Service Board, will not take up the case. That’s because the department says any harm caused by the noise from the wind turbines doesn’t put public health at risk.

Pointing fingers

The DPS recommends the McLanes sue those responsible for the noise. Its recommendation doesn’t name David Blittersdorf, or Georgia Mountain Community Wind, of which he’s a majority owner, but to the McLanes, he and his company represent one of two sources of their hardships.

The McLanes characterize the state as their other antagonist, for allowing the project in the first place, but also for refusing to acknowledge the validity of their complaints once the turbines started turning. This is what seems to have changed recently, Melodie McLane says.

“We were surprised by the wording of the department’s reply,” she says in a recent interview. “We expected them to totally discount all of it. For them to acknowledge the noise is a problem, that’s never happened before.”

However, according to Public Service Commissioner Chris Recchia, the state hasn’t diverged much from past statements. Research undertaken with Vermont’s Department of Health established that turbines don’t threaten public health, he says.

That doesn’t mean people are not harmed individually by the turbines, Recchia says.

The distinction between public and private harm determines who should decide the case, he says. Private causes of action — a legal dispute between two private parties — are more properly heard in court, not before the Public Service Board, he says.

Chris Recchia

Chris Recchia, commissioner of the Department of Public Service. State of Vermont photo

The department in its most recent filing underscored more emphatically than it has in the past the validity of the McLanes’ complaints, Recchia says, but he calls it a difference of degree.

“It’s not a change in our policy or position,” Recchia says. “It’s probably more explicit than we’ve had an opportunity to be in the past. We haven’t had a venue to be that explicit before.”

Martha Staskus, who represents the turbines’ owners, Georgia Mountain Community Wind, says she is not surprised by the department’s recommendation that the McLanes sue.

“The department confirmed that the project is operating in a manner that does not pose adverse health or safety impacts on its neighbors,” she wrote in response to emailed questions. “It is not surprising the department might suggest another venue for deciding private rights outside of the board’s jurisdiction, though we certainly don’t think there is any basis for a claim.”

But a lawsuit is out of the question at this point, Melodie McLane says. She and her husband don’t have the resources to take on a large company in court. Even if they did, they believe they would not be able to find reputable attorneys who are both versed in wind-related law and not already employed by developers.

Unwilling experts on decibel detection

The McLanes don’t intend yet to sue, but neither are they likely to sell their house.

“Who’s going to buy our house with that hanging over it? That’s something we’d have to reveal in any real estate transaction,” Melodie McLane says. Georgia Mountain Community Wind hasn’t offered to buy the property or to compensate the family for the harm to their quality of life, she says.

The developer’s representatives did not respond when asked whether the company ever reimburses individuals who are adversely affected by projects.

Speaking on the porch of their home, Scott McLane says he and his wife are attached to the property.

Rough-hewn from stone and timber, the home is post-and-beam construction.

“It’s not lagged together or bolted, it’s all doweled,” he says. “It’s been a labor of love.”

The couple bought the property in 1987, the year they married. They took out a construction loan and lived in a trailer on the property until they finished the house and moved in.

“We bought it as a hay field and woods,” Melodie McLane says. “We cleared it by hand, we built it by hand — we have so much invested, financially and emotionally.”

On their porch, in the early December dark and the cold, over the rumble and the swish, the McLanes talk eagerly of decibel levels, and of the differences between methods of measuring the decibels, and about frequencies and intermittence and sound pressure. All of this they’ve come to take an interest in since the four-turbine wind facility went up.

The sound of the turbines, they say, isn’t supposed to exceed 45 decibels outside or 30 decibels inside the home.

They own what appears to be a high-quality sound meter, and consult it with an oracle’s gravity. Their avidity in matters of sound resembles that of enthusiastic hobbyists, but of the most unwilling kind.

wind

Sound measuring equipment the McLanes used to collect data on wind turbines near their house. Courtesy photo from Scott McLane

The McLanes seem as upset by the quality of the sound as by its volume.

