 

A foot to 18 inches of snow predicted for Tuesday and Wednesday

Winter StormThe National Weather Service in Burlington is predicting 12 to 18 inches of snow on Tuesday and Wednesday for the entire state of Vermont.

The snowfall is expected to begin Tuesday morning and will be heavy at times starting at 2 p.m. Estimated accumulations could be as high as 1 to 2 inches of snow per hour.

Driving will be hazardous because of the intensity of the snowfall. Forecasters are predicting blowing and drifting snow and at times visibility will be down to one quarter of a mile or less.

On Wednesday, wind gusts will be 15 to 25 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 35 miles per hour.

Temperatures will be in the 20s during the day, the teens at night.

Heavy snow is also forecast in Maine, New Hampshire and upstate New York.

For more information, go to www.weather.gov/Burlington

