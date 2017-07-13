 

Body found in Middlesex

Middlesex

Police block off the road in Middlesex on Thursday near the site where a body was found. Photo by Anna Merriman/VTDigger

A woman’s body was found in an embankment off the side of the road in Middlesex Wednesday night and investigators have labeled her death “suspicious,” according to a statement from Vermont State Police.

A Middlesex resident called police around 6 p.m. Wednesday after finding the body of an adult woman down an embankment off the east side of Brook Road, police said in the statement.

Detectives arrived at the scene Wednesday and were still investigating the area Thursday morning. The woman’s body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s office in Burlington for an autopsy early Thursday, police said.

Police had not identified the woman or her age by Thursday morning.

“This investigation is in its early stages and this death is considered suspicious,” police wrote in their statement.