The noise from the turbines is not loud; on the McLanes’ porch it’s comparable to the noise level of a refrigerator, a loud computer, or a rather quiet forced hot air heating system. The spinning turbines can throb like a heartbeat, though, and produce a rumble that Melodie McLane says often invades her home’s interior.

As I listen inside the house, my observations prove inconclusive. What is detected could have been a memory of the noise, or the sound of a modern home’s interior, or the noise itself. It’s hard to tell, because it registers only very faintly.

Scott McLane says that with the doors and windows closed, he can’t hear it inside the house, either. “I cut wood, I shoot guns — I can’t hear it, but Melodie says she can.”

Back outside on the front porch, the sound is drowned out by a car going down the dirt road past the house maybe 150 feet away.

As dawn illuminates the landscape, and the towering structures spinning above the ridge grow visible, the noise diminishes, until a couple of hours after sunrise it’s indistinguishable from the rustling of the breeze through the surrounding forest.

The sound clearly unsettles the McLanes when it’s present, but it’s not always present.

I had asked to be invited to the house when the sound is unacceptably loud, and weeks elapsed before Melodie McLane called.

“We don’t hear them all the time,” Scott McLane says. “There’s lots of times we don’t hear them. But there’s lots of times we do hear them, and we only complain a fraction of the time, because it never goes anywhere.”

The sound is loud enough to bother Melodie McLane about 50 percent of the time, she says. Her husband says he’s bothered by it about 10 percent of the time, but with the caveat that he doesn’t hear well.

Blittersdorf sees ‘totally different’ future

Weeks earlier, during a visit to the top of Georgia Mountain, enormous machines rotated with only a faint swish marking their progress through the air. The tips of the blades move at speeds up to 200 mph, according to Blittersdorf, the majority owner of Georgia Mountain Community Wind.

The wind at that time blew appreciably less than it did later during the visit at the McLanes’.

Blittersdorf speaks like an engineer, clearly excited by material phenomena. He designed and built his first windmill as a child, he says, and never lost the fascination.

“I love them,” he says. “I think they’re beautiful. These large machines, they’re graceful.”

Blittersdorf appears to believe strongly that what he does brings good into the world, or at least reduces harm.

“I’m in it for a lot of reasons, and it’s just not greedy making money, like a lot of opponents say,” he says.

He speaks of scarcity and peak oil.

David Blittersdorf

Wind power developer David Blittersdorf. File photo

“Most people understand that when you see the turbines turning, it’s clean power,” Blittersdorf says. “We need a future that’s totally different than what we’ve spent the last 100 years doing, which is just consuming fossil fuels.”

Beneath one of the machines, a low rumble and a whirring sound become audible as the nacelle, which is the capsule between the rotor and the tower, turns into the wind.

The four 2.5-megawatt turbines produce the equivalent of 8 percent of the energy Burlington consumes.

It would take 15,000 home-scale turbines to produce the same amount of energy, Blittersdorf says, and it would cost 10 times as much.

Solar installations scale down efficiently, but wind turbines don’t, he says.

“That’s why you don’t see small wind turbines. It’s not economical,” he says.

Nevertheless, Blittersdorf says, Vermont is likely to see smaller wind turbines in the future, built on lower hills.

Blittersdorf explains that a number of charges have been brought against Georgia Mountain Community Wind by people he refers to as the opponents.

Opponents say turbines are inefficient, Blittersdorf says. Comparing the turbines to coal-fired power plants, which use 20 percent to 30 percent of their energy to run the plant itself, he says, “these machines have very little losses — on the order of a half of a percent.”

Opponents say he shouldn’t use Chinese-built turbines, according to Blittersdorf. But the Chinese-made Goldwind turbines on Georgia Mountain contain 55 percent American material, as opposed to GE’s, which are made with only 40 percent American material, he says.

