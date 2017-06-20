Dorset named ‘Most beautiful town in Vermont’

(This story by Cherise Madigan was first published in the Bennington Banner on June 19, 2017.)

DORSET — Though its residents have long known that Dorset is a unique destination, the town was recently recognized as the most beautiful town in Vermont by the global media company Culture Trip in its list of “The Most Beautiful Town to Visit in Each US State.”

Culture Trip has more than seven million monthly visitors to its website, and three million fans across social media. The company describes itself as one of the leading travel brands on Facebook. Each town was selected by Culture Trip’s in-house editorial team and local editorial experts from across the world.

Culture Trip describes Dorset as “the perfect place for a relaxing vacation.”

“We wanted to highlight the breadth and beauty that the U.S. has to offer with these 50 beautiful towns, and shine a light on some of the more unknown parts of each state,” said Dr. Kris Naudts, founder and CEO of Culture Trip.

“I’ve lived here for 40 years and I appreciate the mountains and the beauty every day,” said Betsy Olson, a staff member at the Dorset Village Library. “Everybody thinks it’s beautiful, and people comment all the time about how nice it is and how beautiful this little library is too.”

Dorset has a rich history, enhanced by the presence of the Dorset Historical Society. The Dorset Theatre Festival brings visitors to the region every summer as well, and the unique shops and marble sidewalks give the town a distinct character.

Still, for many locals, the natural scenery in the area is what really sets Dorset apart.

“I’ve lived in Dorset for three or four years now, and it’s so beautiful because the community and the people here really encourage care for the environment,” said Will Sambrook, a clerk at the Dorset Union Store and a recent graduate of Manchester’s Burr and Burton Academy. “Between the golf course, the mountain ranges, and the quarry it’s just a typical New England-style community, but we’re special in the way we cultivate this really beautiful town.”

Alongside the popular Dorset Quarry swimming area, Emerald Lake State Park provides a haven for campers and swimmers in East Dorset. Multiple trails, including the newly designated Owls Head and East Dorset Trails, add to the opportunities for outdoor recreation.

“It’s a combination of the nature, the scenery and the people,” said Chad Cloud, a ranger at Emerald Lake State Park in East Dorset. “All of the things to do in the area like hiking and swimming make it a great place to visit.”

With downtown Manchester only minutes away, Dorset is one of the many notable destinations in the region.

“It has a rich history, and it’s a nice low-key place to live after moving from New Jersey,” said Olson. “It’s peaceful, but there’s enough going on close by that you can really have cultural events with Saratoga and Manchester. I was never sorry for a minute that I cam here.”

Culture Trip’s article on “The 50 Most Beautiful Towns to Visit in Each U.S. State,” can be found at http://bit.ly/2skZIJY.

Reach Cherise Madigan at 802-490-6471.