 

Leas: Constitutional amendment not needed

Dec. 14, 2011, 10:28 pm by 12 Comments

Editor’s note: This op-ed is by James Marc Leas, a patent lawyer from South Burlington who served as a staff physicist for the Union of Concerned Scientists in the aftermath of the accident at Three Mile Island.

Although the Constitution already includes a remedy, certain elected officials and public interest organizations are advocating for a constitutional amendment to overturn recent Supreme Court decisions that have corrupted elections, public officials and government. Critics of the constitutional amendment approach point out that an amendment would not solve the problem, legitimizes the Supreme Court seizure of power over elections, would keep the Supreme Court in charge, and diverts from a solution already in the Constitution that effectively solves the problem with far less effort.

The simpler alternative that is already available in the Constitution deserves attention.

Supreme Court decisions legalizing private interest financing of election campaigns have enabled a vast increase in private interest control over our federal government. The 1% contribute hundreds of millions of dollars in election campaigns to empower themselves and disempower the 99%. To keep that money flowing to themselves elected officials waste enormous sums of taxpayers’ money on government contracts, subsidies, bailouts, wars and tax cuts for the rich. The 1% thus receive enormous returns on their political investments. By contrast, the government uses the resulting deficits to justify cuts in needed spending on education, health care, environment, safety and infrastructure that would benefit the 99% who do not buy elections and influence.

Here is why a constitutional amendment is not needed. The revolutionary leaders who wrote the Constitution, fresh from overthrowing the tyranny of King George, included sufficient checks and balances on all three branches of government — including the courts — to prevent the kind of tyranny we now suffer.

Under our existing Constitution, Congress already has the power to stop the Court from making any more of the decisions that have allowed the 1% to buy elections. Then Congress can pass legislation reversing the unconstitutional decisions the court has made to corrupt elections.

As to the Supreme Court, here is the provision the founding fathers included:

The Supreme Court shall have appellate Jurisdiction, both as to Law and Fact with such Exceptions, and under such Regulations as the Congress shall make (US Constitution, Article III, Section 2).

Hence, under the Constitution, Congress has the power to remove judicial jurisdiction over financing election campaigns. It can curtail the court and the tyranny of private money in elections facilitated by the 5-4 majority of Supreme Court judges whose goal is to empower the 1% at the expense of the rest of us..

Congress and state legislatures would then be free to pass laws removing private money from election campaigns.

Separately, Congress also establishes and controls all “inferior courts” (Article III, Section 1).

What is needed is a mass public campaign to force Congress to use its existing power.

It is not just the Constitution. As early as 1803, in a case called Marbury v. Madison, the case in which the Supreme Court established judicial review, the court also recognized that it must not decide questions that are “in their nature political.” Regulating elections and their funding to prevent corruption is a quintessential political question. For 173 years the courts followed this mandate and declined jurisdiction over such political questions.

That changed in 1976 when the court decided that corrupting money in politics is constitutionally protected speech. The court, not Congress, established as law that putting money in the pocket of a politician has the same protected status as speech by a citizen. Thus, the court allowed the 1% with money to drown out the speech of ordinary voters. In that decision, and in 5-4 decisions since then, the Supreme Court overturned the long-established precedent of keeping out of political questions so it could unleash special interest money in politics.

The decision addressed an increasing problem for the 1%. Faced with an aroused public, Congress had earlier passed vast amounts of progressive legislation, including the Clean Air Act, product safety and food safety laws, the EPA, the Clean Water Act, the Occupational Safety and Health Act, consumer protection laws, and laws regulating campaign contributions and spending. One of the ways the 1% fought back to empower themselves and disempower the 99% was to have the court make elections a commodity that they could finance and control.

By enabling the upper 1% to buy elections, the court put an end to rule of, by and for the people at the federal level and within most states. The court not only put a stop to progressive legislation, they turned the government into an instrument to increase the wealth and power of the 1%. To its credit, Vermont has successfully resisted the power of money in several recent elections. But recent Supreme Court decisions allow an overwhelming flood of private interest money, even putting democracy in Vermont at risk.

Now is the time for we the people, our towns and our states to demand that Congress use its existing power to re-establish the bar on court jurisdiction over financing election campaigns, establish public funding and remove private interest money from elections.

Tragically, the recently initiated drive for a constitutional amendment dangerously leads the public away from demanding that Congress act now using its existing power. It implements delay. It substitutes an incredibly difficult approach. It legitimizes the court’s illegitimate seizure of jurisdiction over a fundamental political question. It also demeans the American revolutionaries who purposely and intentionally wrote this important check and balance into our Constitution for just such a circumstance as the one we face now. And asserting that the only solution is a Constitutional amendment diverts, weakens, confuses and demobilizes people.