“Opponents say we kill a lot of birds,” Blittersdorf continues. Last year the Georgia Mountain turbines killed one bird and three bats, none of them endangered, he says.

Opponents say they suffer from “wind turbine syndrome,” a host of ailments some attribute to proximity to the machines, he says. “It’s up here,” Blittersdorf says, pointing to his head.

Still, he acknowledges, the machines aren’t silent.

“It’s not like under the sound standards you won’t hear something,” he says. “You’ll hear something, but it’s not very loud.”

Blittersdorf says he gets the greatest number of complaints on high-wind days, but says the turbines actually produce the most sound at speeds much lower than at their top operating wind speed of around 25 mph.

He compares the sound of the turbines to that of Interstate 89, audible far below the mountain. His company headquarters is in Williston, not far from the Burlington airport.

“You can’t hear anything (but the plane’s engine) when they take off,” he says.

At the bottom of the mountain, about two-thirds of a mile from the top and on the other side from the McLanes’ house, the sound of a nearby stream is the only audible noise.

Blittersdorf says he’s aware the sound and appearance of the turbines bother some folks. At the same time, he says, fossil fuels carry greater harms than those associated with noise and aesthetics. There are larger issues at stake, he argues.

“I want to change the world,” he says. “We have to end up with renewables, and it’s damn hard for some people to change, but there’s a lot of change that needs to happen.”

The stream gently murmurs next to the dirt road where Blittersdorf’s truck is parked. Turbine blades can be seen slowly turning on top of the mountain above trees that obscure all but the upper half of the two nearest machines.

“I just love looking at these wind turbines,” he says. “I like things that move. Any days I get depressed, I’ll come up here and sit at the bottom of the turbine. Especially on windy days, when these things are putting out a lot of power — these things are humming. On those days we put out half of Burlington’s power. It’s amazing.”

Mike Polhamus

Mike Polhamus writes about energy and the environment for VTDigger.

Chaunce Benedict
11 months 13 days ago

Wind turbines…

Kill birds
Disrupt wildlife
Scar hilltops
Interfere with the watershed
Make noise
Lower surrounding property values
Stand out like a sore thumb

And so we hear from Mr. Blittersdorf: “I love them,” he says. “I think they’re beautiful. These large machines, they’re graceful.”

Willem Post
11 months 13 days ago
Chaunce, “Comparing the turbines to coal-fired power plants, which use 20 percent to 30 percent of their energy to run the plant itself, he says, “these machines have very little losses — on the order of a half of a percent.” Blittersdorf spouts nonsense. I used to design big utility power plants, coal, gas, nuclear. The self-use of electricity of a coal plant is about 5% of its rated output, i.e., if rated is 600 MW, self-use is about 30 MW. For a large, combined-cycle gas turbine plant, about 60% efficient rated output, it is less than 4%. To say… Read more »
Bryan Gock
11 months 10 days ago
So…compare this alleged damage to say a Coal Powerplant or the environment effects of a major hydro project. Or say a nuclear plant or a natural gas plant. All of them are way, way worse. As for the ‘kill birds’…lots of things kill birds and at a lot higher rates than Wind Turbines. Domestic cats kill tens of millions…so do buildings and power lines…yet I bet you aren’t against those things. I also bet they don’t interfere with a watershed more than Yankee Nuclear did or a hydro plant blocking off salmon and other fish spawning routes. What is your… Read more »
Ray Silas
3 months 28 days ago
Where are all those house cats up on the mountain? That “lots of things kill more birds” ruse is repeated all the time and it’s a classic diversion tactic. “We’re green because other things kill more, even though we probably kill more than we admit.” Wind turbines tend to kill different, wilder bird species, e.g. migrating flocks and raptors, and of course you don’t want to talk about bat mortality since nothing else fools their sonar like wind turbines. Also, you don;t want to talk about the growing number of turbines which will cause more deaths over time. Good propaganda… Read more »
Bill Christian
33 minutes 26 seconds ago

Kills far fewer birds than coal trains. Disrupts wildlife far less than coal mines and trains. Slightly scars hilltops instead of removing top third and filling valley with toxic coal tailings. Does not significantly interfere with watershed. Makes so much less noise than cars. Raises property values in long term. Looks beautiful to people who are deeply concerned with our actual permanent damage to environment. Yes, we think they are beautiful.

