Town mourns firefighter while awaiting news about her death

ST. GEORGE — Police say they’ll announce later this week the results of their nearly two-week investigation into a young St. George mother’s death, but that it is not considered homicide.

Pamela E. Price, 24, died July 4 from a gunshot wound to the head at her home.

“The investigation is wrapped up now,” said Vermont State Police Lt. Lance Burnham. “Late this week we’ll issue a press release, but we want to talk to her family first.”

Burnham declined to say whether the injury that killed Price was accidental or self-inflicted.

State police investigators did interviews and collected evidence during the probe. They didn’t issue any news release at the time of Price’s death.

Burnham said investigators ignored the swirling “rumor mill” regarding the incident. “We go by the evidence,” Burnham said. “We don’t pay attention to the rumors. It just adds fuel to the fire.”

Price’s preliminary death certificate released by the state said the manner of death was “pending following the completion of the police investigation.” Health Department communications officer Ben Truman said an amended or final document listing the manner of death is slated to be issued after the close of the investigation.

The Vermont State Police barracks in Williston handled the investigation because the death occurred in St. George. The Hinesburg Police Department, which responded to the shooting, wasn’t involved in the probe.

Price worked for the last several years as a firefighter and emergency medical responder for the Hinesburg Fire Department, earning a five-year pin last year for hard work and dedication.

She was a graduate of Champlain Valley Union High School and was enrolled at Champlain College, studying health care administration. At the time of her death, Price worked as an assistant manager at Aspen Dental.

She had two children: a 4-year-old girl and a 2-month-old boy.

“She was a very caring and loving person, and a great mom. Her kids meant everything to her,” said Hinesburg Fire Chief Al Barber. “She was just a great person.”

Barber said the department responded to the shooting at Price’s home. Department members as well as scores of emergency service personnel, family and friends attended Price’s calling hours and funeral last week.

The Fire Department’s public Facebook page contains a black mourning band over the squad’s colorful patch. The Shelburne Communications Center released a “final call” for Price on the day of her funeral. “You’ve fought the good fight, now it’s time to rest,” said the unidentified dispatcher. “… Thank you for your service and sacrifice … End of watch July 12, 2017.”

Hinesburg Police Chief Frank Koss served alongside Price on the town Fire Department. Her death rocked members of the company, Koss said, adding that he admired Price’s dedication.

“I thought very highly of Pam,” Koss said. “She had a very positive outlook on things and was serious about the department and her duties. There was extensive training involved in being both fire and medical, and being a young mother, it had to be difficult to balance the time.”

The Fire Department’s public social media account also had a message from Kimberly Davis, Price’s mother. “As Pamela’s mother, we her family would like to truly thank the fire department for the honor guard, the officers, and the many service members who participated in Pam’s services Tuesday and Wednesday,” it said. “You each were respectful, honorable, and shared moments with the family we greatly appreciated. Your service will never be forgotten. As a Navy Veteran, I am grateful my daughter was honored in such a manner. Thank you from all of our family for your time, effort and service.”