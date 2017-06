About 1,000 people live in the Northeast Kingdom town of Coventry. About $1.4 million may be missing from the town’s bank accounts.

Six independent auditors have identified financial gaps under the watch of Coventry’s longtime treasurer, Cynthia Diaz. After 13 years, she may finally be forced out of office this week.

VTDigger’s Dan Schwartz discusses what we know about Diaz, and Editor Anne Galloway talks about what we still hope to find out from public records.

Audio clips courtesy WCAX.