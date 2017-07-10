 

Vermont regulators approve independent surgical center

Jul. 10, 2017
Amy Cooper

Amy Cooper, the executive director of HealthFirst and the lead representative of the proposed Green Mountain Surgical Center, testifies before regulators Thursday. Photo by Erin Mansfield/VTDigger

State regulators have approved a permit for an independent surgical center in a controversial case that has dragged on for two years.

The Green Mountain Care Board issued the decision, called a certificate of need, in a 4-1 decision issued late Monday night.

Con Hogan was the only board member who dissented.

The decision allows a group of independent doctors — who remained anonymous during the legal proceedings for fear of retaliation from hospitals that opposed the project — to break into a general surgery market that has been exclusively controlled by hospitals.

The board issued 29 conditions for the facility, which will be called the Green Mountain Surgery Center. Investors have already bought land on Hercules Drive in Colchester near Costco.

One stipulation requires the Green Mountain Surgery Center to participate in a payment model through an accountable care organization, such as OneCare, which is owned by the University of Vermont Medical Center and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Throughout the case, two of the closest hospitals to Colchester — the UVM Medical Center in Burlington and Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans — have said they could lose revenue from outpatient surgeries if the surgical center were built. The board dismissed that argument in its decision.

“This Board regulates the hospitals’ budgets, and we do not foresee calamitous and irreversible financial implications resulting from decreased surgical volumes,” the board wrote.

Both hospitals exceeded revenue projections in fiscal years 2015 and 2016.

While the Green Mountain Surgery Center met the burden of proof for the permit, the board said the decision “does not, however, and should not, be viewed as an open door for any similar health care entity that seeks to operate in this State.”

“With the conditions we impose today, we seek to hold the applicant to its pledge that it will lower health care costs, increase access to care, and maintain or improve the quality of health care in Vermont,” the board wrote.

This story will be updated.



Erin Mansfield

