 

Senate confirms three members of Scott administration

Senators confirmed Michael Schirling as secretary of commerce and community development with strong support Tuesday.

Gov. Phil Scott’s appointment of Schirling was confirmed by a vote of 29 in favor, none opposed.

Sen. Philip Baruth, D-Chittenden, introduced Schirling on the floor, praising his achievements in technology and law enforcement.

“He has had two fantastically successful careers simultaneously,” Baruth said.

Schirling was chief of the Burlington Police Department for seven years, during which time he integrated elements of technology into law enforcement. After leaving that post, he headed BTV Ignite.

The Senate also confirmed Katherine Buckley as commissioner of the Department of Housing and Community Development and Lindsay Kurrle as labor commissioner. Both were confirmed on voice votes with no opposition.

