Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Rob Roper: Climate resolution is a farce upon a farce
Editor’s note: This commentary is by Robert Roper, the president of the Ethan Allen Institute. He lives in Stowe.The last thing the Vermont House of Representatives did before leaving town was pass H.R.15, a resolution “strongly opposing the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement… and recognizing Gov. Phil Scott’s enrolling Vermont in the U.S. Climate Alliance.” It passed 105-31. Hey, look at us! We love the environment unlike those knuckle-draggers in Washington! This is, of course, a total crock.
The U.S. Climate Alliance, to which Gov. Scott pledged allegiance, is a group of states “committed to meeting the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement,” and accepting “… the full responsibility of climate action on states and cities throughout our nation.”
To be clear, this is a non-binding pledge to adhere to a non-binding agreement that, from the U.S.’ perspective, no longer exists. A farce upon a farce. But we Vermonters really mean it, right? Because we care.
Well, one of the responsibilities our legislators assumed, if they were serious, is a commitment of $3 billion dollars to the international “Green Climate Fund.” H.R.15 references this specifically in its fifth “whereas” clause. Vermont’s share of this would be an estimated $20 million (about $32 per person or $128 for a family of four). So, how do the supporters of this resolution and the governor intend to pay for this thing they have resolved to do?
Answer: they don’t.
Nobody is going to make any payment to the Green Climate Fund. In fact, the one action our legislators took before passing the resolution was to remove the word “funding” from the resolved section. So, they are resolved to do everything the Paris Agreement set out to do… except those things we would have to pay for. Which is, pretty much, all of them. Breathe easy, taxpayers; you’re off the hook.
Beyond the financial commitment, our representatives resolved to reduce our carbon dioxide emissions by 26 percent to 28 percent below 2005 levels by 2025, less than a decade away.
How do the supporters of this resolution and the governor intend to pay for this thing they have resolved to do?
This is a similar challenge to Vermont’s Act 168 of 2006, which bound us to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions (principally carbon dioxide) to 25 percent below 1990 levels by January 1, 2012. Consider that Vermont — for all the weatherization projects, efficiency mandates, renewable energy subsidies and developing our ridgelines with industrial windmills, etc. — did not come close to meeting this self-imposed 2012 milestone.
According to the state’s report, Vermont’s 1990 GHG emissions amounted to 8.11 million metric tons, was 9.03 mmt in 2006, and 8.27 mmt in 2012 — nowhere near the 6.1 million metric ton target. We can conclude from this that meeting our obligations under the Paris Agreement and H.R.15 will require significant measures and sacrifices far beyond what we have been doing and are doing as a state today.
What are those measures and sacrifices? A carbon tax? The governor (to his credit and good sense) has pledged to veto that. More industrial ridgeline wind development? Vermonters oppose it vehemently wherever it pops up. More tax or ratepayer subsidies for solar projects? That would require “funding.” So, what exactly is it that you resolved to do differently?
Be honest: nothing.
After all, the legislature just proudly passed a budget with no new taxes or fees. And they should be proud. It was a tremendous accomplishment on all sides and a good first step toward lowering the cost of living and doing business in Vermont. This was the governor’s theme, pledge and goal for the legislative session. Mission accomplished! So, why in your next breath after passing that budget would you resolve to comply with an agreement that would require massive taxes, fees and costly regulations?
Sadly, this vote will undoubtedly appear in 2018 campaign literature. Those who voted for this farce upon a farce will use it as a way to pat themselves on the back before their constituents. Those who were honest enough to vote against what is so obviously a steaming pile of insincere political theater will be attacked – unfairly – for “insufficient caring” about the planet.
Don’t fall for it.
Before the next election, there will be another legislative session and time for those who voted for H.R.15 to put our money where their mouths are. Show us your real plan for meeting our obligations under the Paris Climate Agreement. Tell us what taxes you will raise and what regulations you will enforce and put that to a vote. I’m betting that bill, should it ever be allowed to see the light of day, won’t find 105 supporters (in the state, let alone the legislature) or the governor’s endorsement, and it shouldn’t. In an honest world, neither should have H.R.15.
Recent Stories
NRC: Vermont Yankee can send tainted water…
Judge’s ruling keeps McAllister trial on track…
St. Albans opiate treatment hub opens in…
Man denies killing college student over $6,000…
Woman guilty of aggravated murder in double…
UPDATED: Scott appoints Greshin to top budget-writing…