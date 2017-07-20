Boyfriend of Middlesex homicide victim arrested in Illinois

Police in Illinois have arrested a man sought in connection with the slaying of a Vermont woman whose body was found in Middlesex last week.

Randal Gebo, 61, of Barre, was arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop in Downers Grove, Illinois, said Vermont State Police.

He was driving a missing 2009 Mini Cooper belonging to homicide victim Cindy Cook, 59, of Barre, according to police. Authorities described Gebo as Cook’s boyfriend.

Illinois State Police said Gebo was alone in the car when stopped.

Gebo was arrested without incident on charges of fraudulent use and possession of a credit card, and aggravated vehicle operation without the owner’s consent.

Police said he had used Cook’s credit cards.

Cook’s body was found along Brook Road in Middlesex on July 12. Authorities were called to the area around 6 p.m. after a resident reported finding the body of an adult woman on an embankment, according to Vermont State Police.

Police were unable to locate Cook’s car, a small cream-colored station wagon, when responding to the scene.

The last time anyone had been in contact with Cook was July 3, when she spoke to a relative on the phone, according to state police. Authorities said the condition of Cook’s body indicated it had been there for some time.

Gebo was to appear today in federal court in Illinois.

Police said their investigation revealed he was in the area of Perry, Oklahoma, on July 15 and Buffalo, Wyoming, the next day. He used Cook’s debit card to get cash from a bank in West Prescott, Arkansas, on July 11.

The homicide investigation continues, and anyone with information is urged to contact Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit detectives at 802-229-9191.

Police are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who frequented or went camping at the Shady Rill picnic area on Shady Rill Road near Wrightsville Reservoir off Vermont Route 12 in Middlesex between about July 3 and July 6.