As prisons age, Vermont considers building new $140M facility - VTDigger

Some officials and legislators are interested in considering a partnership with a private company to build a prison in the state to replace other facilities.

The idea, in its early stages, is generating opposition among those who say a private company should not be involved.

In a report on Vermont’s prisons published last month, the Department of Corrections provided some information on how a new 800-bed prison would affect the state’s correctional system. The proposal is one of four options considered for the future.

Lawmakers requested an analysis of the state’s correctional facilities in the capital budget adjustment last year, including considering options for new buildings.

The report projects the cost of a new facility of that size at $140 million, which could be financed through several different mechanisms, such as bonds or a partnership with a private entity.

According to the report, both national private prison companies and local construction firms have expressed interest in a partnership to build a facility.

Under this model, the facility would be built and owned by a private company, then leased to the state to operate.

The proposal described in the report would have 800 beds — almost twice the size of the prison in Newport, currently the largest in the state.

The out-of-state prison program would be almost entirely shut down, though a need for a few maximum security beds would still exist. The state would close prisons in Windsor, Swanton and South Burlington, which have the highest per-capita costs of any facilities in the state. Vermont would also be able to bring in about $3 million in revenue by leasing prison beds to the U.S. Marshals Service for federal inmates.

The report also looked into expanding the complex at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield with a new 100-bed unit, continuing to operate with current facilities, and closing facilities.

In an interview last week about the future of the Vermont prison system, Gov. Phil Scott said that “possibly building a new facility is on the table.”

“I believe that we’re going to have to rethink what we’re going to do in the future,” Scott said.

Scott said in considering the construction of a new facility, there are several ways to finance it.

“I think we should consider a public-private partnership of some sort,” he said.

Though Scott was not clear on the timing moving forward, he said a new facility “isn’t going to happen overnight” and he believes the state can make the current system more efficient through changes like closing Southeast State Correctional Facility in Windsor, which is part of his proposed state budget.

State officials and legislators say any potential plans for a new prison are in a very early stage.

According to Human Services Secretary Al Gobeille, whose agency includes the DOC, “no options have been explored further than the facilities report.”

Though the report does consider a partnership between the state and a company to build a new facility, there is no proposal for a private prison corporation to come to Vermont to build and operate a facility, Gobeille said. A privately run facility is a “nonstarter as far as I’m concerned,” he said.

Rep. Butch Shaw, R-Pittsford, vice chair of the House Corrections and Institutions Committee, said the panel has not explored the proposal beyond the facilities report. Members are interested in exploring the subject further, he said.

The proposal, even in nascent form, is generating some opposition.

Steve Howard, executive director of the Vermont State Employees’ Association, said the union members “vigorously oppose” the concept of a private company owning a prison in Vermont.

“We believe there is no role for a private prison company in Vermont,” Howard said. “It’s not consistent with Vermont’s values.”

The union has concerns that if a private prison company owned a facility, the company could increase the rent down the line, once the state is dependent on the facility, Howard said. The VSEA also has concerns that a private owner may eventually try to take over the functions of the facility.

“We don’t want to start an addiction with another private prison company,” Howard said.

He said private ownership of a prison is out of line with the “rehabilitative” focus of the DOC.

“A for-profit entity, when they see opportunity for more profit, are going to continue to ask for more profit,” Howard said. “Our mission is to get people out of the system and not to come back. Their incentive is to keep the beds filled.”

Andrew MacLean, a lobbyist with MMR who represents CoreCivic, formerly the Corrections Corporation of America, said the company is aware Vermont has a potential need for new prison infrastructure in the state. Vermont once contracted with the Corrections Corporation of America to house inmates out of state.

CoreCivic is familiar with the Vermont DOC facilities report and has some interest in the proposal considering a public-private partnership, MacLean said, though he noted the proposal is in such an early phase that there has not even been a request for information put out. The company has been involved in projects in a similar model in California and Oklahoma, according to a spokesperson.

However, MacLean said, CoreCivic is “absolutely not” interested in opening and running a private facility in the state.

“They would definitely not operate a facility in Vermont even if asked,” MacLean said.

Sen. Peg Flory, R-Rutland, who chairs the Senate Institutions Committee, said she would be interested in exploring the possibility of partnering with a private company on a new prison.

The partnership model, Flory said, is “something we should definitely at least consider.”

Flory said with other considerable infrastructure needs in the state, it is unrealistic for Vermont taxpayers to shoulder the full cost of building a new prison. Vermont is still working to complete reconstruction after damage from Tropical Storm Irene in 2011, she said, pointing to the Agency of Natural Resources lab that is slated to be built over the next two years.

Flory said she would want to make sure any new facility built by a private company could offer programs at the same standard as other Vermont prisons, noting there is a gap in the level of programming available to those who are incarcerated out of state versus those who are in state.

At this point, she said, there are “too many unanswered questions to definitely say this is the way to go.”