Melodie McLane
11 months 13 days ago
Mike got it right except for the level of the noise. No louder than a refrigerator? Probably, by the time he left here. The noise dies down as the sun comes up and the wind dies down. The loudest times are typically between 9:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m. I also explained to Mike that I hadn’t called him for weeks because it’s not an easy thing to do, to invite a stranger into your home in the wee hours of the morning. I dragged my feet because I dreaded it, not because there wasn’t any noise. And Scott is only… Read more »
Bruce S. Post
11 months 13 days ago

Melodie:

The National Park Service evidently has an important sound acoustics program. I found this link, which had an effect on my understanding of sound:

http://www.nature.nps.gov/sound/science.cfm#null

At the bottom of the page, there are three different sound scenarios that show how other sounds in the environment that may not in isolation be annoying can interfere with and mask other sounds when in conflict with them. It seems that sound waves — both audible and otherwise — are a lot more complex than either this article or Mr. Blittersdorf acknowledges.

Best wishes.

Mike Jankowski
11 months 13 days ago
Blittersdorf, truly I tell you, people such as my family have been previously healthy and after an Industrial sized wind facility began operation, have now experienced nine of the eleven commonly reported health issues by those living in the environment of the big fellas. This included three months when I could not drive because I was too dizzy. You say it is in our heads. My life would be so much easier if this were true as that is an area I can control. However, what Diagnostic Criteria did you use to arrive at the conclusion? In our case, we… Read more »
69
kevin goslant
11 months 13 days ago

“what Diagnostic Criteria…” Unmitigated arrogance.

Ray Silas
3 months 28 days ago

And it’s not arrogant to destroy mountaintops and soundscapes and claim to be pro-environment? I’m dismayed by all the people who claim to be environmentally-aware yet have the aesthetic values of quarry stones. Carbon is the only footprint they deem worth reducing now. It’s a brand of monomania that spells big trouble for the world’s scenery.

Those who truly respect nature should lobby for low-footprint solar projects and geothermal (high energy density) wherever feasible. But I guess if you’re stuck in the wind business already, those subsidies will be your carrot.

7
Don Dalton
11 months 5 days ago

http://oto2.wustl.edu/cochlea/wind.html
Physiology of low frequency sounds.

bruce wilkie
11 months 13 days ago

Unfortunately Vermont’s future is in the hands of a few greedheads who could care less about the health of the people of Vermont.
Destroying ridgelines in rural areas is easy to justify when you live in Chittenden county where the towers are invisible to residents.
Destroying peoples health is easy when the environmental attack affects rural people without the resources to fight back.
Destroying Vermont is easy when you get huge tax incentives to rape the land, and you have thePSB in your hip pocket.

Willem Post
11 months 13 days ago

Bruce,
…..that would be lying, self-serving greedheads.

Bryan Gock
11 months 10 days ago

So what is your solution for power generation then? Other than buying it out of state? You seem to complain about green power options but you aren’t offering any real solutions.

