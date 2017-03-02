 

Town meeting preview: Essex Town and Essex Junction

ESSEX — Residents in Essex will decide whether to stick with two incumbent Selectboard members or go with a challenger on Town Meeting Day.

Whoever is elected will face the ongoing challenge of consolidating municipal services between the town of Essex and the village of Essex Junction.

Essex Town and Essex Junction officials chose to consolidate department by department over the past three years, as opposed to an outright merger. Police, management, finance, administrative, stormwater and highway services are all consolidated at this point

Officials are still mulling a single town clerk, community development office, and utilities such as water and wastewater treatment.

Selectboard

Incumbent Max Levy has served on the board for nine years, and he spent his last term as its chair.

In a recent Channel 17 candidate forum Levy said he’s worked tirelessly on consolidation efforts and would like the opportunity to see that process through. He also said Town Manager Patrick Scheidel is set to retire during the next term and he would like to be part of the search for a replacement.

“That position is a cornerstone to the consolidation process,” Levy said.

Andy Watts, also an incumbent, said he originally ran because he didn’t like the decisions at Selectboard meetings he attended. Now he wants to continue serving because he enjoys the work and being involved in the community. Watts is on the board of the Food Shelf at the Good Shepherd Church in Jericho and has volunteered with the Boy Scouts.

Challenger Mona Sheppard has lived in Essex for nearly two decades and works as the finance director and human resources manager for Underhill. Sheppard has experience in budget preparation, grant writing and disaster funds allocation, she said.

“I believe the town needs stronger budget management and disciplined spending,” she said. “We need to be better at listening to our constituents and honestly addressing their concerns.”

Budget

Residents will participate in a voice vote Monday evening on the proposed $13.7 million budget for the coming fiscal year. That’s an approximately 4 percent increase.

The increases in spending include:

• $257,000 for salaries, including seasonal and part-time employees.
• $122,000 in benefits.
• $62,000 in liability insurance and workers’ compensation.
• $61,000 for highway and stormwater services.
• $21,000 for vehicles and equipment.
• $21,000 for human services.

The estimated average tax increase for the owner of a $280,000 home is $43.

