Vermont Republicans to host New Hampshire’s Gov. Sununu

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu will be the guest of honor at a Vermont Republican Party fundraiser Aug. 31.

Sununu said he’s looking forward to speaking to Vermont Republicans on the issues both states face. “As a region, we can continue to have important conversations on affordability, energy, the environment and important regional economic issues,” Sununu said in a statement.

The event will be at the ECHO Lake Aquarium and Science Center in Burlington. Tickets are $75, with special packages available for up to $2,000, and are on sale at the Vermont Republican Party website.

Gov. Phil Scott said in a statement that he has known Sununu since November.

“As a region, it’s important to have our governors working together, especially on issues like energy and the opioid crisis,” Scott said.

Former Vermont Gov. Jim Douglas will also attend.

Jeff Bartley, the Vermont Republican Party’s executive director, called the visit “a great opportunity for Vermonters to hear about Republican successes in other states in the region.”