Bob Orleck
11 months 7 days ago
Well for certain government funded out-of-state (built in China) industrial wind turbines on the ridge-lines of Vermont are not a solution we should look to. These 400 foot blinking, moaning concrete monsters are damaging the health and well-being of people who live near them, destroying property values of those who worked so hard to build them and killing millions of birds including endangered species and polluting the head waters where the food chain begins. If my doctor were to give me medicine for an illness and said it would make me sick and kill me, I would not take it… Read more »
Ray Silas
3 months 28 days ago
World population growth (that spills into many nations and states) is a huge issue that few want to talk about. If that stopped we’d at least get a baseline for global energy demand so it’s not always about “meeting growing needs.” But that would also require an end to “economic growth” that demands more people. Nature tries to exist in a steady-state but not Man. People waste all kinds of resources that minimal effort could reduce. Engine idling for minor conveniences is one example. Excessive use of paper towels is another. All sorts of incremental frugality can add up but… Read more »
Richard Mann
11 months 13 days ago
Here is a “time line” showing the history of Wind Turbine Noise problems, going back as far as 1979. Each entry provides documentation: http://cdn.knightlab.com/libs/timeline/latest/embed/index.html?source=0Ak2bgr7C0nhPdGR3S1lEekU3T3p4ZDhUNDdRV2Y2ZkE&font=Bevan-PotanoSans&maptype=toner&lang=en&height=650 1979 “First complaints received from a dozen families within a 3km radius of turbine”. 1981 “Wind turbine operation creates enormous sound pressure waves” 1982 “Closed windows and doors do not protect occupants from LFN” 1982 “NASA research on human impacts provided to wind industry” 1985 “Hypothesis for infrasound-induced motion sickness” 1987 “Wind industry told that dB(A) unsuitable to measure LFN emissions from wind turbines” … 2004 “Wind industry knows noise models inadequate” (from Vestas) … 2011… Read more »
40
William Geller
11 months 13 days ago
Wind turbines that are efficient and work are fine. Wind turbines are built to not make noise that disturb the peace of the neighbors ,if they do, they are sited wrong or not developed well enough. Nobody has to live with any constant noise in a state that worships peace tranquility and the environment. At the same time with all this wind and solar and lowest cost fossil fuels in years one would think all the public would be looking forward to decreases in their electric bills. I have not seen any indication that prices will be falling , why… Read more »
18
Dave Bellini
11 months 13 days ago

I don’t know if these windmills are detrimental to one’s health but I certainly see how constant, variable, noise, would be extremely annoying and make people want to move.
These very large windmills would lower property values. Common sense and reason dictate that the affected parties deserve compensation of some kind. Don’t airports buy up the surrounding homes sometimes? It’s wrong for this family (and others) to suffer negative consequences due to these very large windmills. I hope the legislature will step in and offer reasonable solution.

50
Kim Fried
11 months 13 days ago
I won’t bother discussing the ethics of the man “who wants to change the world” most informed Vermonters already understand and have pegged this person for whom he really is. What really is criminal here is the DPS describing the McLanes’ complaints as “credible and serious”…..”of a significant impairment of the quality of life for nearby neighbors” then decides they won’t do a thing. Hey until every Vermonter’s lives are negatively impacted, the PUBLIC, you are on your own, all you are is an individual Vermont citizen and that somehow doesn’t mount to anything. Sue the big corporations, sue the… Read more »
56
Phil Lovely
11 months 13 days ago
All good points, Kim. The message is the same whether speaking of Lowell Mtn, Sheffied or Georgia. Documented , individual harm has been inflicted by these industrial turbines. Families seeking serenity and privacy have invested their money, time and sweat to build away from the very intrusion they sought to escape. I am disgusted with the constant drum beat by the likes of Blittersdorf, Shumlin, Powell, Burns, Klein that the sky is falling. Climate change is real, but the response must not be to destroy the environment and lives of one of the last pristine places on earth. We as… Read more »
42
Willem Post
11 months 13 days ago
Phil, The legislators you mention, and others, have been hard at work deceiving Vermonters with claptrap about HOME-GROWN renewable energy being inexpensive, the world coming to an end, and not being dependent on Arab oil. Last time I checked, the US has been EXPORTING increasingly LARGER quantities of coal, gas, and oil. Also, Vermont utilities have significantly decreased their low-cost, renewable, near-zero CO2-emitting, hydro energy, which is cleaner than wind and solar energy, and replaced a major part of VY nuclear energy with Seabrook nuclear energy. Utilities bought about 1.87 million MW of H-Q energy in 2011, or 31 percent… Read more »
20
Sally Collopy
11 months 13 days ago

