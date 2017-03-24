Burlington man pleads not guilty to human trafficking allegation

A Burlington man is pleading not guilty to federal charges of human trafficking and possessing a firearm as a felon.

Naquan Bowie pleaded not guilty to the charges in U.S. District Court in Burlington Tuesday, according to an announcement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Bowie allegedly forced an individual referred to as “Victim M.P.” to engage in sexual acts for his financial gain by using force, threats of violence and substances including heroin and crack cocaine.

Bowie is facing an additional charge of possessing a firearm because of his criminal record. He has two prior felony convictions related to sale and possession of cocaine.

If convicted of the human trafficking charge, Bowie would face a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison. The gun possession charge could bring an additional 10 years.