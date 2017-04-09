No trespass order on South Burlington man lifted

SOUTH BURLINGTON — A man who was issued a no-trespass order Monday is now allowed to set foot on school property again, following a meeting with the superintendent of schools.

Dan Emmons was barred last Monday from district schools by the South Burlington Police. Late last month, Emmons received a citation from police, charging that he harassed a student.

Emmons and his attorney, William Norful, met with Superintendent David Young and school district legal representatives Wednesday and the no trespass order was subsequently lifted.

Prior to the meeting, Young said he wanted to be “sensitive” to Emmons. “I’m very sensitive to parents and community members who want to access school activities,” the superintendent said.

Norful criticized the no-trespass order, saying that Emmons has the right to free speech.

“He [Emmons] is the wrong ideological persuasion for the South Burlington School District,” Norful said. “You can’t throw someone out of the local school district because you don’t like them.”

Young said he initially asked for the no-trespass order to “preserve the safety of staff and students.”

Those charges stem from an ongoing debate about the Rebel nickname. Opponents of the name say it is racist because of its link with the Confederacy. The school board voted two months ago to change the name.

Emmons is opposed to the name change.

Meanwhile, Emmons received a threatening electronic message from an individual that left Emmons “in fear, and has caused him significant distress, considering the imminent risk of harm and serious injury,” according to Norful.

Emmons reported the alleged threat to South Burlington Police April 1. Police Chief Trevor Whipple declined to comment on an any investigation.

Norful contacted Whipple Thursday about the matter.

“I presume that your department is free of political bias, and therefore I expect that this matter will be handled as enthusiastically as the attention given to the complaints against Mr. Emmons,” Norful wrote.