Please join us on Wednesday, January 20 at the Vermont State House for an Energy Transformation Day. Support our statewide coalition for change. We need to make our legislators listen to us. They cannot bury their heads in the sand any longer. See you there from 8-1pm

20
Annette Smith
11 months 13 days ago
It’s hard to see how this article advances our conversation about the noise pollution from wind turbines and how the state has responded to complaints. All three wind projects have active dockets at the Public Service Board about noise complaints. There’s a hearing tomorrow, there’s another one on Wednesday. All three wind projects generated a lot of complaints the first year and they were all ignored. We are now three (Lowell, Georgia Mountain) and four (Sheffield) years out and the state has stonewalled and failed to address the problems. The article presents the issue as a “he said she said”… Read more »
46
Don Dalton
11 months 4 days ago

http://oto2.wustl.edu/cochlea/wind.html
The above link is to material by a scientist who has studied the ear and explains the effects of infrasound on the ear and the enormous electrical potential generated in the ear by infrasound. It seems to explain what some people are experiencing but others are denying.

5
Larry Lorusso
11 months 13 days ago
As a neighbor of an industrial wind project located about a mile from the turbines in western Massachusetts I can say sleeping 6 feet from our refrigerator doesn’t cause me to wake up, yet the turbines do. So much for that comparison being legitimate and is disingenuous. We sleep with the windows closed in the Summer now. When the noise goes on for several nights, the lack of sleep takes a toll. The noise from IWT’s have different sounds depending on conditions. Worst noise is caused when wind direction is towards you and not when most windy, it’s called wind… Read more »
49
Alice Barnett
11 months 13 days ago

“the McLanes potentially suffer significant adverse health effects.
the wind turbines doesn’t put public health at risk ”
in nut shell

7
Christine Lang
11 months 13 days ago
So, the Department of Public Service states there is evidence “of a significant impairment of the quality of life for some nearby residents.” from the Georgia Mountain Wind project. And Martha Staskus says “The department confirmed that the project is operating in a manner that does not pose adverse health or safety impacts on its neighbors,” So, apparently causing a significant impairment of the quality of life for people does not pose adverse health impacts? The State allowed this project to go in which caused the impairment of the quality of life for some people and yet the State now… Read more »
24
Peter Morris
11 months 13 days ago
I’ve heard input, similar to the McClane’s complaints, from others who live near the Georgia Mountain turbines. Plus, others from families near Lowell and Sheffield. If the law suit mentioned in the article were seen as potentially effective… perhaps connecting these parties would allow a class action-style suit. Many voices are louder than one, and the costs could be a fraction of going it alone. Considering the devaluation of those property values, and the fact that selling their houses will be difficult (if not impossible) even at ‘fire sale’ reductions… the divided costs of a law suit may be the… Read more »
20
Glenn Thompson
11 months 13 days ago

I’m glad Vtdigger has dug deeper into this issue! Vermonters need to understand the facts and pitfalls of Industrial Wind. Surprised there wasn’t any mention of Infrasound which is part of the sound issues with Wind Turbines. This link I’m posting has a wealth of information related to wind turbine noise. I can only hope Montpelier finally takes note and puts a moratorium on future Industrial Wind projects until proper set-back rules and guidelines can be established. What has happened to the McLanes and others should not be allowed to happen again to anyone else!

