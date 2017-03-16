 

Recount affirms Pownal Selectboard result

Mar. 16, 2017, 1:09 pm by Leave a Comment

POWNAL — A hand recount Wednesday affirmed the Town Meeting Day victory of veteran Selectboard member Nelson Brownell for another term.

The recount was requested by challenger Michael George, who was eight votes behind after the initial count March 7 — 259 to 251.

Assistant Town Clerk Julie Weber said the totals after the second count showed Brownell with two additional votes, at 261, and George down one, to 250. The race was for a three-year board term.

The Pownal Board of Civil Authority conducted the recount at the town offices.

“I wish to thank those who re-elected me and hope to serve them in a manner that they expect of me,” Brownell said after his election was confirmed.

In other Selectboard races March 7, challenger Bruce Martel was the top vote-getter in a three-way race for two one-year terms. Martel received 346 votes. Chairman Ron Bisson finished second with 293 votes, and longtime board member Henry Strohmaier, with 261, lost his bid for re-election.

Bisson said Wednesday that he expects the board to delay reorganizing and selecting a chairman and other officers, because Martel is expected to be out of town and unable to attend the regular Thursday meeting this week.

Filed Under: Politics, Vermont News Briefs Tagged With: , ,
Jim Therrien

Jim Therrien is reporting on Bennington County for VTDigger and the Bennington Banner. He was the managing editor of the Banner from 2006 to 2012. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Jim on Twitter @BB_therrien

Latest stories by Jim

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Recount affirms Pownal Selectboard result"