 

Burlington man pleads not guilty to human trafficking allegation

Mar. 24, 2017, 7:58 pm by Leave a Comment

A Burlington man is pleading not guilty to federal charges of human trafficking and possessing a firearm as a felon.

Naquan Bowie pleaded not guilty to the charges in U.S. District Court in Burlington Tuesday, according to an announcement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Bowie allegedly forced an individual referred to as “Victim M.P.” to engage in sexual acts for his financial gain by using force, threats of violence and substances including heroin and crack cocaine.

Bowie is facing an additional charge of possessing a firearm because of his criminal record. He has two prior felony convictions related to sale and possession of cocaine.

If convicted of the human trafficking charge, Bowie would face a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison. The gun possession charge could bring an additional 10 years.

Filed Under: Courts & Corrections, Vermont News Briefs Tagged With: , ,
Elizabeth Hewitt

Elizabeth Hewitt is the criminal justice reporter for VTDigger. She grew up in central Vermont and holds a graduate degree in magazine journalism from New York University. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter @emhew

Latest stories by Elizabeth

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Burlington man pleads not guilty to human trafficking allegation"