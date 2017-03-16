Recount affirms Pownal Selectboard result

POWNAL — A hand recount Wednesday affirmed the Town Meeting Day victory of veteran Selectboard member Nelson Brownell for another term.

The recount was requested by challenger Michael George, who was eight votes behind after the initial count March 7 — 259 to 251.

Assistant Town Clerk Julie Weber said the totals after the second count showed Brownell with two additional votes, at 261, and George down one, to 250. The race was for a three-year board term.

The Pownal Board of Civil Authority conducted the recount at the town offices.

“I wish to thank those who re-elected me and hope to serve them in a manner that they expect of me,” Brownell said after his election was confirmed.

In other Selectboard races March 7, challenger Bruce Martel was the top vote-getter in a three-way race for two one-year terms. Martel received 346 votes. Chairman Ron Bisson finished second with 293 votes, and longtime board member Henry Strohmaier, with 261, lost his bid for re-election.

Bisson said Wednesday that he expects the board to delay reorganizing and selecting a chairman and other officers, because Martel is expected to be out of town and unable to attend the regular Thursday meeting this week.