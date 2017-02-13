Inmates cause disturbance at St. Johnsbury prison

During a two-hour disturbance at a prison Friday, a group of inmates damaged phones, doors and the fire suppression system, according to officials.

According to the Department of Corrections, several prisoners in a general population unit at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury created the disturbance, which began about 7:30 p.m.

The inmates allegedly destroyed furniture and created weapons from items in the unit. They reportedly demanded cigarettes and to have telephone service turned on in the unit.

In the course of the incident, there was damage to phones, doors and the fire suppression system in the unit, according to Department of Corrections Facilities Director Mike Touchette. The department has not yet determined the total cost of the damage.

Between nine and 12 inmates may have been involved in the disturbance, according to Touchette. Thirty-two inmates were in Charlie unit at the time.

“We are investigating the level of involvement of all inmates in the unit,” Touchette said.

About two hours after the situation began, a tactical team of the DOC entered and took control of the unit. No staff members or inmates were injured, according to officials.

Vermont State Police spokesman Scott Waterman confirmed that some troopers did respond and were on the scene during the incident, but he said they were not directly involved in the response.

The DOC has asked state police to conduct a criminal investigation into the incident.