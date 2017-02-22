Crash kills 2 in Barre; pickup driver faces charge

A crash Wednesday afternoon in Barre left two people in one car dead after being hit by a speeding pickup truck driver who ran a red light, according to police.

Barre police said they are not releasing the names of the two people who were killed pending notification of next of kin. Police described their car as a sedan.

The driver of the pickup, Shawn Duprey, 32, of Barre, faces a charge of grossly negligent operation of a vehicle with death resulting. He is set to be arraigned Thursday in Washington County Superior Court.

Barre police said the crash took place around 1 p.m. near the junction of Route 62 and Berlin Street.

Emergency crews arriving at the scene found the pickup crossways in the road with a small engine fire, police said.

Duprey refused medical treatment, police said. A passenger, whom police did not identify, was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. The passenger’s condition was not immediately available.

Police said that based on statements taken at the scene, they determined Duprey was driving the pickup west “in excess of the posted 40 mph speed limit” and ran a red light. The sedan, police said, was heading south through the intersection on Berlin Street when the pickup hit it.

Police said the driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle was later pronounced dead at the medical center, according to police.