 

Auditor: Public safety spending up as crime rates flat

Feb. 16, 2017, 2:47 pm by Leave a Comment
A report from the state auditor says that while crime rates in Vermont have remained largely flat over the last decade and a half, spending on public safety has increased more than 50 percent.

The report calculates that state appropriations for public safety have gone from $252 million in 2001 to $381 million in fiscal year 2017, adjusted for inflation.

Doug Hoffer

State Auditor Doug Hoffer. File photo by Morgan True/VTDigger

However, the crime rate in the state has stayed relatively flat during that period, with some fluctuations between years, according to the report.

Total public safety spending in fiscal 2017 in Vermont — including local, state and federal dollars — is calculated as $574 million.

“I’m pretty surprised at the dollar figure,” State Auditor Doug Hoffer said.

Hoffer said he was driven to the subject out of curiosity. Budgets for public safety across the state are typically handled individually. Some services, like local police, are funded at a municipal level.

At a state level, budgets for different components of the criminal justice system are handled independently. Expenses for operating the courts and for funding prosecutors and public defenders are separate from the budgets for departments that deal with aspects of public safety.

In the current 2017 fiscal year, cities and towns are expected to spend $162.5 million on public safety.

The Department of Corrections is the second largest expenditure, at $155.8 million. The Vermont Department of Public Safety, which includes the Vermont State Police, has a total appropriation of $108.9 million.

The report also includes the costs associated with the court system, prosecutors and public defenders.

Corrections has had the greatest increase in appropriations between 2001 and 2017. Spending on the department increased 32 percent, from $115 million in 2001 to $152 million a decade later. However, the report notes, the corrections budget has remained level since then, a trend driven by staffing numbers and changes in the incarcerated population.

Based on discussions with state public safety organizations, the increased levels of funding have been driven by rising labor costs and caseloads. The report also mentions the recent increase in opioid addiction as a factor straining public safety resources across the country and in the Northeast.

Hoffer said part of the increase in expenditures reflects an expansion of the technology and types of work police do.

“They can and do a lot more things than they did 15, 20 years ago,” Hoffer said.

According to the report, Vermont’s trends match the national context. While crime rates have dropped across the country since the mid-1990s, public safety is a larger share of government budgets than it was three decades ago.

The report attracted legislative interest, as lawmakers are at work crafting the budget for the next fiscal year.

Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington, who chairs the Judiciary Committee, said the figure for total statewide spending on public safety is “surprising” considering the population of Vermont.

“When you think about that per person that’s quite a bit of money,” Sears said.

Sears said he wanted his committee to probe the budgets further. The panel heard from Hoffer recently on the report.

Looking at the costs associated with public safety statewide offers perspective on the criminal justice system, where the work of many organizations and players is interconnected, he said.

“Everybody affects everybody else when it comes to the system,” Sears said. “It doesn’t operate in a vacuum.”

Filed Under: Courts & Corrections Tagged With: , , , ,
Elizabeth Hewitt

Elizabeth Hewitt is the criminal justice reporter for VTDigger. She grew up in central Vermont and holds a graduate degree in magazine journalism from New York University. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter @emhew

Latest stories by Elizabeth

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Auditor: Public safety spending up as crime rates flat"