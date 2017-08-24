Commentary

Steve May: Marijuana tax revenues could fund universal basic income

By

9 comments

Editor’s note: Steve May is a licensed independent clinical social worker specializing in addiction medicine, a member of the Vermont Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Advisory Board, and a member of the Richmond Selectboard. This was first published in Vermont Cannabis News on Aug. 2.

This opportunity only comes around once a generation. In the 1990s it was the tobacco settlement. State attorneys general negotiated a 50-state settlement with Big Tobacco for using deceptive business practices. What resulted was a windfall for state governments across the country. Ostensibly, that money was supposed to be reserved for public health programs, but governors and legislatures raided settlement funds to shore up shaky budgets in tough financial times. It turned into a piggy bank in many, many places.

On some level, it’s hard to blame lawmakers. New revenues are almost impossible to come by under most circumstances. Vermont has been suffering under the yoke of austerity budgets for almost a decade. Any new monies coming into state coffers must look like shiny new toys on Christmas morning. Everybody seems to have a plan for the tax revenues to be raised from the legal sale of cannabis in Vermont. Maybe that’s because most of us believe it is inevitable that marijuana will be available for sale sooner rather than later. This is further exacerbated by the sense of crisis created by budget shortfalls year after year.

With all due respect, this is the moment to think bigger. Certainly a portion of gross receipts from the sale of legal marijuana will need to be used to support challenges in public safety, including addressing drugged driving. Certainly there will be a need to increase treatment resources: rehab beds, halfway houses, counseling availability and the like. But, the overwhelming majority of the benefit of the green rush in Vermont ought to belong to Vermonters.

Marijuana is an important resource for Vermont. Today, in spite of the fact that both state and federal law still consider it to be illegal, cannabis is the state’s second largest cash crop. Further, Vermont cannabis is a global brand. State and federal law notwithstanding, cannabis consumers view locally grown herb very favorably. That is not likely to change. When Vermont cannabis does ultimately make its way to a legal market there is every reason to expect there will be more-than-sufficient demand.

Vermont should view the resource curve with respect to legal cannabis and plan accordingly. Historically, societies blessed with resources of one kind or another usually squander the opportunities coming from resource extraction. Countless examples can be found across the developing world. Nigeria and its oil and South Africa and its precious metals are but a couple of examples. Wealth is concentrated in the hands of a precious few well-connected elites, but the general public often sees little benefit.

In the 1990s around the same time we were putting the tobacco settlement in place, Norway unexpectedly found oil off its west coast. Norway, having seen what happens when resource windfall occurred in other places around the world, made a decision not to concentrate the wealth from this development in the hands of a chosen few. Instead of selling development rights, they kept control and leased them to oil companies and limited the percentage of ownership those companies could control. They also heavily taxed royalties from the sale of oil by these companies on the world market. The monies from royalties and the government’s portion of the sale were returned to a special fund where government was not allowed to touch the principal, and the interest payment was spun off to support a dividend payment to every Norwegian citizen. In the course of little more than two decades, every Norwegian has become a millionaire.

Dividend payments and a system like I am describing are more or less the way Alaska’s Permanent Fund works — creating an annual payment to every Alaskan from cradle to grave. This arrangement has a name: universal basic income. “Universal” because everyone gets it; “basic income” because it’s taxable income for citizens to apply as they see fit, in light of their own financial needs. It would be taxed exactly the same way earned income from investments would be.

In the absence of a thoughtful plan, this opportunity will be squandered. It’s not that important things won’t get done with this money. Bridges might get built. Maybe a school prevention program even gets funded. But in the absence of intentionality and a plan, this moment will be no different than the tobacco settlement for policy makers in Montpelier. This bucket of money will simply become a part of the largess of state government. One more budget line used to fund pet projects or shore up a wobbly budget.

Leadership demands courage and vision in equal parts. This proposal is bold. It represents a break from how things are normally done under the golden dome in Montpelier. For middle-class Vermont families adopting a universal basic income would be nothing short of transformational. Taking revenues generated from the sale of Vermont cannabis and directing it to a fund, which would, in effect, act like an annuity, providing real wealth and building up over time, will dramatically change life for the better for every Vermonter. We continue to lurch from crisis to crisis, squeezing Vermont families to the breaking point. At a time when austerity has become reality and folks are routinely asked to do more with less, a universal basic income established to support every Vermonter as a result of revenues from cannabis sales across the state is nothing short of a game changer. This moment is too big for us to allow any kind of failure; the stakes are just too high.