Even if a heroic public managed to mobilize in great enough numbers to force passage of a constitutional amendment, the amendment would not actually solve the problem if jurisdiction over election financing is left in the hands of this court. The majority on this court, having already violated their Constitutional mandate, would find other ways to use that continuing jurisdiction to make bogus decisions that maintain and expand the power of the 1%.

What is needed is for Congress to remove jurisdiction over financing election campaigns from the jurisdiction of the court. So the court is entirely out of the picture on this subject as the Constitution and Supreme Court precedent required. The revolutionaries who wrote the Constitution provided Congress with the constitutional power to do just that. Misleading the public away from that heritage and that power will only legitimize and entrench the status quo.

If the text of the Constitution, as written by the revolutionary leaders, and the position of the court for 173 years regarding political questions, is insufficient to persuade the reader of this article, consider the practicalities:

* A constitutional amendment requires a two-thirds vote in each house plus ratification by three-quarters of the states within seven years, an incredibly high bar.

* A law requires only an ordinary majority in each house to deny court jurisdiction over funding elections and to pass legislation removing private interest money from election campaigns.

* Certainly, achieving an ordinary majority will be a difficult task. A mass movement, such as initiated by Occupy Wall Street but far larger, is needed to demand power for the 99%, equality, and an end to rule by the 1%. As difficult as demanding and achieving ordinary legislation is with a Congress already corrupted by money in elections, achieving a constitutional amendment will be inestimably harder.

The possibility of building the required movement is enhanced if the public understands that Congress already has the power to accomplish the goal with an ordinary majority vote. And that no almost insurmountable hurdle, like 2/3 of each house and 3/4 of the states within seven years blocks the way.

Building the necessary mass campaign can start right here in Vermont using a democratic tradition handed down by our revolutionary forebears who inspired the Constitution. And whose brilliant checks and balances we can demand be used now. Below is a model town meeting resolution to accomplish just that.

James Marc Leas is a patent attorney in Vermont. He can be reached at [email protected]

PETITION

PRIVATE MONEY OUT OF POLITICS NOW

We, the undersigned registered voters of the town of ____________________Vermont, petition the selectboard to add the following resolution to the warning for town meeting, March 6, 2012.

“Recognizing that the US Constitution provides Congress with the power to limit and regulate the jurisdiction of the federal courts, shall the voters of our town request that the Vermont legislature call on Congress to use this constitutional power to remove Court jurisdiction over financing election campaigns so Congress can freely pass legislation to remove private interest money from elections, establish public funding, and prevent wealthy private interests–the top 1%–from controlling our government, corrupting politicians and our political system, and preventing government of, by, and for the people.”

Background:

* Since 1976, Supreme Court decisions have overturned laws restricting private interest spending on election campaigns enabling the 1% to take more and more control over our federal government.
* Private interests contribute money in election campaigns to empower and enrich themselves and to dis-empower the 99%. Federal officials wasted enormous sums of taxpayer’s money on government contracts, subsidies, bailouts, wars, and tax cuts for the rich that give the 1% a huge return on their campaign contribution investment while the government uses resulting deficits to justify cuts in needed spending on education, health care, environment, safety, and infrastructure.
* The U.S. Constitution provides Congress with all the power it needs to prevent the US Supreme Court from enabling the 1% to buy elections. No constitutional amendment is needed. The U.S. Constitution states: “The Supreme Court shall have appellate Jurisdiction, both as to Law and Fact with such Exceptions, and under such Regulations as the Congress shall make” (Article III, Section 2). Separately, Congress also establishes and controls all “inferior courts” (Article III, Section 1).
* In addition, as early as 1803, and for the next 173 years, the Supreme Court declined jurisdiction over what it called “political questions.” Regulating funding for elections is a quintessential “political question.” But recent 5-4 Supreme Court decisions overturned this long established precedent because the Court majority wanted to empower the 1%.
* Congress thus has both constitutional authority and Supreme Court precedent to reestablish the bar on Court jurisdiction and remove private interest money from elections. It should use that power.

Filed Under: Commentary Tagged With: ,

Leave a Reply

12 Comments on "Leas: Constitutional amendment not needed"

1000

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.

Privacy policy
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
walter carpenter
5 years 27 days ago

Interesting piece. It is difficult to imagine how a Congress with a tea party majority that is trying to destroy democracy for the 99% will actually do this to an amendment at favors their cause.