http://www.acousticecology.org/docs/AEI%20Wind%20Turbine%20Noise%20FactSheet.pdf

17
Mark Donka
11 months 13 days ago
He (Blittersdorf)wants to change the world as long as he gets rich doing it. The only reason they are being put up is the Government subsidizes. With out the subsidizes they would not even try to “Save the World”. Vt will eventually lose tourism as people do not come here to look at wind turbines when they go hiking. They come to see our beautiful ridge lines. As soon as he runs out of ridge lines to build on he will be gone. How many birds are dying needlessly. If a bald eagle gets killed do the builder/owners get arrest… Read more »
25
robert bristow-johnson
11 months 12 days ago
i am normally in favor of innovation and experimentation to try out alternatives to fossil fuel and i am normally not particularly sympathetic to NIMBYism. about industrial-sized windmills and *sight-lines* and ridge lines, if the local community approves (as i understood the voting majority of the Lowell community did), then i might say to folks who disapprove of how they look on the distant ridge line that they are free to look in another direction. (and i am fully in favor of banning billboards as a public nuisance.) but it seems to me that these industrial windmills in Georgia are… Read more »
6
Bill Heller
11 months 12 days ago
Industrial Wind Turbines fail as a solution to global warming, meeting our energy needs and creating jobs. It’s as simple as the wind often doesn’t blow at high enough speeds to spin the blades, or create significant power from the spinning. Every MW of wind energy must be matched with a MW of fossil fuel generation, called spinning reserve, to make up for the shortfall. Here are a few articles explaining this and more: 1) Why Not Wind: an open letter: The reasons industrial-scale wind is a destructive boondoggle http://tinyurl.com/m2ylhrg 2) Beware Windpower’s “Homes Served” Claims http://tinyurl.com/q5eolal 3) The dirty… Read more »
19
Steve Woodward
11 months 12 days ago

‘m glad there was a story about this,but I would like to see Mr. Blittersdorf get pressed a a lot harder on his intimidation tactics. For example:having a no trespass order issued on a property owner on their own property, so they could continue blasting even though they were violating their permit conditions.Having citizens issued subpoenas for contacts with an advocate.Why no questions about his cozy relationship with the Speaker of the House Shap Smith’s law firm.How about harassing wind opponents via their Facebook page.

23
Roger,Sweatt
11 months 12 days ago

Donald & Shirley Nelson of Lowell, with an address of Albany,VT., have gotten some real compensation , The power company bought their farm, gave them 2 years to move. Prof that windmills are an abomination for wind power. It doesn’t pay for itself and is detrimental to nature, eyesight and one’s health. A tax money eater.

10
Steve Merrill
11 months 12 days ago
“Don & Shirley Nelson, of Lowell..have gotten some real compensation”..? They were asking $3,500/acre for $1,400/acre land, and the Land Trust bought the place and “gave” it to a “young farming couple” who seem just FINE with the horrible noise. I will gladly trade even my place here in the Village of North Troy, on Main St. and 105, for theirs, even, NO problem. It’s illegal to drive a car w/no muffler, a Federal Crime to “alter or abolish a pollution control system” (exhaust included), yet there are un-muffled cars/trucks at ALL hours of the day/night, not to mention the… Read more »
7
Kevin Jones
11 months 7 days ago

Interestingly while BED owns a share of the output of this facility they sell the Renewable Energy Credits out of state and then replace them with low cost RECs (that other states don’t allow to count as renewable for their requirements) so that BED can still claim to be renewable. Almost all of the wind generation in Vermont is handled this way so that the impacts are on Vermont’s environment and Vermonters but the renewable benefits go to MA and CT citizens. This is what is called environmental leadership?

11
Stan Shapiro MD
11 months 7 days ago

Blittersdorfs comments about the origins of medical complaints as being psychosomatic seem as though he could be giving medical advise without a license .Perhaps the AG office needs to open a criminal investigation to assess the validity of his assertions and the subsequent impact on those that would accept his pronouncements .

26
Steve Woodward
11 months 6 days ago

Comment of the Day.

15
walter moses
2 months 18 days ago

Maybe we could get old Shapleigh to press the case.

0
Paul Donovan
11 months 6 days ago

All these arguments could be applied – and with greater effect – to snowmobiles and ATVs.

8
