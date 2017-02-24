 

Pot legislation moves ahead despite Trump warning

Feb. 24, 2017, 4:55 pm by Leave a Comment
Vermont lawmakers will continue to consider legislation to legalize marijuana despite statements from a member of the Trump administration suggesting the federal government may soon crack down on legal pot in certain states.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters at a briefing Thursday that he expects there will be “greater enforcement” of federal laws regarding recreational marijuana use.

Seven states and Washington, D.C., have legalized recreational marijuana use. Under the Obama administration, the Department of Justice followed a guidance considering recreational marijuana in states where it is legal to be a low priority so long as it met certain criteria, including not being involved with organized criminal activity or being sold to children.

It’s not clear what impact a change in direction about marijuana at the federal level could have on a House bill that would legalize possession of small amounts of marijuana, but would not create a regulated market.

Rep. Chip Conquest, D-Wells River, vice chair of the House Judiciary Committee and a co-sponsor of H.170, said Spicer’s statement was not very clear.

Rep. Chip Conquest, D-Wells River. Photo by Elizabeth Hewitt/VTDigger

“It’s actually hard to know how to react because there wasn’t a lot in their statement,” Conquest said.

“I don’t think it changes any of the reasons for why we’ve taken the bill up in the first place,” Conquest said.

Conquest expects the bill will pass out of the committee before cross-over deadline in March.

The House committee is looking at legalizing adult possession of up to an ounce of marijuana, with a civil penalty for amounts slightly larger than that. Adults would also be allowed to cultivate two grown plants and four immature ones. (The bill started with allowing for possession of two ounces.)

Attorney General TJ Donovan said the federal government’s position on marijuana should be taken into account.

“I think we really need to listen before we act,” Donovan said.

Donovan noted that there has not yet been a clear policy from the administration on the issue of recreational marijuana. On the campaign trail, President Donald Trump said the issue should be up to individual states. However, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a stronger position against marijuana.

Donovan said Vermont should pay attention to any changes at the federal level.

“So let’s wait for policy, let’s get an understanding of what their policy is, what their strategy will be and how that will impact the state, and let’s make informed decisions based on that,” Donovan said.

Filed Under: Courts & Corrections Tagged With: , , , , ,
Elizabeth Hewitt

Elizabeth Hewitt is the criminal justice reporter for VTDigger. She grew up in central Vermont and holds a graduate degree in magazine journalism from New York University. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter @emhew

Latest stories by Elizabeth

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Pot legislation moves ahead despite Trump warning"