If you read us, please support us.

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer.

We moderate every comment. Please go to our FAQ for the full policy.

Commentary

Recent Stories

  • Josh Sled

    I don’t have the numbers in front of me, but last I recall, the tax revenue from pot was something like two orders of magnitude removed (and a large multiple on top of that) from coming *close* to the shortfall for *single payer*, let alone UBI.

    I don’t feel weird about not providing specific numbers, but I’m frankly shocked the author would make a claim like this without a *single damn number in the entire article*.

    Be serious.

    • Rick Cowan

      One way to guesstimate income from cannabis taxes is to extrapolate from Colorado’s tax revenue based on the states’ comparative populations. That comes to about $23 million/year for Vermont based on 2016 numbers. Not an insignificant boost to state revenues!

    • Michael Olcott

      yeah some back of the napkin numbers puts it around 7.5B for VT alone and around 3.5T for the nation. i Do like the idea for nationwide as thats almost feasible if we had a national healthcare system/single payer but as long as that is allowed to function as a for profit field and allowed to lobby politicians then i dont see things changing. Nationwide we mis-allocate alot of money into overhead for admin. of the web of programs to the point that over 75% of each dollar never makes it to the welfare recipient. so to give a h/t to another commentator here yes it IS about the money,but not in the way you imply. the economic effects on our society if every man woman and child ( mandate half to be saved from birth-18 yrs old) received a UBI of 1K-2K that combined with universal healthcare and 2-4 years of free collage/student loan forgiveness would impact every level of our country leveling the playing feild. we could get rid of the min wage and avoid the concerns of automation and games with hours that employers are forced to play. but this kind of stuff requires an All In approach and that terrifies some people. Others hide behind their Ethics and cite scripture based economic theory while ignoring the poverty around them or kvetching about handouts that they never got so why should anyone else. those people never stop to think how much better their lives would have been if these approaches had been taken in their time. im probablly out of words so i will end with this,reforms of all of our systems is desperately needed and some things cant be nibbled away at. we cant let the perfect be the enemy of the good when it comes to human lives. sometimes what exists simply needs to be replaced from the ground up.

  • walter carpenter

    “Taking revenues generated from the sale of Vermont cannabis and directing it to a fund, which would, in effect, act like an annuity, providing real wealth and building up over time, will dramatically change life for the better for every Vermonter.”

    Like Norway, this would be an excellent idea. Since we cannot find it within ourselves to be able to pay wages enough to live on, perhaps this would be the thing to try to help out this problem.

  • Gary Dickinson

    The author should forward his idea to Colorado and Massachusetts. VT leadership has only just taken the bold steps to have a committee look into it and “study the issue” for the foreseeable future.

  • Matthew Davis

    While I agree to the basic premise on several levels, I think it is a stretch to suggest that cannabis should be treated as other “public” resources such as fossil fuels as the author does. If one were to apply the same logic to other agricultural products, then all citizens of vt would be provided a portion of the income generated from any ag. product. Why should I pay a portion of my income from the extraction of sap from maple trees on my land to the public at large?

    Many have made the case that the extraction of groundwater in vt by private industry should generate income for all Vermonters and I agree. I also agree that Vermonters should be compensated for the exploitation of wind and solar resources by private industry as is done in Europe.

  • Edward Letourneau

    All this would do is extend the social mores that tells people its ok to not work, and live off the work of other people.

    • David Bell

      The only place this more exists is in the mind of paranoid right wingers who need to ascribe laziness as the sole cause of unemployment as a way to make themselves feel virtuous.

  • Paul Richards

    By the time we factor in the money that would need to be spent on prevention programs, addiction programs, domestic abuse programs, drug clinics, child abandonment, free housing, more school aids, law enforcement, uninsured motorists, workman’s compensation insurance, liability insurance, unpaid medical bills and free meals there will be negative cash flow. It will create more democrat voters though. All for what… again?