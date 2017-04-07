Menard reappointed head of Corrections

Gov. Phil Scott has named Lisa Menard to continue to head the state Department of Corrections Thursday.

Menard has been running the department in an interim capacity since Scott took office in January.

Menard became commissioner of the department in 2015 under Gov. Peter Shumlin. Her history with the department is lengthy, though. She began as a correctional officer at a prison in Chittenden County in the 1980s and moved through a range of positions.

Before becoming commissioner, she served as deputy commissioner for seven years.

“Lisa has demonstrated incredible leadership and professionalism heading the Department of Corrections, and I am pleased to have her join our team as Commissioner, where I’m confident she will continue to serve the Department and the State well,” Scott said in a statement.

Secretary of Human Services Al Gobeille congratulated Menard on the appointment in a statement.

“Vermont has an outstanding correctional system, and Lisa has been instrumental in maintaining the very high standards for which the department is nationally recognized,” Gobeille said.