 

Vermont Country Store won’t be coming to Stowe after all

Jun. 26, 2017, 8:14 pm by Leave a Comment
Weston

A parade in Weston celebrates The Vermont Country Store’s 70th anniversary. File photo by Kevin O’Connor/VTDigger

The family that owns The Vermont Country Store has canceled plans to open a location in Stowe.

Eliot Orton, a member of the family that founded the retail business in 1946, said he decided that after about a year of review, the payoff of opening a third store would be too slow.

“It’s a cumulation of everything,” he said Monday. The company has stores in Weston and Rockingham.

Stowe Zoning Director Rich Baker said the town was notified by email that the Ortons were withdrawing their permit. Reached by phone Monday, he said he didn’t know anything more.

Orton said his family had spent nearly $200,000 already on local permits and hadn’t begun the state process. Also, he said, they were concerned that existing Stowe businesses struggle with traffic, parking and competition from Stowe Mountain Resort, which has been bought by the ski mountain giant Vail Resorts.

The Ortons planned to build the nearly 17,000-square-foot retail business where the Stowe Motel sits, according to the Stowe Reporter.

In a Stowe Development Review Board meeting in April, some residents said they feared the large business could open the door for a Walmart, according to the Stowe Reporter. They also feared it would push out smaller, local businesses.

Orton would not say how much the family expected construction to cost, other than to say it would be “a lot.”

The family still plans to open a third store, but not in Stowe, Orton said.

“We hoped it would work out,” he said. “We certainly don’t hold any ill regard toward the process.”

Filed Under: Business & Economy Tagged With: ,
Dan Schwartz

Dan Schwartz has worked as a staff reporter at daily newspapers in Alaska, the Four Corners area and Santa Fe, New Mexico, for half his 20s. He has received numerous awards for his investigative reporting on corruption. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by Dan

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Vermont Country Store won’t be coming to Stowe after all"