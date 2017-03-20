Governor appoints 2 to State Board of Education

When the state board of education meets on Tuesday it will have two new members. Gov. Phil Scott has appointed the town manager from Manchester and a former senator from the Upper Valley to six-year terms.

John O’Keefe of Manchester and former Sen. John Carroll will replace outgoing Chair Stephan Morse and Vice Chair Sean Marie Oller, sources said. The governor’s office is expected to confirm the announcement Monday.

The two come onto the board in the midst of an imbroglio over draft rules that would change the way private schools are approved to accept publicly funded students. The state board is also drilling deeper into Act 46, considering more complicated merger proposals and eventually drawing a new school districts map.

Carroll, a former Windsor County senator from Norwich, has some history navigating political tidewaters. His last stint in the Legislature was the 1993-1994 session. He served as a Democrat. He lost a bid to unseat then U.S. Rep. Bernie Sanders in 1994.

O’Keefe, town manager in Manchester since 2007, also has political experience. He is the former head of legislative affairs for the governor of Massachusetts before moving to Vermont.