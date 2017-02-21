 

Two Vermonters arrested at border protest

Feb. 21, 2017, 7:05 pm by Leave a Comment
Elizabeth Nikazmerad

Elizabeth Nikazmerad, above, and Haley Renwick, below, were arrested while protesting at the port of entry in Highgate. Courtesy photo

Two women were arrested during a protest at a U.S. border crossing Sunday.

The Vermont State Police were called to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection building in Highgate to monitor a protest, according to a news release.

Two protesters who were inside the port of entry building refused to leave after they were asked to go multiple times by both Customs and Border Protection employees and state police, according to the release.

Haley Renwick

Courtesy photo

Police arrested Haley Renwick, 22, and Elizabeth Nikazmerad, 31, both of Burlington.

They are facing charges of unlawful trespass and are due in criminal court in Franklin County next month.

Reached via social media for comment, Renwick referred to a statement she said was from a “collection of people” from Vermont.

“The future we are working toward is a future without ICE, Border Patrol, and all militarized occupation,” the statement read.

The Highgate border crossing was in the news earlier this month after a Canadian Muslim woman was refused entry to the United States there.

Filed Under: Courts & Corrections Tagged With: , ,
Elizabeth Hewitt

Elizabeth Hewitt is the criminal justice reporter for VTDigger. She grew up in central Vermont and holds a graduate degree in magazine journalism from New York University. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter @emhew

Latest stories by Elizabeth

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Two Vermonters arrested at border protest"