The Deeper Dig: An epidemic evolves

Like much of the country, Vermont has struggled to fight an epidemic of opiate addiction over the past several years. The number of opiate overdoses in Vermont has increased every year since 2014, and preliminary numbers from the first quarter of 2017 indicate the state is on track to set another record this year.

This week’s podcast explores two ways the crisis has evolved. Morgan True describes a recent initiative to help high-risk individuals through coordination between law enforcement, social service agencies and others. Plus, Elizabeth Hewitt tracks the rise of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that accounts for an increasing number of accidental overdoses every year.

