 

Menard reappointed head of Corrections

Apr. 7, 2017, 5:14 am by Leave a Comment

Gov. Phil Scott has named Lisa Menard to continue to head the state Department of Corrections Thursday.

Menard has been running the department in an interim capacity since Scott took office in January.

Menard became commissioner of the department in 2015 under Gov. Peter Shumlin. Her history with the department is lengthy, though. She began as a correctional officer at a prison in Chittenden County in the 1980s and moved through a range of positions.

Before becoming commissioner, she served as deputy commissioner for seven years.

“Lisa has demonstrated incredible leadership and professionalism heading the Department of Corrections, and I am pleased to have her join our team as Commissioner, where I’m confident she will continue to serve the Department and the State well,” Scott said in a statement.

Secretary of Human Services Al Gobeille congratulated Menard on the appointment in a statement.

“Vermont has an outstanding correctional system, and Lisa has been instrumental in maintaining the very high standards for which the department is nationally recognized,” Gobeille said.

Elizabeth Hewitt

Elizabeth Hewitt is the criminal justice reporter for VTDigger. She grew up in central Vermont and holds a graduate degree in magazine journalism from New York University. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter @emhew

Latest stories by Elizabeth

