Vermont requests flood help from FEMA

State officials filed a formal request Thursday for federal disaster relief following last week’s heavy storms.

The storms caused substantial damage, though not as widespread as what occurred after Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.

The office of Vermont Emergency Management has estimated repairs and cleanup could exceed $2 million, which would be over the threshold of $1 million to request federal aid.

VEM spokesperson Mark Bosma said Thetford, Norwich, and other towns along the Connecticut and its tributaries experienced severe flooding from June 29th through July 2. Towns as far west as Brandon were also hit hard.

No deaths or injuries were reported as a result of the storms. The agency said washed out roads and driveways prevented many people from traveling; several cars slid off the road in the hazardous driving conditions. Among the major incidents reported were washouts of railroad tracks. A large sinkhole also opened up on Interstate 89.

On Thursday afternoon, Erica Bornemann, director of VEM, submitted a request for disaster relief to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Before approving the request, FEMA needs to conduct its own assessment to confirm VEM’s estimates. Under the Stafford Act, disaster-stricken communities are reimbursed 75% the cost of repairs if the statewide total exceeds $1 million.

The total cost of damage caused by Irene in Vermont was $733 million. FEMA provided more than $200 million in aid to residents, towns and to the state.

The last time Vermont received FEMA assistance was July 2015, also for flooding. The state received about $1.3 million in federal aid.