0
 | 
-1
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Jamal Kheiry
5 years 27 days ago
Mr. Leas, This assertion of yours is incredible, in the most literal sense of the word: “One of the ways the 1% fought back to empower themselves and disempower the 99% was to have the court make elections a commodity that they could finance and control.” First, you casually toss out the notion that people can simply “have the court” do something. In other words, you claim that the U.S. Supreme Court – the justices of which are appointed for life – can simply be ordered by their overlords to decide one way or another. That is an extraordinary conspiracy… Read more »
0
 | 
0
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
timothy k price
5 years 27 days ago
Posted again: Does anyone doubt that money buys elections? The more money used to purchase campaign adds, the more to buy advertising of all kinds, the more to hire campaign workers, the more to bribe election officials, the more to promise benefits to other people or businesses, … the more often the candidates with the most dollars behind them will win. Money is property. It influences. You inherit property.. like money, … not speech. So there is nothing to support the notion that contributions of money are actually supporting freedom of speech. Money buys elections. Yes, people are like cattle.… Read more »
0
 | 
0
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
James Marc Leas
5 years 26 days ago
As to Mr. Kheiry’s first point, the appointment of pro-corporate people to the Supreme Court is the way that various Presidents, including Nixon, Reagan, and Bush I and II had the court make elections a commodity that the 1% could finance and control. The appointees started with former counsel to the US Chamber of Commerce Louis Powell, and continued with Scalia, Kennedy, Thomas, Roberts, and Alito. According to Wikipedia, Powell was appointed after drafting what “has become infamous for drafting the Powell Memo, a confidential memorandum for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce that describes a strategy for the corporate takeover… Read more »
0
 | 
0
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Jamal Kheiry
5 years 25 days ago
Mr. Leas, I am amazed that you cite a Wikipedia article as the basis for your assertion that the makeup U.S. Supreme Court is the result of a massive conspiracy. Not even in high school social studies classes would “according to Wikipedia” be an acceptable way to begin a sentence. And even in the dubious article you linked, the “citations” come from advocacy groups with highly partisan (and conspiracy-prone) agendas. As to the purchasing of elections, I think the fact that Bernie Sanders and Ron Paul have held office for so long proves that non-mainstream candidates are feasible; they simply… Read more »
0
 | 
0
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Steve Owens
5 years 24 days ago
So here’s an interesting thought: Since I have less money than say, Bill Gates, doesn’t that mean I have less speech? And if I have less speech, doesn’t that mean I have less access, “to petition the Government for a redress of grievances?” The solution is simple – give me more money! Is there a massive class action lawsuit here somewhere? Back in the day, speech was a right, and freedom was established simply by not being arrested for exercising it. Isn’t it wonderful now that we can quantify it and measure it. So I want my share and if… Read more »
0
 | 
0
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Paul Keleher
4 hours 42 minutes ago

You may be onto something here!

0
 | 
0
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
James Marc Leas
5 years 22 days ago
Mr. Kheiry does not appear to disagree that members of the Supreme Court are appointed by the President, and that appointing people favorable to the 1% is a way of getting decisions favorable to the 1%. He incorrectly states that I view this as a “massive conspiracy.” He is right that it is not a conspiracy, and I don’t see anything in my remarks that says it was. No conspiracy is needed. Presidents have used the power to make appointments favorable to the 1%, and they have used that power, The Senate has ratified without a conspiracy. For example, former… Read more »
0
 | 
0
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
George Deed
4 years 11 months ago

Jamal Kheiry current job position is Communications Manager at Marathon Petroleum Corporation. In this position, he specializes in crisis communication. Previously, he worked for Saudi Aramco.

He is the definition of partisan.

0
 | 
0
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Ted Moffitt
4 years 11 months ago
Interestingly enough if the Supreme Court overstepped its jurisdiction in the Citizens United decision, then by the same arguement it also follows that it overstepped its bounds in the the very political decision of Bush v. Gore (2000) on how votes should be counted. Clearly Congress should have made the decision of this case as dictated by the Constituion not the the Supreme Court. But I guess, that was then and this is now. One would figure that with all those lawyers in Congress/Senate at least one or two of them would read the Constitution to know what their powers/duties… Read more »
0
 | 
0
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Hager & Leas: Corporate personhood is not the problem with Citizens United « Montana Votes
4 years 11 months ago

[…] Fortunately, the inordinate influence of private money in elections can be fixed, and the fix is far easier to accomplish — and more certain of success if accomplished — than any kind of constitutional amendment, as described in “Constitutional Amendment Not Needed.” […]

0
 | 
0
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Paul Keleher
4 hours 45 minutes ago

I don’t think leaving control in the hands of Congress will work in this case because I don’t think Congress really wants to get private money out of politics.

0
 | 
0
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
wpDiscuz
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Leas: Constitutional amendment not needed"