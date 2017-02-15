Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Chloe Learey: Investing in early childhood
Editor’s note: This commentary is by Chloe Learey, the executive director of The Winston Prouty Center for Child and Family Development in Brattleboro. She served on the Blue Ribbon Commission on Financing High-Quality, Affordable Child Care.The idea that there is a positive return on investment in early childhood programs is not new, and it provides an excellent rationale for Gov. Phil Scott’s proposals in his budget to increase funding in this realm. A recent report from the Vermont Business Roundtable concludes that “Society would receive $3.08 for every additional dollar invested by Vermont’s government in the expansion of ECL (early care and learning) programs. After deducting costs, each child would produce more than $52,000 in lifetime benefits to society.”
The challenge is how to fund the investment in early care and learning, as well as higher education, without reducing resources for the K-12 system. As the state and local communities grapple with challenges such as Act 46 implementation, a greater understanding of how early care and learning fits into the education continuum is sorely needed. Years of research has shown that children who spend their early years in safe, healthy, nurturing and stimulating environments with plenty of opportunities to play, explore and develop strong relationships are successful in grades K-12.
An integrated family-centered approach is what is needed to reap the full benefits of any public funding of early childhood education.
Education for very young children is not sitting in a classroom learning letters and numbers. Everything in a young child’s life is education! From meal time to playing, and even diaper changing, children are learning the social-emotional skills they need to be ready for and successful in kindergarten and beyond. Parents are their child’s first and most important teacher, so it is critical that families have resources, skills and knowledge they need to help their child develop. Public funding of early care and learning does not have to mean replicating the public school system for the birth to 5 set.
Support of early childhood involves building a holistic approach, working with the whole family, meeting them where they are, understanding their environment, and offering support where needed to help them be the best parents they can be. Helping parents be successful has benefits beyond optimal child development. For instance, the strain on our community from the number of children in foster care is unsustainable. The most fundamental preventive work we can do to slow that trend is to invest in early childhood services which support child and family development. When families have what they need then their children do as well. This is the difference that organizations like The Winston Prouty Center for Child and Family Development makes every day for families. This is why the investment needs to impact all of the services and supports offered – from early care and learning to family support to health care (including mental health).
An integrated family-centered approach is what is needed to reap the full benefits of any public funding of early childhood education. A child’s brain has developed 80 percent by age 3, long before they enter kindergarten, and before they are even eligible for public preschool funding in Vermont. Pitting players in the education realm against one another simply creates a false competition and detracts from the needed funding solution. Let’s make sure our investment represents the continuum of early care and learning in a holistic way. We cannot afford to do otherwise.