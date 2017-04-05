Comment Policy
Robb Kidd: Make your voice heard at the Vermont People’s Climate March
Editor’s note: This commentary is by Robb Kidd, who is the manager of the Conservation Program for the Vermont Chapter of the Sierra Club.If you want to change something, you need to say something. You need to speak out. This simple, yet critical, civic action is even more imperative today. If you care about the environment and climate change, Saturday, April 29, is the day when you can make your voice amplified with the rest of America.
On that day, hundreds of thousands of concerned citizens will be converging on Washington, D.C., to speak out against the environmentally reckless policies of the Trump administration. But for those that can’t make the trek to D.C., we’ve got you covered with an organized sister march at the Statehouse in Montpelier.
You, your neighbors, your relatives and your friends care about the climate. Recent history has shown us that Vermonters are ready to stand up to protect the Earth and stand as one with indigenous peoples, persons of color, LGBTQ communities, students, faith groups and working people to show government officials that we are watching what they do.
We now have an opportunity to make a strong statement to the world and the country that Americans and Vermonters will not be complicit in climate change denial. Vermonters will demonstrate to the nation that people everywhere want to take action on climate change. I urge my fellow Vermonters to put on your walking shoes and march in D.C. or in Montpelier.
For those people who are interested in attending the Washington, D.C., March, 350Vermont has arranged for 11 buses to transport Vermonters there at subsidized costs (visit 350vermont.org), and the Vermont Natural Resources Council has a bus making a quick overnight trip (email [email protected]). For those who can’t commit to the long trip, we have convened a diverse coalition of environmental, justice, equality, and faith groups that are coordinating an impressive lineup of speakers for the Vermont People’s Climate March in Montpelier.
Why would you want to join the march in Montpelier? The simple answer is that policies and decisions being made right now in Vermont will affect you and future generations.
Although Vermont has been a leader in encouraging renewable energy deployment, our state is still highly dependent on the fossil fuel industry for transportation and heating. In addition, despite progress made on renewable energy, Vermont is on the verge of finalizing a costly fracked gas pipeline. That pipeline is not only costly to the environment, it is placing financial burdens on its ratepayers. And although Gov. Phil Scott has pledged to support the existing state energy goal of achieving 90 percent renewable energy by 2050, he has yet to offer a plan for how to get there.
Negotiations with the City of Montpelier regarding a march route are ongoing, but at a minimum, a huge rally at the Statehouse is in the works. The coordinating committee consists of the Vermont Chapter of the Sierra Club, 350VT, Vermont Public Interest Research Group, Vermont Rights and Democracy, the Vermont Natural Resources Council, and Vermont Interfaith Power. Among those people expected to speak are Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman, the Rev. Arnold Thomas, and Vermont performer Kathy Blume.
Please confirm your attendance at http://bit.ly/VTPEOPLESCLIMATE so that we can plan accordingly. After the Women’s March filled the city with 15,000-20,000 people and blocked exits off the interstate, we’re arranging for folks to easily attend the rally, rather than sit in traffic. We also encourage you to arrange a carpool or take a bus; this is good for the environment but also wise as Montpelier has limited parking. In addition, Local Motion will be providing bike parking to help those who choose to pedal to the march.
Whatever you choose to do on April 29, remember that it is just day 100 of the Trump presidency: “To change everything we need everyone.”
