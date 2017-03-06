 

Faisal Gill taking over as state Democratic chair

Mar. 6, 2017, 6:00 pm by Leave a Comment

Vermont Democrats picked a new party chair Saturday, electing Faisal Gill to succeed Dottie Deans. Gill is the first Muslim to be elected chair of a state party, the Democrats said.

Gill will serve as interim party chair until November, when he will seek a full term. Deans has stepped down, but her official term doesn’t end until November.

Gill, who lives in Winooski and practices law in Burlington, is the chair of the Chittenden County Democratic Party. He lost a bid for the state Senate last year.

He defeated Nick Clark, of Norwich, for the unpaid party post.

“I want to offer my sincere congratulations to Faisal and welcome him to the VDP leadership team,” said Conor Casey, Vermont Democratic Party executive director, in a news release. “Faisal has been an active member of our party, and we couldn’t be more excited to see him take the helm as we enter a crucial 2018 midterm election. His diverse background and experience will bring a fresh energy and help the VDP continue to represent all Vermonters.”

The party elected Brandon Batham, of Barre, to the post of assistant treasurer and Billi Gosh, of Brookfield, as a member of the executive committee. Tim Jerman will remain as vice chair until the party reorganization in November.

