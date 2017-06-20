Interim Rutland fire chief named; search on for permanent one

RUTLAND — Mayor David Allaire has taken the first steps to launch the search for the city’s next fire chief and tapped a department veteran to hold the post in the meantime.

Allaire told the city’s Board of Aldermen at a meeting Monday night that he has chosen Deputy Fire Chief Bill Lovett for the interim position of chief. The board, as is its practice, tabled the mayor’s nomination for two weeks and will act on the appointment at its next meeting.

“I concluded that he is the best person to put into the position for the period of time from July 1 until we have a fire chief in place,” Allaire said of Lovett, adding that the two have have known each other for about two decades. “He’s a leader up at the Rutland City Fire Department.”

Lovett, if his nomination is approved, will take over the lead of the department from outgoing Fire Chief Michael Jones. The city and Jones recently reached a more than $35,000 agreement to end his two-year contract four months early.

Jones’ last day will be June 30. Lovett would become interim fire chief July 1.

Allaire and Jones did not see eye-to-eye on issues related to the department, including its future organizational structure. Jones was appointed by former Mayor Christopher Louras, whom Allaire ousted in March.

A proposed restructuring plan backed by Jones and Louras during the budget process early this year drew opposition from the firefighters union, Ultimately, the union endorsed Allaire in the mayoral campaign.

Also Monday night, the board approved a recommendation from the mayor for the makeup of a search committee as the city looks to hire a new permanent fire chief.

The seven-member committee will include the mayor; Sharon Davis, president of the Board of Aldermen; William Notte, chair of the Board of Aldermen’s Public Safety Committee; two members of the Fire Department to be chosen by department members; and two representatives of the public. The mayor and the Board of Aldermen president will each appoint one of the members of the public.

“My guiding principle,” the mayor told the board, “has been to have collaboration with the Board of Aldermen, the Fire Department, (and) the public as we search outside and/or inside for the best possible person.”

No timeline has been set for selecting a permanent chief.

Lovett, reached Tuesday, said he’s excited for the opportunity to serve as the interim chief of a department he has been a member of since 1981, first as a part-timer and coming on board full time in 1987.

“It’s something that when you first start with the department you always wonder if that will be in your future,” Lovett said of the opportunity to lead the department. “You always shoot for that.”

Asked if he will be applying for the permanent job, Lovett said that’s something he needs to talk over with his family. Also, he said, he will see how it goes as the interim chief.

“It’s a good way to kind of experience it and see what it’s all about,” said the 55-year-old Rutland resident.

As interim fire chief, Lovett will also serve as the head of emergency management in the city.

He said he doesn’t expect to make wholesale changes.

“My primary thing is people need to know what’s expected of them,” Lovett said. “I think once they have an idea of what I expect from them and I have an idea of what they expect of me, I think communication is key to making everything work well.”

Also, he said, it’s important that members of the department have trust in each other.

“I’m kind of the ringmaster, directing them, but the guys know the job,” Lovett added. “That’s the beauty of it.”