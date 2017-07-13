 

Police investigating two deaths in Londonderry

LONDONDERRY — Vermont State Police are investigating a pair of unattended deaths, both discovered Wednesday in Londonderry.

At 9:50 a.m., state police and Londonderry Rescue responded to a report of a non-responsive male in an apartment on North Main Street, state police said in a news release.

Keith Johnson, 22, was found to be deceased, and evidence of recent illicit drug use was found at the scene, state police said.

At about 1:41 p.m., detectives at the scene were called to Magic Mountain Access Road for a second unattended death, police said.

According to police, a 41-year-old woman had collapsed at her residence and could not be revived by recuse personnel. The woman’s name was not released Wednesday evening pending notification of next of kin, police said.

It was not clear if the deaths were connected, police said.

Both victims were to be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington for an autopsy and toxicology screening, police said.

Anyone with information in either case is asked to contact Vermont State Police at the Westminster Barracks.

