Final 24 hours, Spring Fund Drive ends today! Please give now.

This is the final push of our Spring fund drive, and we could use your help to make it a success. If you’ve been waiting to make a gift, now is the time. Please take a moment to think about how important VTDigger’s reporting is to you and make a donation to keep us strong and support our work. VTDigger news is vital not only to Vermonters but to many outside of the state. We have thousands of readers from New York, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Washington, DC. VTDigger’s independent, investigative journalism takes dedication, hard work and money to produce. VTDigger is also a valuable resource for many national news organizations like the Boston Globe, the New York Times, Bloomberg News, the Huffington Post and the PBS NewsHour. We are so close! Every dollar donated by our readers will be matched as we complete our Spring Drive! $31,549 left to raise

$31,549 left to raise

VTDigger must raise $200,000 by June 15 to meet our budget. We are grateful to the more than 1,300 readers who have helped us this spring.

We still have $31,549 left to go today.

If you read us, and you haven’t given yet, please donate now.

If you rely on our reporting from Southern Vermont and Chittenden County, and daily coverage of politics, health care, education, criminal justice and the environment, please donate now.

Help keep VTDigger strong.

Thank you for your help!

Anne Galloway

Editor, VTDigger

We thank readers who have already contributed to our spring membership drive, and we are especially grateful to readers who give on a monthly basis.

Ways to give

A tax-deductible gift to VTDigger is one of the best ways to ensure that our reporting remains strong.

Online: VTDigger.org/join-now

Call: (802) 225-6224

Mail: 26 State Street, Suite 8, Montpelier, VT 05602

All donors are entered to win a brand new bike from our friends at Onion River Sports.