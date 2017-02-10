 

State tax receipts up for the month of January

Feb. 10, 2017, 12:04 am by Leave a Comment

The Scott administration is reporting an uptick in tax revenues for January.

Receipts for the General Fund were up by $3.12 million last month.

Overall General Fund revenues for the first seven months of fiscal year 2017 are 3.1 percent, or $24.56 million, above tax collections for the same period in fiscal year 2016.

Susanne Young, the secretary of the Agency of Administration, said in a statement that the governor’s office is pleased “to begin the second half of FY2017 ahead of projections but realize one positive month does not make a trend, we will continue to monitor closely.”

Last year personal income tax receipts were lagging. So far this year, revenues from individual income taxpayers are up by $10 million. Corporate taxes, however, have fallen by $18 million in the first seven months of the year.

Filed Under: Business & Economy, Vermont News Briefs Tagged With: ,
Anne Galloway

Anne Galloway is the founder of VTDigger.org. She has worked as a reporter and editor in Vermont for 20 years. Read more

Email: agalloway@vtdigger.org

Follow Anne on Twitter @GallowayVTD

Latest stories by Anne

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "State tax receipts up for the month of January"