Two dead in Brattleboro from apparent heat exposure

(This story is by the Brattleboro Reformer, in which it first appeared June 13, 2017.)

BRATTLEBORO — Two elderly Brattleboro residents appear to have died of heat exposure, according to the Brattleboro Police Department.

On Monday officers responded to two separate residences where they found an 87-year-old woman and an 87-year-old man dead outside of their homes.

In the first case, the Police Department received a call from a neighbor who found the woman dead near her garden. In the second case, officers were asked to conduct a welfare check and found the man dead.

“These investigations are ongoing, but preliminary information indicates that heat exposure may have played a role in the deaths,” said a news release from the Brattleboro Police Department. “The final cause and manner of death will be determined by the Vermont Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.”

The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of kin.

The Brattleboro Police Department reminds everyone that during periods of extreme heat or cold or other extreme weather conditions, outdoor exposure should be limited. This is particularly true for potentially vulnerable members of the community, especially the ill, the young and the old. Friends, neighbors and family members are urged to regularly check to ensure they are safe and comfortable.