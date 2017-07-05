Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Scott Campbell: It’s time to change the culture of the GOP
Editor’s note: This commentary is by Scott Campbell, of St. Johnsbury, who is director of 3E Thermal, a statewide program providing comprehensive support and incentives for energy efficiency retrofits to Vermont’s affordable apartment housing. He narrowly lost a bid for state representative from St. Johnsbury in 2016.It’s impossible not to react to a recent commentary by Jeff Bartley, executive director of the Vermont Republican Party (“It’s Time to Change the Culture of Montpelier,” June 26).
Mr. Bartley launches his piece by accusing Speaker Mitzi Johnson of “bizarre moments of political posturing” for taking issue with Gov. Phil Scott’s last-minute proposal to change completely how teacher contracts are negotiated.
Regardless of the merits of the governor’s proposal, it’s a serious change that requires serious consideration. What’s bizarre is how the administration proposed it, and held a near-unanimous budget hostage.
What’s bizarre is how the Grand Old Party — historically a party promoting business, economic development and personal freedom — has become single-mindedly focused on spending cuts and tax cuts that benefit primarily the rich.
At the national level, the extreme right wing of the party has hijacked the government. Perhaps they truly believe that lower taxes stimulates economic growth and increases government revenues. But this irresponsible fantasy has been tried and failed repeatedly.
No one likes taxes. But the relentless pursuit of spending cuts hasn’t substantially lowered taxes for working people. What it has done is cut vital services.
Why can’t the richest nation on the planet afford to connect every home and business to high-speed internet? Why can’t we build and maintain our transportation network, including trains, bicycles and rural airports? Why can’t we educate our young people without burdening them with nearly life-long debt? Why can’t we provide health services to everyone?
Why are we — especially rural areas in Vermont and across the country — in the grips of an opioid crisis that will kill more people this year than the wars in Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq combined?
The opioid crisis will not be solved by spending cuts. Infrastructure will not be improved by spending cuts. People will not move here and attract more businesses because of spending cuts.
Why is there an unprecedented wealth gap in the land of equal rights, with the rich cruising in overdrive and everyone else stuck in neutral?
Sen. Jim Jeffords, when asked why he left the Republican Party, replied that he didn’t — the party left him. The national party has gone off the deep end, and it has taken even some New England Republicans with it.
It’s enraging, frankly, to hear them claim to defend the interests of “common people” when their policies gut the resources necessary to serve them.
The opioid crisis will not be solved by spending cuts. Infrastructure will not be improved by spending cuts. People will not move here and attract more businesses because of spending cuts.
Prosperity doesn’t come from spending cuts. It comes from wise investments.
The conversation in Montpelier, and in Washington, should be about how to prioritize and improve those investments, how to balance business promotion and economic development with social and environmental responsibility — not about how to provide token tax cuts to working people and windfalls to the rich.
This week’s Exhibit A: the Republican health care plan that would save the rich billions and throw millions of working people off insurance — including many of our neighbors struggling with addiction.
That’s what’s bizarre, Mr. Bartley.
Recent Stories
Granite Hills, NorthCountry credit unions merging
Solar developer may face penalties for not…
Mullin endorses salary disclosure for hospital administrators
Towns eye possible path out of district…
Farmworkers released on bail amid immigration court…
Brattleboro first responders see spate of heroin…