 

The Deeper Dig: An epidemic evolves

Jun. 22, 2017, 8:17 pm by Leave a Comment
Powdered Fentanyl

Powdered fentanyl seized by authorities. Photo courtesy U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration

Like much of the country, Vermont has struggled to fight an epidemic of opiate addiction over the past several years. The number of opiate overdoses in Vermont has increased every year since 2014, and preliminary numbers from the first quarter of 2017 indicate the state is on track to set another record this year.

This week’s podcast explores two ways the crisis has evolved. Morgan True describes a recent initiative to help high-risk individuals through coordination between law enforcement, social service agencies and others. Plus, Elizabeth Hewitt tracks the rise of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that accounts for an increasing number of accidental overdoses every year.

Subscribe to the Deeper Dig on iTunes.

Filed Under: Courts & Corrections Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
Mike Dougherty

Michael Dougherty is VTDigger’s community editor. He is in charge of comment review, social media engagement and multi-media productions. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by Mike

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "The Deeper Dig: An epidemic evolves"