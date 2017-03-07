Small communities look to outside patrols to fight crime - VTDigger

LONDONDERRY — This rural community sparked headlines last year when, facing a sharp rise in drug dealing and resulting burglaries and break-ins, its standing-room-only town meeting crowd argued at length before approving an $86,000, 25-hour-a-week Vermont State Police patrol contract.

On Tuesday, residents renewed the same plan with less contention — and plenty more company.

Londonderry is one of a rising number of small towns talking about devoting local dollars to hiring county sheriffs or state police.

“A bill has been introduced in the Vermont (Legislature) that would mandate that all towns either contract for or provide police protection and not rely on the state police,” the Royalton Selectboard wrote residents in this year’s annual report. “Many bills are introduced, but few bills actually pass. We’ll see what happens over the next two years.”

But other communities aren’t waiting to see if S.27 — “an act relating to requiring each town to provide its own primary police coverage” — is adopted with a proposed launch date of July 1, 2018.

The Northeast Kingdom town of Morgan voted Monday night on a $12,227 contract with the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department for law enforcement including “routine patrols, answering complaints and investigating incidents,” according to its meeting agenda.

Putney leaders had this to add in their town’s annual report: “One of the more prominent issues that the Selectboard has been working on is the matter of police protection. There is a clear message from the public that community oriented policing is the desired outcome. We are working with the sheriff’s office, the state police, our own Public Safety Committee and numerous others to explore options to provide effective and affordable community policing.”

Londonderry, lacking its own force, signed a patrol contract with state police last year after the town faced drug dealing; numerous burglaries of homes, businesses, schools, the post office and town offices, and the transfer station; and more than a dozen unsolved arsons in the past decade.

“The people of Londonderry have experienced a significant, steady and unprecedented increase in crime over the past several years that shows no sign of relenting,” a nine-person ad hoc committee on policing wrote in a report that spurred the initial vote.

Deeming continued reliance on town constables “an untenable and unwise choice” and the establishment of a town police department unrealistic, the committee nonetheless has faced questions from residents who fear a state police contract is too costly, simply generates traffic tickets or turns off tourists from nearby ski mountains.

But in the end, locals voted 95 to 67 for the 2016 plan — and renewed it Tuesday by a voice vote after a half-hour of debate.

“I want to object,” one older man began. “The state police are mandated to come for accidents and numerous other things. I know there’s a problem, but I think the money could be used to replacing our aging trucks.”

That spurred a young woman to speak up.

“I understand the cost is high, but since the police has been making their rounds, I have not seen drug dealing,” she said. “Maybe we’re not picking up as many people because they’re not here because of the police presence.”

Added a second woman: “I believe the $86,000 has saved a lot of people a lot of money in possible losses. I definitely feel safer.”

And a third: “I know folks who have been pulled over for speeding — I’m one of them. At least I drive slower.”