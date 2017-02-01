Worker recalls PFOA exposure: 'I just feel bad we weren't told'

David E. Barber knows the North Bennington plant well. He has lived near the factory for more than 40 years and worked in the plant for more than two decades, beginning in 1979.

Barber said the plant ran 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with larger and smaller tower operations sometimes running on different weekly schedules.

“Overtime was never an issue,” he said.

Fabrics were coated with Teflon “in the towers,” or vertical drying ovens, Barber said. In the beginning, there were four towers at the North Bennington plant — Towers A, B, C and D.

A single “tower” held a vertical loop of fabric, which proceeded slowly through a stainless steel tray near the bottom of the array up into a heated area toward the roof, where the Teflon “was baked in,” Barber said.

Over time, a number of newer tower operations were set up, labeled Tower E through at least the letter M, he said. The speed of coating operations varied, Barber said, from 3 feet to 5 feet per minute to up to 21 feet per minute at one point.

The largest tower, Barber said, created the wide architectural fabrics used in sports domes and similar structures.

The manufacturing process involved filling stainless steel trays with a thin, milky liquid and running the rolls through them one or more times, depending on the fabric. With a tower running at about 5 feet per minute, it would take three or four hours to coat a 300-yard roll of fabric, Barber said.

When he first started at ChemFab, “we didn’t even have stainless steel pitchers to scoop the Teflon out, which came later,” he said.

“You bring in a milk carton from home; you cut the top off, and then you just put it in this 30-gallon drum and it would sink to the bottom. So you rolled your shirt sleeve up and reached down in the Teflon drum and you pulled it up. To me, it looked like low-fat milk; it was real thin and watery … Then you go to the sink and you wash off your arms.”

The intensity of fumes from the drying process “depended on what we ran,” Barber said.

There were complaints from plant neighbors about the smoke or fumes, he said, “but it wasn’t always bad; it was hit and miss. I do know that at night we ran a lot of crap because it would smoke so bad, and they didn’t want the neighbors to complain, because you could see the smoke pouring out of the top.”

The odor always seemed the same to him, regardless of the fabric, he said. “It was just a nasty smell, and it was like a hazy smoke, a blue haze … We all stayed under the fresh air ducts — they pumped in fresh air from outside near each machine.”

An elaborate system of ventilation with 6-inch wide vents brought outside air to each machine, he said.

The company also spent “a lot of money on abaters,” Barber said.

The gas-fired abaters in the tower stacks sucked in the chemical fumes and burned the toxic by-products, he said.

Barber lives directly behind the Teflon factory and his well is contaminated with PFOA. He said he is fortunate that he has had no serious health issues as yet.

His well was found to have 38 parts per trillion of PFOA before a carbon filtering unit was installed. While that was not among the highest readings found in area wells (up to more than 2,000 parts per trillion), Barber’s blood test revealed a relatively high level. His blood had a microgram per liter level in the 400s, he said, way above the average for the U.S. population: 2.1 micrograms per liter.

About 500 Bennington residents in the area of contamination have been tested for PFOA. The Vermont Department of Health has reported the average level of blood contamination at 10 micrograms per liter. The highest concentration found in a local resident was around 1,125 micrograms per liter.

State officials said PFOA blood levels are known to slowly fall over time with no additional exposure to the chemical, but they can also build up in organs of the body even if the source, such as drinking water, is not at a high level.

Studies have indicated that PFOA exposure contributes to high cholesterol, high blood-pressure, immune system effects, thyroid disease, kidney cancer and testicular cancer.

In Bennington, the state Health Department determined that drinking contaminated water was probably the most significant source of exposure but working with PFOA also could have a serious effect.

As he recounted how workers at the plant dipped their hands in the liquid Teflon, Barber said “I just feel bad we weren’t told.”

Workers who got the Teflon liquid on their hands and smoked cigarettes would get sick from inhaling the chemicals in the vapor, Barber said, contracting what is known as Teflon flu, or “polymer fume fever.”