Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
John Killacky: Arts funding imperilled
Editor’s note: This commentary is by John R. Killacky, executive director of the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts. It first aired on Vermont Public Radio.National funding for the arts, humanities and public broadcast media are once again on the chopping block in Washington. And Vermont has much to lose.
More than one million federal dollars are awarded annually to the Vermont Arts Council and Vermont Humanities Council. These funds are matched and granted out for programs throughout the state. VPR and Vermont PBS receive over $1.8 million from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and this support is matched many times over. Without federal underwriting, these organizations and their programs will be compromised.
The Flynn Center, where I work, paid $2.5 million in salaries to 287 employees last year. Multiply this by people working at Shelburne Museum, Paramount Theater, Bennington and Brattleboro Museums, Circus Smirkus – and others – and it’s easy to see that many jobs would be at risk with the loss of arts funding.
Sad too, would be the diminishment of the transformative power of the arts to enrich our lives, to celebrate other cultures, to connect us to our creative selves, to share fun with family and friends, to ennoble us. Art nourishes, disrupts and inspires.
We can let Congress know how essential the National Endowment for the Arts, National Endowment for the Humanities, and Corporation for Public Broadcasting are.
At the Flynn, federal funding helps to support, not only world-class performances and community activities with visiting artists, but also $27,000 subsidize scholarships for classes, 6,000 kids attend student matinees free, 87 schools host in-classroom workshops, and 55 social service agencies give 2,000 discounted tickets to clients. Every nonprofit across the state has similar stories, and I can’t imagine the broadcast media landscape without VPR and Vermont PBS.
We can let Congress know how essential the National Endowment for the Arts, National Endowment for the Humanities, and Corporation for Public Broadcasting are.
We can also support the arts locally — by buying art, attending theater or taking tap lessons; by enjoying dance performances — live and on PBS — and singing with a chorus; by listening to music — in person and on VPR, writing a poem, buying a local author’s book, making art with our children at a museum’s family day; even debating the merits of an independent film and uploading our own onto social media.
And we can donate to organizations that matter, because participation is our most important renewable resource for the arts, humanities and public broadcast media.