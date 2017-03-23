Comment Policy
Rosalie Gross Fox: Promoting bipartisan problem-solving over congressional gridlock
Editor’s note: This commentary is by Rosalie Gross Fox, who has worked for governors and a bipartisan regional economic development commission along with nonprofits and businesses, large and small. A resident of Dorset and the daughter of a small New England-based manufacturer, she was adjunct faculty in the Vermont State Colleges system from 2008-2015.With the turmoil in Congress and deafening cries to repeal/replace or resist, it’s easy to get caught up in the fervor of both sides of the aisle. That makes it harder to see growing bipartisan efforts that are quietly gaining steam on Capitol Hill.
As an engaged citizen who’s been active with No Labels (www.nolabels.org) for the past two years, I was heartened to learn about the progress of its Problem Solvers Caucus, a 40-member House-sanctioned caucus — evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans — that meets weekly to discuss areas ripe for bipartisan agreement. In early March, I heard some of these caucus members speak at the No Labels Citizens Conference that brought 800 voters (from all 50 states) to the D.C. area to promote a return to civility and bipartisan problem-solving in Congress. The fact that these busy House members came from Capitol Hill to our hotel in Crystal City, Virginia – a long distance in congressional terms — speaks volumes about the value they place on “fixing, not fighting,” the No Labels motto.
Our own Congressman Peter Welch, an early leader of the No Labels movement, was among the impressive panelists who spoke about their desires to understand each other in order to find what unites, not divides, them. Indeed, our nation’s most pressing problems require input from both parties; and, as Congressman Welch has reminded us, laws that have bipartisan input and support are better able to withstand the test of time.
Breaching the political divide is critical, as expressed recently by Yale historian Timothy Snyder: “I think it’s important to maintain” (what might appear to be) “impossible human relations across that divide, because some of those people are going to change their minds. It’s harsh. But some will change their minds, and if they have no one to talk to, it will be much harder for them to change their minds.” (Alternet, March 13, 2017)
The No Labels Problem Solvers Caucus is showing its muster as a united bipartisan bloc. On Feb. 14, House caucus members sent a letter to President Donald Trump expressing their desire to meet in person, to begin work on a bipartisan package featuring tax reform and infrastructure investment. In the Senate, our own Patrick Leahy joined (once again) with Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) in sending a letter — cosigned by colleagues on both sides of the aisle — that asks President Trump to support the Violence Against Women Act in his budget.
In addition to the U.S. House members who comprise the Problem Solvers Caucus and U.S. senators who reach across the aisle, No Labels has attracted the support of leaders who hail from the major political parties, including former Gov. Jon Huntsman (R-Utah) and former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman (D-Conn.) who serve as co-chairs; Vice Chairs Mack McLarty, Al Cardenas, Lisa Borders and Charlie Black; and advisory board and co-founders from across the political spectrum. Under their direction, No Labels developed “The National Strategic Agenda” which comprises four goals – developed internally and through a nationally-conducted poll of voters – that are vital to a thriving and vibrant America: create 25 million jobs over the next 10 years; secure Social Security and Medicare for the next 75 years; balance the federal budget by 2030; and make American energy secure by 2024. The No Labels Policy Playbook spells out 60 ideas that, if implemented, will help move America closer toward realizing the four key goals for a more secure national future.
In learning about my commitment to bipartisan problem-solving, a few acquaintances have questioned my commitment to my deeply held values focused on social justice, human rights (civil, racial, religious, reproductive) and our most fundamental constitutional guarantees, among a host of others. Rest assured: I will always hold true to my core beliefs. And rest assured that No Labels will honor the same, embracing members from all political parties — citizens and legislators alike – who will also maintain their ideological independence while seeking common ground and working toward common sense solutions.
No Labels asks members of Congress to commit to five common sense principles: (1) show civility and respect; (2) come to and stay at the table; (3) level with the American people; (4) unite, not divide; and (5) be accountable. This “No Labels Compact with the American People,” written in response to the protests and anger sweeping the country, is the least we can expect of Congress — and of us. That’s the only way that our elected officials can demonstrate that they want to be statesmen, not simply politicians: those who are concerned about the next generation, not the next election. If they are to pursue that lofty goal, they need and deserve both our encouragement and our support.
