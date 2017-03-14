Snowstorm closes state offices, others

State workers are being sent home early today. The Department of Human Resources announced at 10:30 a.m. that state offices should be completely closed at noon Tuesday and only specifically authorized employees should report for work. The decision was made after consulting with the National Weather Service, the Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and VTrans. The state HR website and the Emergency Information Phone Line (800) 644-4402) will be updated as information changes.

Gov. Phil Scott issued a statement around noon noting that the administration is close touch with emergency management agencies and VTrans has 250 plow trucks active statewide and 25 more available if needed. He advised against unnecessary travel.

“The National Weather Service is forecasting snowfall of up to two feet, but accumulations could be considerably more in higher elevations,” his statement said. “Accumulating, blowing and drifting snow will make travel difficult and potentially dangerous, so we advise the public to avoid unnecessary travel.”

His office is in close communication with the Department of Public Safety, the Department of Transportation, the state police, and the Division of Emergency Management & Homeland Security, which will keep town emergency management directors updated.

The Agency of Administration will make a determination on Wednesday’s opening by Tuesday evening.

“I want to thank all state employees – and emergency personnel across Vermont – who have been working to prepare over the last few days, and who will continue to work throughout the storm,” he said.

• Green Mountain Transit is closing down bus routes early. (Updates at RideGMT.com.)

Local Route (Chittenden County)

• The last departure for all local routes in Chittenden County will 3:15 p.m.

LINK Express Routes

Middlebury LINK Express (#76):

• Last departure of the day from the UVM Medical Center will be 12:15 p.m.

• Last departure of the day from Merchant’s Row (headed back to Burlington) will be 1:40 p.m.

Montpelier LINK Express (#86):

• Last departure of the day from State Street in Montpelier will be 12:02 p.m. This bus will stop at the Waterbury State Office Complex at 12:30 p.m.

NORTHBOUND.

• Last departure of the day from the DTC in Burlington will be at 1:20 p.m. and will make transfers with the Route 100 Commuter.

St Albans LINK Express (#96):

• The last departure of the day from the DTC will be at 12:15 p.m.

• The last departure of the day from Collin-Perley will be at 1:12 p.m.

Local Commuters Routes (Chittenden County)

The Jeffersonville Commuter (#36), 116 Commuter (#46) last departures of the day from the DTC will be at 1:15 p.m.

• The regularly scheduled midday Milton Commuter (#56) will operate as scheduled 12:15 p.m.

• Burlington city offices will close at 1 p.m., per order of Mayor Miro Weinberger, for non-essential city personnel. He will make a decision no later than 6 a.m. tomorrow about when to reopen the City for business on Wednesday. This information will be posted to the homepage of the City’s website and updated as needed.”

• University of Vermont President Tom Sullivan has decided to close the university from noon today until 6 a.m. Thursday, based upon the recommendation of UVM’s Emergency Operations Group. A news release from UVM instructs essential employees, including emergency support personnel, to report to work as scheduled and assigned by their supervisor. All administrative offices will be closes and events cancelled. Students are on spring break and there are no classes scheduled.

• VSECU (Vermont State Employees Credit Union) will close all of its branches at noon today (March 14) and will delay opening until 10 a.m. tomorrow.

• Greyhound is canceling all routes starting at 3 a.m. Tuesday. Further, Premier Coach and Vermont Tranlines are also canceling service on VT Tranlines routes March 14. Depending on the severity and length of the storm it is possible that all aforementioned services will be canceled again.

• The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board waterfowl hearings for Tuesday, March 14, in Whitehall, New York, and Wednesday, March 15, in Essex, Vermont, have been cancelled due to heavy snow predicted. The Essex meeting will now take place on Wednesday, March 22, at 6:30 p.m. There is not yet a date finalized for the Whitehall meeting. The hearing scheduled for Thursday, March 16 in Newport, Vermont will take place as planned. All hearings will run from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

• CVMC ExpressCare locations in Berlin and Waterbury will close at 4 p.m. today (possibly earlier) due to weather. Call 371-4239 to check status. In case of emergency, call 911 or safely get to CVMC​’s Emergency Department at 130 Fisher Road, Berlin.

• The Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission (CVRPC) office in Montpelier will be closed effective noon today, March 14. In addition, the CVRPC Board of Commissioners meeting scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m. is cancelled.

Resources

Go to www.weather.gov/Burlington for updates.

The Vermont State Police requests that the public not call emergency dispatch or 911 for road conditions. During storms, dispatchers are busy taking emergency calls and helping first responders.

Please visit http://vtstatepolice.blogspot.com/ or http://vtrans.vermont.gov/operations/winter for road information. You can also get road, weather, and other alerts sent to you through Vermont alert: http://vtalert.gov.

For driving safety tips visit: http://demhs.vermont.gov/preparedness/driving

Reminders from Vermont Emergency Management:

Keep snow from heat and exhaust vents to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Make sure carbon monoxide detectors are working.

Never use a generator indoors.

Check on neighbors who need special assistance

Overexertion while shoveling can bring on a heart attack.

Additional resources

