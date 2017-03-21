Vermont’s delegation weighs in on arrests of undocumented immigrants

Vermont’s congressional delegation is expressing “strong concerns” to federal immigration authorities over the recent arrest of several farmworkers and advocates.

In a joint statement released Monday night, Sens. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders, as well as Rep. Peter Welch, criticized the stepped-up enforcement called for by President Donald Trump. They called his policies “divisive and xenophobic” and said the focus was misplaced.

The increased enforcement, they said, could pose a threat to the Vermont dairy economy. Many farms in Vermont have hired undocumented workers. Leahy and Welch are Democrats. Sanders is an independent who caucuses with the Democrats.

“Instead of focusing on removing those people who pose a threat to public safety or national security, the Trump Administration is targeting all undocumented persons, including the people that help keep our dairy farms and rural economy afloat,” the joint statement said.

Last week, three farmworkers and farmworker advocates with the group Migrant Justice, were arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials in Burlington on charges of being in the country illegally.

All three continued to be held in New Hampshire, according to Migrant Justice.

Cesar Alexis Carrillo-Sanchez was arrested Wednesday just outside a courthouse in Burlington where he was going to have a DUI charge dismissed, according to the advocacy group. ICE says Carrillo-Sanchez claims to have unlawfully entered the U.S. in 2010 and faces removal proceedings. He is married to an American citizen and they have a 4-year-old child, according to Migrant Justice.

On Friday, Enrique “Kike” Balcazar and Zully Palacios were picked up by authorities, also in Burlington, following a targeted traffic stop. Palacios, from Peru, reportedly overstayed her visa by a year.

All three were members with Migrant Justice, an advocacy group that fights for undocumented farm workers in Vermont. In addition to Migrant Justice, Balcazar also was a member of task force put together by Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan to look at immigration issues.

Donovan said federal authorities were “well within their purview” to arrest the three.

A rally in Burlington on Saturday drew hundreds downtown protesting the arrests. Activists say federal authorities targeted the three because of the advocacy work.

Another rally has been scheduled for this afternoon in Montpelier.

The three-member delegation was also critical of the House Republican leadership.

“We are seeing the result of the failure of Republican leaders in the House of Representatives to even consider comprehensive immigration reform, including provisions for undocumented agricultural workers. Instead of common sense reform, we now have a divisive and xenophobic executive order issued unilaterally by President Trump that is tearing families and communities apart, and endangering our dairy farms here in Vermont,” they said.