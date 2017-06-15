 

Final 24 hours, Spring Fund Drive ends today! Please give now.

Jun. 15, 2017, 5:13 am by Leave a Comment
VTDigger staff

VTDigger reporters take a break after an exhausting day at the Statehouse. Photo by Mike Dougherty/VTDigger

This is the final push of our Spring fund drive, and we could use your help to make it a success.  

If you’ve been waiting to make a gift, now is the time. Please take a moment to think about how important VTDigger’s reporting is to you and make a donation to keep us strong and support our work.

VTDigger news is vital not only to Vermonters but to many outside of the state. We have thousands of readers from New York, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Washington, DC. VTDigger’s independent, investigative journalism takes dedication, hard work and money to produce.

VTDigger is also a valuable resource for many national news organizations like the Boston Globe, the New York Times, Bloomberg News, the Huffington Post and the PBS NewsHour.

We are so close! Every dollar donated by our readers will be matched as we complete our Spring Drive!

$31,549 left to raise

VTDigger must raise $200,000 by June 15 to meet our budget. We are grateful to the more than 1,300 readers who have helped us this spring.

We still have $31,549 left to go today.

If you read us, and you haven’t given yet, please donate now.

If you rely on our reporting from Southern Vermont and Chittenden County, and daily coverage of politics, health care, education, criminal justice and the environment, please donate now.

Help keep VTDigger strong.

Thank you for your help!

Anne Galloway
Editor, VTDigger

We thank readers who have already contributed to our spring membership drive, and we are especially grateful to readers who give on a monthly basis.

Ways to give

A tax-deductible gift to VTDigger is one of the best ways to ensure that our reporting remains strong.

All donors are entered to win a brand new bike from our friends at Onion River Sports.
Filed Under: Business & Economy Tagged With:
Florencio Terra

Florencio got his start in the world of journalism as a Production Manager at The Massachusetts Daily Collegian the student newspaper at UMass Amherst. After graduating with a B. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by Florencio

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Final 24 hours, Spring Fund Drive ends today! Please give now."