Two Vermonters arrested at border protest

Two women were arrested during a protest at a U.S. border crossing Sunday.

The Vermont State Police were called to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection building in Highgate to monitor a protest, according to a news release.

Two protesters who were inside the port of entry building refused to leave after they were asked to go multiple times by both Customs and Border Protection employees and state police, according to the release.

Police arrested Haley Renwick, 22, and Elizabeth Nikazmerad, 31, both of Burlington.

They are facing charges of unlawful trespass and are due in criminal court in Franklin County next month.

Reached via social media for comment, Renwick referred to a statement she said was from a “collection of people” from Vermont.

“The future we are working toward is a future without ICE, Border Patrol, and all militarized occupation,” the statement read.

The Highgate border crossing was in the news earlier this month after a Canadian Muslim woman was refused entry to the United States there.