 

Wife faces murder charge in husband’s shooting death

Feb. 22, 2017, 6:42 pm

A Manchester woman who told police her husband had accidentally shot himself is now charged with second-degree murder, according to Vermont State Police.

Peggy Shores, 51, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and lodged at the Rutland jail for lack of $100,000 bail, police said. She is to be arraigned on the murder charge Thursday afternoon in Rutland County criminal court.

Police said David Shores Sr., 54, was found dead Dec. 11 in his Brooklyn Road home in Mount Tabor after suffering a gunshot wound. Police at that time said Peggy Shores called 911 and said her husband “had fallen and accidentally shot himself.”

Police said after further investigation, forensic evidence showed David Shores was shot by another person.

