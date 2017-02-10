State tax receipts up for the month of January

The Scott administration is reporting an uptick in tax revenues for January.

Receipts for the General Fund were up by $3.12 million last month.

Overall General Fund revenues for the first seven months of fiscal year 2017 are 3.1 percent, or $24.56 million, above tax collections for the same period in fiscal year 2016.

Susanne Young, the secretary of the Agency of Administration, said in a statement that the governor’s office is pleased “to begin the second half of FY2017 ahead of projections but realize one positive month does not make a trend, we will continue to monitor closely.”

Last year personal income tax receipts were lagging. So far this year, revenues from individual income taxpayers are up by $10 million. Corporate taxes, however, have fallen by $18 million in the first seven months of the year.