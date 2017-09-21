Ski official withdraws acceptance of new job

The president and CEO of the Vermont Ski Areas Association has backed out of a job offer to run a national organization.

Parker Riehle will no longer be heading to Colorado to be CEO of the National Ski Areas Association, which represents more than 300 ski resorts across the country.

“I unfortunately had to decline the job for personal reasons that precluded our ability to relocate from Vermont and the New England area,” Riehle said in an email to VTDigger on Thursday.

Michael Berry, the current CEO of the group, said in an interview that Riehle withdrew his acceptance of the position. Berry said he hasn’t spoken with Riehle about the matter, and declined to comment further because “these are personnel matters.”

Riehle called his withdrawal of acceptance “very difficult decision indeed,” according to Ski Area Management magazine, “but family has to come first, and I will be forever grateful for NSAA’s gracious understanding and support in this regard.”

The National Ski Areas Association has announced on its website that it has resumed its search for a new CEO. “The search committee remains committed to finding the best possible candidate for the position,” the chair of the board said in a note to board members, according to Ski Area Management magazine.

Berry said the group hopes to get a new CEO as soon as possible, and that he will stay on until the new CEO begins.